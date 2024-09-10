THE BOYS Season 5 Casting Call Reveals New Supe Who Will Have Larger Role In VOUGHT RISING

As pre-production on the fifth and final season of Prime Video's The Boys gets underway, we have word on a new Supe who will be joining the party before going on to have a larger role in the recently-announced Vought Rising spin-off show.

According to Nexus Point News, Fyboy will be introduced during season 5. As far as we know, this Supe doesn't appear in the comics, but there are numerous minor and supporting characters he could be based on.

Flyboy is described as: "A white man in his twenties to thirties who was once a charismatic combat pilot, but is now a junkie with a dark past. Although he’s haunted by the trauma of his past, he maintains his confidence in the presence of cameras."

We don't have much more to go on, but if Flyboy is also going to be a part of Vought Rising - which is a prequel story set 70 years before the events of the main series - he will likely share history and similar decelerated ageing abilities with both Stormfront (Aya Cash) and Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), who will return to lead the show.

During SDCC, we found out that Solider Boy will also return as a series regular for The Boys season 5 after making a brief appearance in the season 4 finale's post-credits scene.

“From the very beginning, I wanted to wrap it out around season five,” said showrunner Eric Kripke. “You can have your calm-before-the-storm moment, which is kind of what season four is for me. I say calm… you know what I mean. It’s about the characters and then you kick off into a climax.”

Check out the first official key art for Vought Rising below.

Introducing the next deranged entry into the world of The Boys: VOUGHT RISING, starring Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash. Set in the 1950s, exploring the early exploits of Soldier Boy and a supe you know as Stormfront. Only advice for now is keep your hands off the [frick]ing shield. pic.twitter.com/Ss9lqnnbP3 — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) July 26, 2024

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 will be available to stream from June 13th, with new instalments dropping weekly through to the season finale on July 18.