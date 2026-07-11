In Defense Of Lanterns: Why That Big Premiere Spoiler Isn't A Big Deal For The DCU

Last night, a shocking Lanterns rumour claimed that the upcoming HBO series will kill Hal Jordan by the end of its first episode. Unsurprisingly, that possibility has already divided DC fans, with many arguing that one of the Green Lantern mythos's greatest heroes deserves better.

Honestly, it's hard to argue with that, though the writing may have been on the wall when James Gunn and Peter Safran cast 60-year-old Kyle Chandler in the role. Hal's story clearly isn't one they're interested in telling in the DCU, but this shock twist might actually be one of the smartest creative decisions DC Studios could make.

For starters, it would immediately help establish with viewers that Lanterns won't be another predictable superhero series. It sets the tone and ups the stakes, and removing Hal from the equation in the premiere would make it clear that nobody is safe in the DCU. More importantly, it would give John Stewart a compelling character arc.

Everything we've heard about the DCU points to John eventually becoming its primary Green Lantern (he's confirmed to appear in next summer's Man of Tomorrow, for starters). While Hal is arguably the franchise's most recognisable Emerald Knight among comic book fans, John has become equally beloved, largely thanks to the Justice League Unlimited animated series, which we know many of you grew up with.

Rather than slowly easing him into the spotlight, Hal's death would throw John into the deep end. Suddenly, he'll be forced to step out of his mentor's shadow and become the Green Lantern that Earth needs. That's a far more interesting journey than watching the two Lanterns—with one ring between them—investigate a True Detective-style mystery together for eight episodes.

It's also worth noting that Lanterns is drawing inspiration from Tom King's storytelling sensibilities. His best work has often subverted expectations, whether we're talking about Mister Miracle, Vision, or Wonder Woman. If Lanterns heads down that same route, opening with Hal's death is consistent with King's approach to putting iconic characters in unexpected surroundings.

Besides, with Lanterns set to play out in 2026 and 2016, we'll likely still spend plenty of time with Hal through flashbacks. Those will help us better understand him as a character, his relationship with John, and are bound to tie into whatever's happening in the present after his death.

Killing Hal is a risky move. It could derail Lanterns and further alienate fans already unhappy with Gunn after Superman's villainous portrayal of Jor-El and the big changes made to Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow in the recent Supergirl movie. Heck, it could be controversial enough to be another near-fatal blow to the DCU, something it really doesn't need right now.

Still, there's something surprisingly ballsy and refreshing about this, and that alone makes it worth checking out the first episode. Lanterns is set to premiere on HBO on August 16. Here's a new TV spot for getting this far...