Lanterns Season 2 Update Reveals That Writing Is Already Underway On DCU Series

Lanterns Season 2 Update Reveals That Writing Is Already Underway On DCU Series

It sounds like Lanterns Season 2 is taking shape, as a new rumour suggests that DC Studios is moving full steam ahead with another batch of episodes ahead of Season 1's premiere next month.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 16, 2026 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns

Lanterns premieres on HBO next month, with prolific comic book writer Christopher Cantwell (Doctor Doom, Iron Man) recently confirming that he's joined the writers' room for Season 2.

While DC Studios and HBO haven't officially announced a second batch of episodes—we'd imagine that will hinge on how Season 1 is received, both critically and in terms of viewership—a new update from Home of DCU bodes well for Green Lantern fans.

Apparently, the writers' room has now been fully assembled, meaning writing is well underway on Lanterns Season 2. That's a confident move on DC Studios' part and an indication that James Gunn and Peter Safran have more stories in mind for the DCU's Green Lantern Corps.

It's previously been reported that Kyle Chandler has only signed up to play Hal Jordan in one season of Lanterns, meaning the spotlight would likely be solely on John Stewart in a potential second season. Would that also be an Earthbound tale inspired by True Detective? It's hard to say, though it seems doubtful that the series would suddenly become a Star Wars-like cosmic adventure featuring colourful aliens.

Lanterns is the only DC Studios property to get a Hall H panel at next weekend's San Diego Comic-Con, and the expectation is that a new trailer will be released then. Whether it will finally show more of the titular duo suited up and creating constructs remains to be seen, though it's possible that there's not much in the way of costumed action to show off.

While the "fabulously obnoxious" Guy Gardner, played by Nathan Fillion, appears "a few different times," showrunner Chris Mundy has confirmed that we won't see any alien members of the Green Lantern Corps in Lanterns Season 1.

"There are a bunch of other people from the mythology, from the canon, but not the other Lanterns," he explained. "We talk about them at different times, but they're not gonna interact with them in the course of this season." 

Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Alongside Kyle Chander and Aaron Pierre, Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Nicole Ari Parker, Jason Ritter, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Jasmine Cephas Jones round out the cast.

The pilot is co-written by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King, who are co-creators for the series. Mundy serves as showrunner. The first two episodes are directed by James Hawes, with Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel and Alik Sakharov also tapped to direct.

Lanterns is executive produced by Mundy, Lindelof, James Gunn, Peter Safran, King, Ron Schmidt, and Hawes, and is based on the DC comic characters from Green Lantern.

Lanterns is set to premiere on HBO on August 16.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/16/2026, 12:13 PM
To the snyder fandom:

He wont be back and Gunn will stay.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/16/2026, 12:15 PM
"Season 2"

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vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/16/2026, 12:15 PM
Imagine if the Lindelof Watchmen is made part of the DCU. Now that's interesting...
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 7/16/2026, 12:18 PM
@vectorsigma - Your coping skills are amazingly impressive! The way you ignore reality & facts!😂😂😂😂😂COPE-A-MANIA!🤣😂🤣🤣🤣
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/16/2026, 12:20 PM
@vectorsigma - Sounds awful but would fit Gunn's stench.
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ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 7/16/2026, 12:16 PM
Creature Commandos Season 2 was greenly before the 1st season started....then it went to YouTube & topped out with 200 Views before being removed.😂😂😂 Lanterns will FAIL like Peacemaker, Creature Commandos, Supergirl, Blue Beetle, The Flash & Gunns Superman 2025 0-6 with NO PROFITS!!!! Supergirl lost $250 Million...Superman LOST $40 MILLION before getting yanked for UNDERPERFORMING said Ted Saranos under oath. 😂😂😂😂😂😂
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 7/16/2026, 12:21 PM
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PS118
PS118 - 7/16/2026, 12:28 PM
NO! Season 2 is impossible! All the anti Gunn folks on this site told me Jimmy Gunn got fired last week by Ellison and Ellison personally called Snyder to return to finish his deeply moving justice league 5 part series where Superman is cucked and fathers Lois and Bruce’s son!

This can’t be 🫨
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/16/2026, 12:32 PM
@PS118 - LOL!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/16/2026, 12:30 PM
Cool!!.

It makes sense to already get the writers room running on the chance a S2 is greenlit that they can have a head start and start filming sooner then later.

S1 seems good so can’t wait to check it out!!.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/16/2026, 12:33 PM
i hope they explain why there is already 1 earth bound GL in Guy, and yet, here we have 2 more earth GL in Hal and John (both of which i like wayyyyy more than guy). anyways, hoping this show is good. trailer 1 sucked, trailer 2 was much better but im not 100% sold yet.
centaur
centaur - 7/16/2026, 12:33 PM
first episode will tell.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 7/16/2026, 12:33 PM
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