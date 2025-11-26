LANTERNS: New Trailer Description Reveals DCU Series WILL Feature Comic-Accurate Costumes

We have some more details on what sounds like it might be an alternate version of the first Lanterns teaser, and this breakdown claims that the series will feature comic-accurate costumes...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 26, 2025 09:11 AM EST
Last night, we shared a breakdown of the first teaser trailer for Lanterns, which screened during HBO Max’s Upfront in São Paulo.

Omellete.com's description highlighted a flying sequence featuring Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan, but there was no mention of any costumes.

“The vibe is of a western, appropriate since the story takes place more in rural areas of the USA, full of brownish tones, something that is repeated in the costumes. The two disagree, with John arguing that he is better than Hal at saving people. We see a brief scene of Hal Jordan flying, but the uniforms of the two were not revealed. Finally, there is a brief mention of a squirrel Green Lantern, probably Ch'p, a comic book character. The teaser shows that Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) have been together for some time, training for months, and that Hal Jordan is a kind of substitute teacher for John."

This only added to the speculation that the DCU series, which has been described as a much more "grounded" take on the material on a number of occasions, would not give its ring-slinging heroes their Green Lantern costumes, but a new breakdown confirms that Jordan and Stewart will suit-up in the show.

We thought this might be a fake description at first, but Matías Lértora is an established Argentinian journalist who writes for several major outlets, so we'd say either a slightly different teaser was shown at the Argentina Upfronts, or Omelette simply missed these details.

Lértora says he saw the suits in two different shots, and described the designs as being accurate to a certain costume from the comics, but declined to go into much more detail. Interestingly, he also mentions something in the teaser "that will stir up controversy due to a possible contradiction with the DCU."

We're not sure what this could be, but Superman introduced the DCU's first Lantern (Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner), so perhaps this footage contradicts something relating to the ring constructs that was established in James Gunn's reboot?

Still no word on when the teaser will be released online, but CCXP, which runs from December 4-7, is a definite possibility.

James Hawes (Slow HorsesPenny DreadfulThe Mist, The AlienistSnowpiercer) will helm the first two episodes. The creative team also includes Emmy Award-winning Lost and Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof, and comic book writer Tom King. Justin Britt-Gibson, Breannah Gibson and Vanessa Baden Kelly are also on board.

Lanterns "follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.".

Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner will have a supporting role in the series.

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."

bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/26/2025, 9:22 AM
It must be tiring combing the internet for scoops and rumors all the time.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 11/26/2025, 10:06 AM
@bobevanz - Hey! A jobs a job amiright?
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/26/2025, 9:32 AM
"The two disagree, with John arguing that he is better than Hal at saving people."

Yeah we know exactly where this is going. They don't even try and hide it anymore. Subversive garbage.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
FallenThomas
FallenThomas - 11/26/2025, 9:59 AM
@WalletsClosed - Sorry, dumb question but honest question, why is it subversive?
WalletsOpen
WalletsOpen - 11/26/2025, 10:09 AM
@WalletsClosed - Wow a new superhero complaining with an old one that he is better then he is, where have i seen this before?
WalletsEmpty
WalletsEmpty - 11/26/2025, 10:10 AM
@WalletsClosed - Yeah! That uppity rookiee Lantern should learn his place and stop trying to subvert the authory of his superiors!
WalletsOpen
WalletsOpen - 11/26/2025, 10:12 AM
@WalletsEmpty - We're talking about Hal or John here? Guess you guys didn't read Justice League New Frontier huh?
Who am i kidding? You guys probably never touched a comic book before
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/26/2025, 10:22 AM
@FallenThomas - How is the replacement of THE Green Lantern subversive? Is this really what you're asking?
WalletsOpen
WalletsOpen - 11/26/2025, 10:28 AM
@WalletsClosed - I'm curious about what are your thoughts when Hal Parallax was killed and when DC created Kyle Rayner
WalletsEmpty
WalletsEmpty - 11/26/2025, 10:30 AM
@WalletsOpen - Comics are for babies! Snyder's movies are for grown ups! A kid like you probably wouldn't understand the sophistication it takes to understand a movie like Batman v Superman. It's all about symbolism. The source material is stupid. You really want a guy wearing his underpants on the outside? This is real life! Heroes commit atrocities! Yes, Batman would run over security guards with his tank if it meant getting him one step closer to killing someone he perceives as a potential threat. Get real!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/26/2025, 9:38 AM
Interesting , I wonder what this supposed contradiction is?.

Also given that this person says there are costumes but they are accurate to a certain one from the comics , I wouldn’t be surprised if they are akin to the Earth One suits given the more “grounded” & serious tone of the show…

User Comment Image

Anyway looking forward to the show , it’s honestly my most anticipated DCU project as of now!!.
WalletsOpen
WalletsOpen - 11/26/2025, 10:16 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Maybe something like Injustice 2 Hal?
JobinJ
JobinJ - 11/26/2025, 9:43 AM
Oh boy, a squirrel green lantern. Here we go more of James Guns goofball [frick]ing cartoon movies.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/26/2025, 9:54 AM
I REALLY WANT TO SEE THIS TRAILER !!!!
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/26/2025, 10:00 AM
Calling it meow… Green Lantern suits will be shown but most likely in very small doses. Like Peacemaker season 2 suit.
WalletsEmpty
WalletsEmpty - 11/26/2025, 10:12 AM
This could never compare to the iconic performance by Wayne T. Carr as John Stewart in the Snyderverse! I just wish the studio interferance didn't ruin the Snyder Cut by forcing Zack to edit him out! Someday, we'll get the real Snyder Cut.
WalletsOpen
WalletsOpen - 11/26/2025, 10:25 AM
@WalletsEmpty - Explain to me how a performance is iconic if they never showed up before
WalletsEmpty
WalletsEmpty - 11/26/2025, 10:34 AM
@WalletsClosed - So true! Hal is THE Green Lantern! The studio forced Zack to put John Stewart in his movie to subvert him even back then! But then they forced him to take him out, thank goodness.
WalletsOpen
WalletsOpen - 11/26/2025, 10:23 AM
I'm not the only one who would enjoy this kind of plot but in space with Hal and John being the good and old buddy cop bromance.
They should leave the muder mistery in the heart of the US for somehing like Green Arrow and Green Lantern, they could even do it like Neil Adams and Denny O'Neil run, but i'm gonna watch every episode when it launches so...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/26/2025, 10:29 AM
@WalletsOpen - I get yah but to be fair , there were alot of Earth Based GL stories back in the day…

Plus I’m sure this murder mystery will have cosmic implications.

