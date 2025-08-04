BUFFY Sequel Series Plot Details Revealed; Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Training Video With New Slayer

BUFFY Sequel Series Plot Details Revealed; Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Training Video With New Slayer

Sarah Michelle Gellar has shared a video spotlighting her training regime, as she prepares to return to get back to vampire-slaying alongside co-star Ryan Kiera Armstrong...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 04, 2025 08:08 AM EST
Source: Via FearHQ

We recently learned that the Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival's new Slayer will be played by 15-year-old Star Wars: Skeleton Crew breakout Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and thanks to a leaked logline, we know what kind of evil forces she'll be facing off against - initially, at least.

Armstrong's character had not been officially named, and was simply described as "an introverted high-school student" in Deadline's report. Now, we have confirmation that the new Slayer will go by Nova, and the first blood-sucking bad guys she will square off against will be... Jack and Shirley (not the most intimidating vampire names, but okay).

"Nova, a 16-year-old bookworm, discovers she’s a vampire Slayer in a rebuilt Sunnydale, split between gritty Old Sunnydale and upscale New Sunnydale. During Vampire Weekend, a festival celebrating the town’s dark past, vampires Jack and Shirley emerge from a construction site, killing a teen and planning a ritual to raise a vampire army at the Cursed Circle...."

How Sarah Michelle Gellar's OG Slayer gets involved remains to be seen, but we assume she will make her way back to Sunnydale once she realizes that a new vampire hunter has emerged.

Gellar has also taken to Instagram to share a new training video, as she prepares to get back to vampire-slaying alongside Armstrong.

Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman are attached to write, showrun, and executive produce, with Eternals director Chloé Zhao set to helm the pilot and executive produce under her Book of Shadows production banner. Gellar will also executive produce along with Gail Berman. Fran Kuzui and Kaz Kuzui will executive produce via Suite B, while Dolly Parton will executive produce via Sandollar. 20th Television and Searchlight Television will produce. Berman, the Kuzuis, and Parton were all executive producers on the original Buffy series.

Not too surprisingly, Joss Whedon will not be involved.

There's been talk of a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot in some form or another for over a decade at this stage, but last year, we learned that the latest attempt to revive the franchise featuring a Black lead from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. scribe Monica Owusu-Breen had been put on pause.

Gellar recently took to Instagram to share the following message with her fans.

"So….. you might have heard some news this week, but I realize you haven’t heard from me. Three years ago, I got a call from my dear friend and mentor, Gail Berman. She told me that she wanted me to sit down with Chloé Zhao to hear her take on a potential “Buffy” revival. I was blown away that Chloé even knew who I was, but, as I’ve always done, I told Gail that I just didn’t see a way for the show to exist again. We’d always been aligned on that, but this time I heard something different in her voice. I eventually agreed to go (mainly just to meet Chloé) and our twenty minute coffee quickly turned into a four hour adventure. We laughed, we cried, but mostly we both talked about how much this show means to us. While I didn’t agree to anything at that meeting, I did shock myself by agreeing to continue the conversation.

These conversations did, in fact, continue over the next few years and eventually we added the incredible Nora and Lilla Zuckerman to our little tribe until ultimately, one day, we landed on an idea. I have always listened to the fans and heard your desire to revisit “Buffy” and her world, but it was not something I could do unless I was sure we would get it right. This has been a long process, and it’s not over yet. I promise you, we will only make this show if we know we can do it right. And I will tell you that we are on the path there. I feel so lucky to be on this journey with these four unbelievably talented women, all of whom love “Buffy” as much as I do. And as much as you do. Thank you to all the fans who never stopped asking for this. This will be for you."

