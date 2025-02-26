BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER & GOSSIP GIRL Star Michelle Trachtenberg Passes Away At The Age Of 39

We're very sad to report that Michelle Trachtenberg, best known for playing Sarah Michelle Gellar's title character's little sister Dawn Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has passed away suddenly at the age of 39.

An exact cause of death has not been disclosed, but The NYPD has confirmed that police responded to a 911 call at 1 Columbus Place in New York City around 8:00 a.m. on February 26.

"Upon arrival, officers observed a 39-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased. Criminality is not suspected."

“It is with great sadness to confirm that Michelle Trachtenberg has passed away,” her rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday morning. “The family requests privacy for their loss. There are no further details at this time.”

In addition to her Buffy role, Trachtenberg played Georgina Sparks on Gossip Girl, and also appeared in the likes of Nickelodeon's The Adventures of Pete & Pete and All My Children. Post-Buffy, she had supporting roles in EuroTrip, 17 Again, Ice Princess and more adult fate such as Mysterious Skin.

Trachtenberg's last credited acting job was in 2023, reprising Georgina Sparks on Max's Gossip Girl reboot.

Over the past year or so, Trachtenberg received messages from fans who had grown concerned about her health due to a drastic change in her appearance, but she was quick to respond.

"Fun fact. This is my face. Not malnutrition, no problems. Why do you have to hate? Get a calendar."

"I’ve received several comments recently about my appearance," she wrote in another Instagram post. "I have never had plastic surgery, I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters."

Back in 2021, Trachtenberg thanked Gellar for speaking out against Joss Whedon following abuse allegations made against the Buffy showrunner.

"I am brave enough now as a 35-year-old woman to repost this," she wrote on social media. "Because. This must. Be known. As a teenager. With his not appropriate behavior... Very. Not. Appropriate." She then went back and added, "The last. Comment I will make on this. Was. There was a rule. Saying. He's not allowed in a room alone with Michelle again."

You can check out Trachtenberg's final Instagram post below, along with some tributes from several of her Buffy co-stars.

Our thoughts go out to Michelle's friends and family during this very difficult time.