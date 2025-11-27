LANTERNS: James Gunn May Be Bringing Two Of The Most Unpopular Green Lantern Costumes Into The DCU

LANTERNS: James Gunn May Be Bringing Two Of The Most Unpopular Green Lantern Costumes Into The DCU

Following reports that Lanterns will feature costumes based on a specific comic book run, we have some additional details, and all signs now point to an adaptation of Green Lantern: Earth One...

By JoshWilding - Nov 27, 2025 07:11 AM EST
We recently learned that Lanterns is eyeing a Summer 2026 debut on HBO Max, and a trailer for the series was recently shown to journalists at HBO Max's Upfront event in São Paulo, Brazil. 

Two versions of the footage have seemingly done the rounds, with one of them briefly spotlighting the Green Lantern Corps uniforms worn by Hal Jordan and John Stewart. Matías Lértora, who writes for CinesArgentinos.com and various other outlets, has refused to specify what he saw, but previously said that "it's based on the design of a specific comic," but "not the same."

After hinting that the designs might be divisive, the prevailing theory online is that DC Studios and James Gunn are adapting the costumes first featured in the Green Lantern: Earth One comic. 

However, after it was put to him that it sounds like we may be getting CG suits like those seen in 2011's Green Lantern, rather than Earth One, the reporter responded, "No."

It's worth remembering that the first teaser art from Lanterns was from Green Lantern: Earth One, and Superman lends some weight to those being what James Gunn has decided to bring into the DCU. Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner was basically in regular clothes, designed by Maxwell Lord, and adorned with the Green Lantern logo. 

It stands to reason that Hal and John will also have practical uniforms—likely in the style of spacesuits, similar to Green Lantern: Earth One—and that's sure to be divisive. 

Most fans are hoping to see new versions of the classic Green Lantern uniforms, something the movie failed to deliver with its green and black (but mostly green) skinsuits. In Superman, Guy's suit clearly wasn't created by his Power Ring, and we wouldn't be shocked if the same now applies to Hal and John in Lanterns

There may be some CG enhancements, and it was wise of Gunn not to head down the 100% CG route again, especially on a TV budget. However, a spacesuit or jumpsuit with a Green Lantern logo is bound to disappoint.

It's hard to judge something we haven't seen, of course, but all signs point to us getting something like what's shown in the images below.

Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country) is serving as showrunner and executive producer and will write Lanterns with Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and comic book scribe Tom King (Supergirl). The cast includes Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan, and Ulrich Thomsen as Sinestro. 

Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Nicole Ari Parker, Jason Ritter, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Jasmine Cephas Jones round out the cast.

Lanterns is set to premiere on HBO in 2026.

image host
image host
LANTERNS: New Trailer Description Reveals DCU Series WILL Feature Comic-Accurate Costumes
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/27/2025, 7:47 AM
Honestly , I’m cool with them having the Earth One Costumes if that’s the case…

Personally given that Hal spends most of his time in space , I never got why he would wear a mask since no one knows his real identity there (I can understand why he would do so on Earth though).

User Comment Image

Given the tone of the show being as grounded as a GL show could be , these could fit that vibe more but grow to become more superhero-esque as we move forward!!.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/27/2025, 7:52 AM
@TheVisionary25 - agreed. Think having the DCU start out with simpler looking superheroes that transition to more comic book-y looking superheroes is a good way of evolving the universe, given that superheroes are there from the start

