BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER Sequel Series Details Reveal New Lead And Supporting Characters

Following the recent news that Buffy the Vampire Slayer is officially set to return to send creatures of the night running for cover, we have some details on the new characters that are set to join Sarah Michelle Gellar in the upcoming sequel series that's in development for Hulu.

Though Gellar will be back as Sunnydale's resident vamp-hunter, she will be taking on more of a mentor-type role this time. According to scooper Daniel Richtman, the main focus of the new show will be a teen named Nova, who Buffy will take on as a trainee Slayer.

The casting call reads: "Looking for actual teens or actors in their 20s for all teenage roles. Open ethnicity for all characters."

Nova – A high school vampire hunter, determined and fearless, balancing school life with slaying. LEAD

Abe – Nova’s father, a dedicated photojournalist (40s-60s). LEAD

Mr. Burke – The school librarian who later becomes a vampire (30s-60s). LEAD

Cole – The alpha of the group, confident and a natural leader. LEAD

Hugo – A nerd from a wealthy family, has a thing for Nova but is awkward about it. LEAD

Gracie – Nova's best friend, fascinated by myths and a huge Buffy fan. LEAD

Mia – A social media-obsessed student who gets caught up in the supernatural chaos. SUPPORTING

Gellar recently took to Instagram to share the following message with her fans.

"So….. you might have heard some news this week, but I realize you haven’t heard from me. Three years ago, I got a call from my dear friend and mentor, Gail Berman. She told me that she wanted me to sit down with Chloé Zhao to hear her take on a potential “Buffy” revival. I was blown away that Chloé even knew who I was, but, as I’ve always done, I told Gail that I just didn’t see a way for the show to exist again. We’d always been aligned on that, but this time I heard something different in her voice. I eventually agreed to go (mainly just to meet Chloé) and our twenty minute coffee quickly turned into a four hour adventure. We laughed, we cried, but mostly we both talked about how much this show means to us. While I didn’t agree to anything at that meeting, I did shock myself by agreeing to continue the conversation.

These conversations did, in fact, continue over the next few years and eventually we added the incredible Nora and Lilla Zuckerman to our little tribe until ultimately, one day, we landed on an idea. I have always listened to the fans and heard your desire to revisit “Buffy” and her world, but it was not something I could do unless I was sure we would get it right. This has been a long process, and it’s not over yet. I promise you, we will only make this show if we know we can do it right. And I will tell you that we are on the path there. I feel so lucky to be on this journey with these four unbelievably talented women, all of whom love “Buffy” as much as I do. And as much as you do. Thank you to all the fans who never stopped asking for this. This will be for you."

It remains to be seen if any other members of the original cast will return, but Charisma Carpenter recently said that she does hope to get the call to reprise her role as Cordelia Chase. "

"From what I understand, there isn’t even a pilot at the moment, so I hope — if I am involved — I hope so in some fashion it’s more in a substantive way. That would be my dream."

As Gellar outlines above, Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman are attached to write, showrun, and executive produce, with Eternals director Chloé Zhao set to helm the pilot and executive produce under her Book of Shadows production banner. Gellar would also executive produce along with Gail Berman. Fran Kuzui and Kaz Kuzui will executive produce via Suite B, while Dolly Parton will executive produce via Sandollar. 20th Television and Searchlight Television will produce. Berman, the Kuzuis, and Parton were all executive producers on the original Buffy series.

Not too surprisingly, Joss Whedon will not be involved.

There's been talk of a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot in some form or another for over a decade at this stage, but last year, we learned that the latest attempt to revive the franchise featuring a Black lead from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. scribe Monica Owusu-Breen had been put on pause.

Gellar has previously dismissed the idea of returning as Buffy for any proposed revival of the show.

"I'm not," said Gellar when asked if she'd be open to returning for a potential reboot during an interview with SFX. "I am very proud of the show that we created and it doesn't need to be done. We wrapped that up. I am all for them continuing the story because there's the story of female empowerment. I love the way the show was left: 'Every girl who has the power can have the power.' It's set up perfectly for someone else to have the power. But like I said, the metaphors of Buffy were the horrors of adolescence. I think I look young, but I am not an adolescent."

However, the Dexter: Original Sin star sounded a lot more open to the idea in a more recent interview.

"I always used to say no, because it's in its bubble and it's so perfect," Gellar explained during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. "But watching [And Just Like That…] and seeing [Dexter: Original Sin], and realizing there are ways to do it, definitely does get your mind thinking, 'Well, maybe.'"

No production start date has been announced.