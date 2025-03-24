DOCTOR WHO Season 2 Trailer And Poster See Ncuti Gatwa Get Animated (Literally) With His New Companion

A new trailer for Doctor Who season 2 has just been released and it follows the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and his companion, Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu) on another epic journey through time and space...

By JoshWilding - Mar 24, 2025 11:03 AM EST
Disney+ has shared a new trailer (via SFFGazette.com) for Doctor Who season 2 and it picks up with the Doctor and his new companion, Belinda Chandra, as they adventure across time and space.

From a futuristic 51st century to the 803rd Interstellar Song Contest to becoming animated characters, a first for the long-running sci-fi series, this next batch of episodes look like a lot of fun. 

There's a great deal of intrigue surrounding Belinda, particularly as actor Varada Sethu played a different character, Mundy Flynn, in season 1. We expect that mystery to factor into this second batch of episodes along with the continued speculation surrounding Anita Dobson's Mrs. Flood.

In a new Radio Times interview, showrunner Russell T Davies touched on the speculation surrounding the show's future while reflecting on the 20th anniversary of its 2005 revival. 

"It all felt terribly important. I’d loved Doctor Who all my life, and I think its return has now proved that it’s invulnerable," he said. "But it didn’t feel like that then. It felt very much last chance at the saloon."

In Doctor Who season 2, the Doctor meets Belinda Chandra and begins an epic quest to get her back to Earth. But a mysterious force is stopping their return and the time-traveling TARDIS team must face great dangers, bigger enemies and wilder terrors than ever before.

The series stars Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor, Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra, and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday. Previously announced guest cast includes Rose Ayling-Ellis, Christopher Chung, Rylan Clark, Alan Cumming, Anita Dobson, Freddie Fox, Michelle Greenidge, Jonah Hauer-King, Ruth Madeley, Jemma Redgrave, and Susan Twist.

Russell T Davies serves as Doctor Who's showrunner, executive producer and writer. Additional executive producers are Joel Collins, Phil Collinson, Julie Gardner, and Jane Tranter. Doctor Who is produced by Bad Wolf, with BBC Studios for Disney Branded Television and BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Doctor Who season 2 premieres on Saturday, April 12 (12am PT/3am ET) on Disney+, where available, and exclusively on the BBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK. New episodes from the eight-part season will premiere weekly.

