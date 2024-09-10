THE BOYS Season 5 Casting Call Reveals New Supe Who Will Have Larger Role In VOUGHT RISING

THE BOYS Season 5 Casting Call Reveals New Supe Who Will Have Larger Role In VOUGHT RISING

A casting call for the fifth and final season of The Boys has revealed that a new Supe will be joining the fray, and the character is expected to have a lager role in the Vought Rising spin-off series...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 10, 2024 10:09 AM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

As pre-production on the fifth and final season of Prime Video's The Boys gets underway, we have word on a new Supe who will be joining the party before going on to have a larger role in the recently-announced Vought Rising spin-off show.

According to Nexus Point News, Fyboy will be introduced during season 5. As far as we know, this Supe doesn't appear in the comics, but there are numerous minor and supporting characters he could be based on.

Flyboy is described as: "A white man in his twenties to thirties who was once a charismatic combat pilot, but is now a junkie with a dark past. Although he’s haunted by the trauma of his past, he maintains his confidence in the presence of cameras."

We don't have much more to go on, but if Flyboy is also going to be a part of Vought Rising - which is a prequel story set 70 years before the events of the main series - he will likely share history and similar decelerated ageing abilities with both Stormfront (Aya Cash) and Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), who will return to lead the show.

During SDCC, we found out that Solider Boy will also return as a series regular for The Boys season 5 after making a brief appearance in the season 4 finale's post-credits scene.

“From the very beginning, I wanted to wrap it out around season five,” said showrunner Eric Kripke. “You can have your calm-before-the-storm moment, which is kind of what season four is for me. I say calm… you know what I mean. It’s about the characters and then you kick off into a climax.”

Check out the first official key art for Vought Rising below.

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 will be available to stream from June 13th, with new instalments dropping weekly through to the season finale on July 18.

THE BOYS Showrunner On Potential Final Season Character Deaths: Not Everyone's Making It Through
EZBeast
EZBeast - 9/10/2024, 10:40 AM
Consume more product!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/10/2024, 10:47 AM
The character sounds interesting…

Also as much as I enjoy the character of Soldier Boy and even Stormfront to an extent , they aren’t exactly the most likable of people to put it mildly so idk if I would want to follow them much if they are indeed the leads.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

It being a twisted pulpy murder mystery set in the 50’s does pique my interest though so we’ll see.
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 9/10/2024, 10:55 AM
mmmm... boys
Gambito
Gambito - 9/10/2024, 11:20 AM
Last season and still no Teenage Kix or Gmen and instead a new character? Stoked for the Soldier boy show though
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 9/10/2024, 11:27 AM
What’s the point of new supes if they aren’t going to use any of their powers… shit is a political talkfest.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/10/2024, 11:33 AM
Bring it. The Boys always rock it!
mountainman
mountainman - 9/10/2024, 11:45 AM
4 shows is this universe? Gen V was only ok. Season 4 of the Boys was mostly trash. I’m only watching the final season for completion sake then this ridiculously expanding universe is going to go the way of the Walking Dead and I just don’t care any more.