BUFFY Star Charisma Carpenter Hints At Cordelia Return For Legacy Sequel Series... Despite Character's Death
Related:

BUFFY Star Charisma Carpenter Hints At Cordelia Return For Legacy Sequel Series... Despite Character's Death
BUFFY Sequel Series Casts SKELETON CREW Star Ryan Kiera Armstrong As The New Slayer
Recommended For You:

BUFFY Sequel Series Casts SKELETON CREW Star Ryan Kiera Armstrong As The New Slayer

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/4/2025, 8:48 AM
When SISTERS WE aré so back!
Sinner
Sinner - 8/4/2025, 8:51 AM
Ngl sounds good
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 8/4/2025, 9:45 AM
@Sinner - Yeah it does sound decent. And thank you for not lying about that.
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 8/4/2025, 8:51 AM
Culligan "Nips" MaHoit
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/4/2025, 8:56 AM
Joss whedon watching from the bush outside
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/4/2025, 9:04 AM
@F4ntasticClunge - As much as Whedon probably deserves to be black-balled from Hollywood, I have a feeling this new version of the show he created will suffer without his overall direction.
He knows the universe better than anyone and his voice in it is unique. Plus, I'm sure there are plenty of unused ideas of his that he never got to attempt...

As much as this show is about female empowerment (like, literally giving a skinny, California girl who could never actually fight without superpowers given to her), Whedon's voice should/could be paramount. Plus, if he could get involved, it could help his tarnished reputation towards women that he's worked with over the years.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/4/2025, 9:39 AM
@lazlodaytona - Does he deserve it though?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 8/4/2025, 9:46 AM
@lazlodaytona - With Trachtenberg dead we’ll never know the full extent of his crimes and he’ll never pay for them. If being “black-balled from Hollywood” is all he faces, he got off unbelievably light and he knows it.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/4/2025, 9:53 AM
@Lisa89 - Pretty sure she already elaborated that the full extent of his "crimes" was using very blue language, unsuitable for a kid to hear.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/4/2025, 8:58 AM
It's nice to see they actually cast a 15 year-old to play a 15/16 year-old on the show and not an almost 30 year-old to play a 15 year-old high school freshman (Carpenter).

I'm optimistic with this show at best. Could be good with legit respect towards the original or just awful with way too much nostalgia factors being forced on it.

Hopefully they nail this and prove they're not just riding on the I.P. alone.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/4/2025, 9:09 AM
@lazlodaytona - With Geller willing to go there it can't be worse than the original film, which I do kinda enjoy but was BAD in so many ways so will give it a shot at least :D
YouIknowiamsexy
YouIknowiamsexy - 8/4/2025, 9:24 AM
@Apophis71 - Shiiidddd!! Indiana Jones and Harrison Ford say hello..........
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/4/2025, 9:37 AM
@YouIknowiamsexy - Ford hasn't been as protective of his legacy as Michelle has repeatedly been stated as being.

I mean he signed off on doing Crytal Skull too and still came back for another that faced even more backlash.

Considering all the bad taste in the mouths of the cast over what Joss got upto during the show and the amount of love for the franchise combined I NEVER expected Geller to ever agree to return. The fact she has does give way more confidence even I AM still nervous they could mess it up.
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/4/2025, 9:03 AM
She still looks good never like show like other stuff she did
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 8/4/2025, 9:09 AM
I thought Armstrong was a highlight of Skeleton Crew, so I'm planning on watching this. Doesn't hurt that my wife is a huge fan of the original series. I'm trying to watch it myself now, and, man . . . kinda tough to get through. We'll see if I can hack it, but I'm sure there'll be a recap of some sort for the uninitiated.
dracula
dracula - 8/4/2025, 9:20 AM
Guess they can fill in the hole (although what does that do to the Hellmouth)

But how is there an old Sunnydale

The entire town was a crater
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/4/2025, 9:41 AM
@dracula - You can build a lot in over a decade even around or over a crater but kinda expecting there will be some form of central park marking the epicentre with a poorer run down district one side with some remaining structures from the old show and a fully demolished and rebuilt wealthy side with modern architecture but we'll see :D
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/4/2025, 9:41 AM
Will it be Nova The Vampire Slayer then?

That's a cool title actually. I mean you could say that Buffy is a brand name, but it wasn't when it first started.
Huskers
Huskers - 8/4/2025, 9:47 AM
She still looks hot! The other girl looks like she’s 10!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder