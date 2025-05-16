BUFFY Sequel Series Casts SKELETON CREW Star Ryan Kiera Armstrong As The New Slayer

BUFFY Sequel Series Casts SKELETON CREW Star Ryan Kiera Armstrong As The New Slayer

20th Century, Searchlight and Hulu's Buffy the Vampire Slayer sequel series has cast its lead, with Skeleton Crew star Ryan Kiera Armstrong set to play the new Slayer...

By MarkCassidy - May 16, 2025 08:05 AM EST
Source: Via FearHQ.com

We recently got confirmation that a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot/sequel series is moving forward at Hulu, and the project has found its new Slayer in 15-year-old Star Wars: Skeleton Crew breakout Ryan Kiera Armstrong.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, who will return as Buffy Summers in a supporting role to mentor the next "Chosen One," surprised the young actress with a call to inform her that she'd landed the part.

"I know this process has been hard," Gellar prefaced in the clip, before asking Armstrong, "How do you feel about helping me save the world? You wanna be my chosen one?"

 "I knew there was only one girl that I wanted by my side," Gellar added. "To have that kind of emotional intelligence, and talent, at such a young age is truly a gift. The bonus is that her smile lights up even the darkest room." 

Armstrong's character has not been officially named, and is simply described as "an introverted high-school student" in Deadline's report.

Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman are attached to write, showrun, and executive produce, with Eternals director Chloé Zhao set to helm the pilot and executive produce under her Book of Shadows production banner. Gellar will also executive produce along with Gail Berman. Fran Kuzui and Kaz Kuzui will executive produce via Suite B, while Dolly Parton will executive produce via Sandollar. 20th Television and Searchlight Television will produce. Berman, the Kuzuis, and Parton were all executive producers on the original Buffy series.

Not too surprisingly, Joss Whedon will not be involved.

There's been talk of a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot in some form or another for over a decade at this stage, but last year, we learned that the latest attempt to revive the franchise featuring a Black lead from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. scribe Monica Owusu-Breen had been put on pause.

Gellar recently took to Instagram to share the following message with her fans.

"So….. you might have heard some news this week, but I realize you haven’t heard from me. Three years ago, I got a call from my dear friend and mentor, Gail Berman. She told me that she wanted me to sit down with Chloé Zhao to hear her take on a potential “Buffy” revival. I was blown away that Chloé even knew who I was, but, as I’ve always done, I told Gail that I just didn’t see a way for the show to exist again. We’d always been aligned on that, but this time I heard something different in her voice. I eventually agreed to go (mainly just to meet Chloé) and our twenty minute coffee quickly turned into a four hour adventure. We laughed, we cried, but mostly we both talked about how much this show means to us. While I didn’t agree to anything at that meeting, I did shock myself by agreeing to continue the conversation.

These conversations did, in fact, continue over the next few years and eventually we added the incredible Nora and Lilla Zuckerman to our little tribe until ultimately, one day, we landed on an idea. I have always listened to the fans and heard your desire to revisit “Buffy” and her world, but it was not something I could do unless I was sure we would get it right. This has been a long process, and it’s not over yet. I promise you, we will only make this show if we know we can do it right. And I will tell you that we are on the path there. I feel so lucky to be on this journey with these four unbelievably talented women, all of whom love “Buffy” as much as I do. And as much as you do. Thank you to all the fans who never stopped asking for this. This will be for you."

It remains to be seen if any other members of the original cast will return, but Charisma Carpenter recently said that she does hope to get the call to reprise her role as Cordelia Chase. "

"From what I understand, there isn’t even a pilot at the moment, so I hope — if I am involved — I hope so in some fashion it’s more in a substantive way. That would be my dream."

FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 5/16/2025, 8:13 AM
An actual teen this time and will see how this goes.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/16/2025, 9:49 AM
@FusionWarrior -

Sarah Michelle Gellar was an actual teen at the beginning of the show.
zeon00
zeon00 - 5/16/2025, 11:45 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - she was 20 when the original Buffy aired
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 5/16/2025, 8:29 AM
Good for her!

Skeleton Crew was such a fun show that absolutely nobody watched
ClintthaManster
ClintthaManster - 5/16/2025, 9:12 AM
@KaptainKhaos - And she was a highlight of that excellent show.
mountainman
mountainman - 5/16/2025, 9:26 AM
@KaptainKhaos - I ended up watching it with my daughter. Definitely a bit kiddie for my tastes but she loved it and it was certainly good for what it was.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/16/2025, 9:51 AM
@KaptainKhaos -

I did. It was fine.

If the Disney people could just bump up the quality a little more, and more frequently, they could have something.

But they clearly are sabotaging many franchises.

To what end, we should speculate.
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 5/16/2025, 10:32 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - If you could bump up the quality of your posts a little more, and less frequently, you could have something.

But you are clearly just the worst
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 5/16/2025, 11:10 AM
@ClintthaManster - both her and Neel!
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 5/16/2025, 11:12 AM
@mountainman - yeah I wasn't expecting a masterpiece, but it was simple and fun.

They handled Jude Law's character perfectly
mountainman
mountainman - 5/16/2025, 11:46 AM
@KaptainKhaos - He was good in the role, the kids adventure elements were fun, the creatures fit classic star wars well, and the “mystery” of the planet (although a very basic childish story) fit into Star Wars lore very well.

This type of stuff isn’t my personal thing but I’d be open to more kid focused Star Wars. Give us stuff like this for kids and stuff like Andor for adults. They just really need to fix the main storyline somehow as that is a huge mess right now.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 5/16/2025, 12:42 PM
@KaptainKhaos - I watched and quite enjoyed.
vegetaray
vegetaray - 5/16/2025, 8:31 AM
Jeez

I hate to say it, but, she was the worst part of Skeleton Crew by a mile. Maybe her acting will improve by the time this thing gets around to filming because…well…there it is
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 5/16/2025, 8:44 AM
@vegetaray - I thought she was fine. Her character was definitely the most irritating out of the bunch, but that wasn't her fault.
Vigor
Vigor - 5/16/2025, 8:49 AM
@MarkCassidy - agreed. People often confuse the way a character was written, with the acting ability of an actress

She, like Bella as Ellie from Last of Us.. were written to be the way they are. Which sometimes doesnt help the actor but it'd be nice if people could understand the nuance.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 5/16/2025, 9:16 AM
@Vigor - These folks understanding nuance

User Comment Image

It's clearly the actor's fault an no one else's /s
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/16/2025, 9:52 AM
@vegetaray -

What if she is a great actor who perfectly portrayed a character who is like that?
vegetaray
vegetaray - 5/16/2025, 12:24 PM
@MarkCassidy - One persons horrible actor is another persons horrible writing. SHE was the worst part of Skeleton Crew 🤷‍♂️. It’s all perspective on where the blame goes outside of that. Not excited that she’ll be headlining another series due to her last role but if she’s great then fantastic as we’ll be getting a new Buffy series that works…If she’s not then……………
thedrudo
thedrudo - 5/16/2025, 12:44 PM
@Vigor - Bingo.

I didn’t mind her but could see how she might rub people the wrong way. It was definitely a character choice and I think she did a fine job.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 5/16/2025, 8:40 AM
Congrats kid.

I never watched the show, but my wife is a massive fan. She was one of those WB Buffy/Angel teens. Funny thing is she never watched the OG film. Seems like people forget it was a film starring Kristy Swanson, Luke Perry and Paul Rubens. Freaking Pee Wee Herman was on it playing a methed out looking vampire.

Being a Pee Wee fan it blew my mind as a kid.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/16/2025, 9:53 AM
@DarthOmega -

Nice.

I remember.

I've watched the movie about five times.

I've only seen a few episodes of the non canon show.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 5/16/2025, 9:56 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Haven't seen the film since I was a kid but I remember enjoy it quite a bit. Also crushing on Kristy
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/16/2025, 9:02 AM
I hope to hell they don't have a Xander like character, there's nothing worse than having a character who's solely meant for humour yet isn't remotely humorous and he was in every single Buffy episode but 1.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/16/2025, 9:56 AM
@HashTagSwagg -

That would suck.

@HashTagSwagg -

That would suck.

So barely any characters are funny.
elcapitan
elcapitan - 5/16/2025, 9:07 AM
Bring back Kristy Swanson!!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/16/2025, 9:57 AM
@elcapitan -

Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Pretty in Pink
Deadly Friend
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
The Chase
Big Daddy
MuadDib
MuadDib - 5/16/2025, 9:21 AM
What’s the show gonna be called? How do you revive a show called Buffy the Vampire Slayer and have her be more of a supporting character? I watched Buffy growing up, it was great at the time. I have doubts about how this will be pulled off in today’s day and age.

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/16/2025, 9:26 AM
@MuadDib - Simple. Just change the name to “Buffy and the Vampire Slayer”.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/16/2025, 9:31 AM
@MuadDib - Buffy's Vampire Slayer
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/16/2025, 10:06 AM
@MuadDib -

Well, it won't be Slay, Vampire Killer!

She may have some of those goofy commie parents.

So it could be Abcd the Vampire Slayer.

Or Mhadecinn the Vampire Slayer.

Or she could be playing Benjamin the Vmapire Slayer.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/16/2025, 9:43 AM
When I found out yesterday, you could have just about knocked me over with a feather.

Them not having the character be black feels like a hate crime in 2025.

Lots of Marxists will be complaining.

Showrunners, you can make or lose viewers.

Make your other characters wisely.
Radders
Radders - 5/16/2025, 9:50 AM
I don't think this is likely to work, it was lightning in a bottle and something original, now its been copied multiple tomes and inspired pretty much every genre show since.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/16/2025, 10:10 AM
@Radders -

With the right creators it could work.

Kids now don't have a new show that is fun and funny with people fighting vampires and other monsters.

If this was actually entertaining and not woke, it could be a minor hit.

All communists have to do is get out of their own way, and not self sabotage.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/16/2025, 10:45 AM

Hmmm. This might work.

she is a cute kid.
Order66
Order66 - 5/16/2025, 12:11 PM
That’s beautiful. Congrats to her. She’s gonna kill it. Currently rewatching Buffy and angel in chronological order at the moment to prepare for this new show.

