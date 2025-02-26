BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER & GOSSIP GIRL Star Michelle Trachtenberg Passes Away At The Age Of 39

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER & GOSSIP GIRL Star Michelle Trachtenberg Passes Away At The Age Of 39

Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg has sadly passed away at the age of 39. Tributes from her fans and co-stars have been pouring in on social media...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 26, 2025 06:02 PM EST
Source: Via FearHQ

We're very sad to report that Michelle Trachtenberg, best known for playing Sarah Michelle Gellar's title character's little sister Dawn Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has passed away suddenly at the age of 39.

An exact cause of death has not been disclosed, but The NYPD has confirmed that police responded to a 911 call at 1 Columbus Place in New York City around 8:00 a.m. on February 26.

"Upon arrival, officers observed a 39-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased. Criminality is not suspected."

“It is with great sadness to confirm that Michelle Trachtenberg has passed away,” her rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday morning. “The family requests privacy for their loss. There are no further details at this time.”

In addition to her Buffy role, Trachtenberg played Georgina Sparks on Gossip Girl, and also appeared in the likes of Nickelodeon's The Adventures of Pete & Pete and All My Children. Post-Buffy, she had supporting roles in EuroTrip, 17 AgainIce Princess and more adult fate such as Mysterious Skin.

Trachtenberg's last credited acting job was in 2023, reprising Georgina Sparks on Max's Gossip Girl reboot.

Over the past year or so, Trachtenberg received messages from fans who had grown concerned about her health due to a drastic change in her appearance, but she was quick to respond.

"Fun fact. This is my face. Not malnutrition, no problems. Why do you have to hate? Get a calendar."

"I’ve received several comments recently about my appearance," she wrote in another Instagram post. "I have never had plastic surgery, I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters."

Back in 2021, Trachtenberg thanked Gellar for speaking out against Joss Whedon following abuse allegations made against the Buffy showrunner.

"I am brave enough now as a 35-year-old woman to repost this," she wrote on social media. "Because. This must. Be known. As a teenager. With his not appropriate behavior... Very. Not. Appropriate." She then went back and added, "The last. Comment I will make on this. Was. There was a rule. Saying. He's not allowed in a room alone with Michelle again."

You can check out Trachtenberg's final Instagram post below, along with some tributes from several of her Buffy co-stars.

Our thoughts go out to Michelle's friends and family during this very difficult time.

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER Star Sarah Michelle Gellar Confirms Talks To Return For Sequel Series
Related:

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER Star Sarah Michelle Gellar Confirms Talks To Return For Sequel Series
BUFFY Sequel Series From ETERNALS Director Officially In The Works; Sarah Michelle Gellar Will Return
Recommended For You:

BUFFY Sequel Series From ETERNALS Director Officially In The Works; Sarah Michelle Gellar Will Return

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 2/26/2025, 6:07 PM
User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 2/26/2025, 6:18 PM
Also, fuсk Joss Whedon for getting away with it.

User Comment Image
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 2/26/2025, 6:09 PM
F*ck. This one hurts.
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 2/26/2025, 6:49 PM
@DarthAlgar - for real. Completely unexpected. Will always remember her from Harriet the Spy.
Repian
Repian - 2/26/2025, 6:10 PM
She will always be part of my adolescence...And of the nights I watched Eurotrip with my old friends.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/26/2025, 6:11 PM
Damn shame, first saw her on The Adventures Pete & Pete and Harriet The Spy, and thought she was pretty talented.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/26/2025, 6:13 PM
Apparently the news I read was that she recently had a liver transplant and might have been having complications because of it…

Anyway , I know most are familiar with her from the 2 aforementioned show but I knew her from watching Inspector Gadget as a kid from where I had a crush on her.

User Comment Image

RIP Michelle , gone way too soon.
TiberiousOmega
TiberiousOmega - 2/26/2025, 6:13 PM
Very sad news! I eventually liked her on Buffy. Was hoping they would bring her back for the sequel series. Rest in peace!
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 2/26/2025, 6:16 PM
R.I.P. Was a huge fan of Buffy and Eurotrip back in the day, such a shame to go at such a young age.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
dracula
dracula - 2/26/2025, 6:18 PM
Only 39

Easy to forget she was one of the few actors on the show to actually play her real age
dracula
dracula - 2/26/2025, 6:20 PM
Was pretty indifferent to Dawn as a character after season 5 (outside of the occasional drama around here she was just kind of there)

But she was one talented actresss

?si=SOlRo2X3LfdPV_qm
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 2/26/2025, 6:22 PM
gone way too soon.
DraculaX
DraculaX - 2/26/2025, 6:25 PM
God, I was obsessed with her a decade ago, even had her in my avi (which is gone forever)

She should've had a bigger career.

I don't know if she had her demons the past few years, but I hope she's at peace. I'll miss her wacky Instagram posts.

Carry on little Dawn
dracula
dracula - 2/26/2025, 6:26 PM
nice of Nicholas Brendon to say something

honestly didn't recognize him at first

Hopefully things are going better for him
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/26/2025, 6:27 PM
User Comment Image
tvor03
tvor03 - 2/26/2025, 6:28 PM
I read she had recently had a liver transplant. Her body may rejected it.
ProudPatriot76
ProudPatriot76 - 2/26/2025, 6:28 PM
She was also Penny in Inspector Gadget!

We’re the same age. So sad. I hope her family finds peace during this time
dracula
dracula - 2/26/2025, 6:34 PM
@ProudPatriot76 - and Harriet The Spy
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/26/2025, 6:42 PM
@dracula -
And Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
SeansDevil
SeansDevil - 2/26/2025, 6:30 PM
Damn. This one hurts. Been a fan of hers since Pete & Pete. RIP.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 2/26/2025, 6:31 PM
I'm not a big celebrity follower but Michelle was a sweetheart; you could just tell by her presence.
This one does make me sad...
Around her age my whole body fell apart. I'm still recovering and am thankful for each day I get.

She's definitely gone too soon. Prayers for her family and close friends.
dracula
dracula - 2/26/2025, 6:32 PM
Got into Buffy 14 years ago (was less than a year old when the show first aired so i missed it)

Still holds up as one of the best genre shows of all tjme (way better than Supernatural)
SethBullock
SethBullock - 2/26/2025, 6:34 PM
Just a couple of days ago I saw someone (can't remember where) saying she didn't look good lately, so I looked for recent pics of her and was kind of shocked tbh, because last time I saw her was many years ago, but didn't think that something like this could happen.

RIP.
LukeCage2155
LukeCage2155 - 2/26/2025, 6:43 PM
RIP to my childhood crush; I grew up watching them.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder