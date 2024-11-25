THE BOYS Season 5 Officially Begins Shooting; Episode 1 Title Revealed

THE BOYS Season 5 Officially Begins Shooting; Episode 1 Title Revealed

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has officially announced that cameras are now rolling on the show's fifth and final season, while also revealing the title of the first episode...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 25, 2024 12:11 PM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

Fans assumed that season 5 of The Boys would likely start shooting this week after star Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk) shared a photo of the cast meeting up for dinner to his Instagram page, and showrunner Eric Kripke has now confirmed that cameras are rolling on the Prime Video show's final batch of episodes.

Kripke posted the first page of episode 1's script to social media, revealing the title: "Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite."

While speaking to TV Guide about his plans for the final season earlier this year, Kripke was asked if he's already decided who is going to survive and who will come to a no-doubt messy end.

"Anyone who dies in season 5 will richly deserve it. We have a certain sense of who live and who dies, but we don't have it all totally figured out. But you get to do the final season of a show and go out on your own terms, so not everyone's making it through."

Potential spoilers follow.

In the comics, pretty much every major character aside from Hughie and Starlight dies, with Billy Butcher ultimately becoming a full-blown villain and taking out most of his own team. The Prime Video series has never been a particularly faithful adaptation, however, so we can't see Kripke being quite so merciless.

Yes, Butcher did embrace his darker side in the season 4 finale, but if he does go down - and we'd say both him and Homelander checking out is a given - there will surely be some redemption involved.

How would you like to see The Boys wrap-up? Drop us a comment down below.

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 11/25/2024, 12:29 PM
Weird. Given Kripke's terminal case of TDS, I was expecting the name of the episode to be, "ORANGE MAN BAD!!! REEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!"

TheWalkingCuban
TheWalkingCuban - 11/25/2024, 12:45 PM
@HistoryofMatt - hopefully, they can green screen and more recent reaction into the show
McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/25/2024, 12:31 PM
Creatively bankrupt series with a tone deaf egomaniac at the head, what could go wrong!
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 11/25/2024, 12:32 PM
It’s time to wrap this thing up. The show has become a parody of itself.
Taonrey
Taonrey - 11/25/2024, 1:26 PM
@JustAWaffle - didn’t they already say this is the last season
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/25/2024, 12:34 PM
"Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite"
mountainman
mountainman - 11/25/2024, 12:36 PM
Very smart and subtle political commentary coming our way here folks.
SATW42
SATW42 - 11/25/2024, 12:43 PM
@mountainman - political commentary in entertainment has never been especially subtle.

I mean, everyone has these rose colored glasses of the Reagan years, completely forgetting he was also an actor who the left couldn't stand at all and basically inspired an entire musical generation in protest songs.

1981 was 43 years ago.
mountainman
mountainman - 11/25/2024, 12:54 PM
@SATW42 - Not sure why you think dunking on Reagan’s crap acting skills would be anything I care about or remotely relevant to this conversation.

Winter Soldier did a great job talking about the dangers of hidden people in power in the government.

The Matrix had a message about a fake reality that keeps people compliant so they can be used as a resource.

Star Wars criticized US imperialism. It was even smart enough to make the bad guys appear like Nazis, but Lucas very specifically said he was criticizing the US in Vietnam at that time.

Shogun had messages criticizing the patriarchal society of that time without the nagging messaging that too many shows and movies that try to preach that same message do.

I really don’t care what the message is or whether I personally agree with it or not. I want to watch a show or a movie and not modern politics we all are too inundated with all the time.
SATW42
SATW42 - 11/25/2024, 1:01 PM
@mountainman - where did I dunk on Reagan's acting skills? Where did I even dunk on Reagan? I simply was drawing a parallel to him and Trump. Being this show is parodying the Trump administration, that's how it's pertinent to this conversation.

They both came from entertainment, they are both on the right, they both are/were despised by the left and brought about a strong criticism through the entertainment industry. Reagan happened to be mostly from the music industry, while Trump seems to be more in the form visual entertainemt.

My point was, this is nothing new, but everyone kind of tries to pretend it is. Like somehow now is worse than other times. It's not. People just have more access to more media
SATW42
SATW42 - 11/25/2024, 1:03 PM
@mountainman - and I really don't think any of the movies you listed there were particularly subtle. The Matrix pretty much beat it over your head and used Rage Against the Machine as it's closing theme lmao
SATW42
SATW42 - 11/25/2024, 1:12 PM
@mountainman - I'm a huge Matrix fan. Maybe too much of one with a collection of merch that borders on obsession. Yes I recognize the irony.

That being said, if there's one thing the Matrix never struck me as, was subtle. I'd argue, and this is my favorite film franchise mind you, it's not even particularly smart. It's a live action rip off of ghost in shell and other animes and Isaac Asimovs 1950s I, Robot. Maybe saying it isn't smart is extreme, but it's not original, at least outside of western culture, so if we're talking about "creatively bankrupt" hollywood, well, taking ideas from the East that aren't that popular in the West and presenting them as your own? Not EXACTLY "smart", again, my favorite movie and favorite film franchise.
mountainman
mountainman - 11/25/2024, 1:17 PM
@SATW42 - I never claimed it was original. I’m well aware of the influences as someone who watched the first movie 7 times in theaters and has loved it for 25 years.
SATW42
SATW42 - 11/25/2024, 1:18 PM
I mean, man I could go on for days, but it literally just took a bunch of already existing ideas and coffee table philosophy and slapped it together. It doesn't even try and hide it, when Neo is hiding hacker stuff in "Simulacra and Simulation" and following white Rabbits, it's basically screaming at the viewer what it's doing.

What it did was make a visually interesting action movie. But subtle? I guess if you took it at face value and missed all the road signs.
mountainman
mountainman - 11/25/2024, 1:18 PM
@SATW42 - Oh yes. Those movies and the messages in the Boys are equally as subtle as each other. 100% dude 🙄
SATW42
SATW42 - 11/25/2024, 1:25 PM
@mountainman - Neo literally flies out of frame to Rage Against the Machine. Apart from the name of the band, the song is Wake Up. I don't think I have to tell you what that song is actually about so, again. All the subtlety of a Killing a fly with a machine gun, which, is what you are saying the Boys is doing.

The only difference is, while the Matrix gave us state of the art technology and action, the Boys is a generic and offers nothing to the greater pop culture and zeitgeist.
SATW42
SATW42 - 11/25/2024, 1:27 PM
@mountainman - no you never claimed it was original, but I also never dunked on Reagan, so we'll chock that up to us being even on reading comprehension for the day and move on from that point.
SATW42
SATW42 - 11/25/2024, 12:38 PM
This show and creator get so many jimmies russled and it's just [frick]ing hilarious to me.

"I thought this show was for me, than I realized it was about me waaaaah"
QuietStorm
QuietStorm - 11/25/2024, 12:42 PM
Really hope they stick the landing. No need for any filler episodes this season.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 11/25/2024, 12:47 PM
Hope Amazon green lights a Judge Dredd series after this and brings back Urban.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 11/25/2024, 1:13 PM
@soberchimera - I would love that if it's in the same sytle of DREDD!

Is that something that's really on the table or just hopefully thinking?

McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/25/2024, 1:15 PM
@Nomis929 - zero chance unfortunately. But great movie.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 11/25/2024, 1:32 PM
@McMurdo - That's too bad. It would be the perfect follow up to the Boys!
PutinsGooch
PutinsGooch - 11/25/2024, 12:53 PM
GAMMMONNNN
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/25/2024, 1:37 PM
Cool , glad to see them about to start filming soon!!.

While last season might have been one of the weaker ones , I still liked it overall so hopefully S5 provides a satisfying ending for the show.

Been a big fan so far hence fingers crossed!!.

