In Defense Of Lanterns: Why That Big Premiere Spoiler Isn't A Big Deal For The DCU

In Defense Of Lanterns: Why That Big Premiere Spoiler Isn't A Big Deal For The DCU

A new Lanterns rumour has divided DC fans, but what if this controversial twist is exactly what the series needs? Here's why it could be a bold, game-changing direction for the DCU.

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Jul 11, 2026 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns

Last night, a shocking Lanterns rumour claimed that the upcoming HBO series will kill Hal Jordan by the end of its first episode. Unsurprisingly, that possibility has already divided DC fans, with many arguing that one of the Green Lantern mythos's greatest heroes deserves better.

Honestly, it's hard to argue with that, though the writing may have been on the wall when James Gunn and Peter Safran cast 60-year-old Kyle Chandler in the role. Hal's story clearly isn't one they're interested in telling in the DCU, but this shock twist might actually be one of the smartest creative decisions DC Studios could make.

For starters, it would immediately help establish with viewers that Lanterns won't be another predictable superhero series. It sets the tone and ups the stakes, and removing Hal from the equation in the premiere would make it clear that nobody is safe in the DCU. More importantly, it would give John Stewart a compelling character arc.

Everything we've heard about the DCU points to John eventually becoming its primary Green Lantern (he's confirmed to appear in next summer's Man of Tomorrow, for starters). While Hal is arguably the franchise's most recognisable Emerald Knight among comic book fans, John has become equally beloved, largely thanks to the Justice League Unlimited animated series, which we know many of you grew up with.

Rather than slowly easing him into the spotlight, Hal's death would throw John into the deep end. Suddenly, he'll be forced to step out of his mentor's shadow and become the Green Lantern that Earth needs. That's a far more interesting journey than watching the two Lanterns—with one ring between them—investigate a True Detective-style mystery together for eight episodes.

It's also worth noting that Lanterns is drawing inspiration from Tom King's storytelling sensibilities. His best work has often subverted expectations, whether we're talking about Mister Miracle, Vision, or Wonder Woman. If Lanterns heads down that same route, opening with Hal's death is consistent with King's approach to putting iconic characters in unexpected surroundings. 

Besides, with Lanterns set to play out in 2026 and 2016, we'll likely still spend plenty of time with Hal through flashbacks. Those will help us better understand him as a character, his relationship with John, and are bound to tie into whatever's happening in the present after his death. 

Killing Hal is a risky move. It could derail Lanterns and further alienate fans already unhappy with Gunn after Superman's villainous portrayal of Jor-El and the big changes made to Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow in the recent Supergirl movie. Heck, it could be controversial enough to be another near-fatal blow to the DCU, something it really doesn't need right now.

Still, there's something surprisingly ballsy and refreshing about this, and that alone makes it worth checking out the first episode. Lanterns is set to premiere on HBO on August 16. Here's a new TV spot for getting this far...

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/11/2026, 12:16 PM
"what if this controversial twist is exactly what the series needs"

It isn't.
BojoDojo
BojoDojo - 7/11/2026, 12:19 PM
@HashTagSwagg - slow news day, classic CBM
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/11/2026, 12:17 PM
Considering nearly every entertainment product gets spoiled to one degree or another, I really don't think it's too big of a deal.
BojoDojo
BojoDojo - 7/11/2026, 12:19 PM
People want hal Jordan. Killing him off early is moronic
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/11/2026, 12:21 PM
I mean, if true, then it sure as hell will alienate some Green Lantern fans. Hal is the most iconic Green Lantern ever. I sure as hell hope the writing justifies the decision if they go that route.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/11/2026, 12:23 PM
Now....
I'm about to give up.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/11/2026, 12:25 PM
"I’ve only been doing this successfully for 17 years."

Quoting Josh there if anyone needs a laugh 🤣🤣🤣🤣
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/11/2026, 12:32 PM
What @vectorsigma looks like if anyone needs a laugh. 😂😂😂

User Comment Image
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/11/2026, 12:32 PM
@vectorsigma - I laugh at every single one of your comments because of your stupidity
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/11/2026, 12:38 PM
@FireGunn - dude, im one of the very few who talks to you, have some respect 😂😂😂😂
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/11/2026, 12:40 PM
@FireGunn - LMAO. 🤣 Don’t be too mean to him - I live rent free in this poor 🤡’s head. Talking and thinking about me takes up, like, 90% of his day.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 7/11/2026, 1:03 PM
@FireGunn -

And I laugh at your comments because of your stupidity.

Nolanite out
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/11/2026, 12:32 PM
Absolute bullshit. You need more than shock value to sell something to an audience.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
LSHF
LSHF - 7/11/2026, 12:39 PM
I'd they kill Kyle Chandler's character, Hal, I'm out. I wanted to see Kyle in the role.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 7/11/2026, 1:02 PM
Sure people will cry about it and bitch and moan about it all.

But guess what? They'll get over it and move on.

There's some brilliant minds behind this show so I am pretty excited to see how it goes!

Nolanite out

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