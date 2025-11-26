LANTERNS: New Trailer Description Reveals DCU Series WILL Feature Comic-Accurate Costumes

Last night, we shared a breakdown of the first teaser trailer for Lanterns, which screened during HBO Max’s Upfront in São Paulo.

Omellete.com's description highlighted a flying sequence featuring Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan, but there was no mention of any costumes.

“The vibe is of a western, appropriate since the story takes place more in rural areas of the USA, full of brownish tones, something that is repeated in the costumes. The two disagree, with John arguing that he is better than Hal at saving people. We see a brief scene of Hal Jordan flying, but the uniforms of the two were not revealed. Finally, there is a brief mention of a squirrel Green Lantern, probably Ch'p, a comic book character. The teaser shows that Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) have been together for some time, training for months, and that Hal Jordan is a kind of substitute teacher for John."

This only added to the speculation that the DCU series, which has been described as a much more "grounded" take on the material on a number of occasions, would not give its ring-slinging heroes their Green Lantern costumes, but a new breakdown confirms that Jordan and Stewart will suit-up in the show.

We thought this might be a fake description at first, but Matías Lértora is an established Argentinian journalist who writes for several major outlets, so we'd say either a slightly different teaser was shown at the Argentina Upfronts, or Omelette simply missed these details.

Lértora says he saw the suits in two different shots, and described the designs as being accurate to a certain costume from the comics, but declined to go into much more detail. Interestingly, he also mentions something in the teaser "that will stir up controversy due to a possible contradiction with the DCU."

We're not sure what this could be, but Superman introduced the DCU's first Lantern (Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner), so perhaps this footage contradicts something relating to the ring constructs that was established in James Gunn's reboot?

Still no word on when the teaser will be released online, but CCXP, which runs from December 4-7, is a definite possibility.

Si los capítulos son como lo que vi, los constructos y demás serán solo una parte mínima de la serie.

Lo importante son los personajes y ellos están GENIALES.

Aaron Pierre se va a robar el show, pero Kyle Chandler me pareció magnético — Matías Lértora (@mlertora) November 25, 2025

El look and feel es la clave.

El pueblo que esconde algo, el misterio.

¿Referencias? Varias y muy buenas.

Hay una parte que traerá polémica por una posible contradicción con el DCU, pero asumo que será explicada — Matías Lértora (@mlertora) November 25, 2025

In the trailer I saw, a suit is shown TWICE.

I don’t know if a different trailer was released in other parts of the world. https://t.co/IVFQOcNaqp — Matías Lértora (@mlertora) November 25, 2025

James Hawes (Slow Horses, Penny Dreadful, The Mist, The Alienist, Snowpiercer) will helm the first two episodes. The creative team also includes Emmy Award-winning Lost and Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof, and comic book writer Tom King. Justin Britt-Gibson, Breannah Gibson and Vanessa Baden Kelly are also on board.

Lanterns "follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.".

Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner will have a supporting role in the series.

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."