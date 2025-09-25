PEACEMAKER: A Shocking Fan-Theory Has Seemingly Been Confirmed Ahead Of Tonight's New Episode - SPOILERS

Last week's episode of Peacemaker concluded with Chris Smith deciding to leave his world behind in an attempt to make the alternate dimension he's been spending so much time in his permanent home.

Though Peacemaker clearly feels that his old life has nothing left to offer after the events of "Back to the Suture," his friends want him back, and the promo for the next episode revealed that the 11th Street Kids manage to access the portal door and follow Smith into the other reality.

Possible spoilers ahead.

The prevailing theory has always been that this dimension is actually some kind of Nazi universe (possibly Earth-X), which would explain why it seems to be populated solely by white people. HBO Max has now released a new synopsis for tonight's episode, and yeah, we're struggling to think of any other explanations after reading this.

Some crazy things are happening in tonight’s episode of ‘PEACEMAKER’ 👀



Here’s the official synopsis for Season 2 Episode 6.



James Gunn says Episodes 6 and 8 are some of his favorite work he’s ever done.



It always seemed likely that something would turn out to be off with this reality, as James Gunn has previously revealed that the final few episodes will focus on Chris coming to the realization that the grass is not always greener.

Critics were only provided with the first five episodes for review purposes, and Gunn recently explained why.

"I am the one who's keeping the three episodes away from everybody because there are too many surprises in those last three episodes," he revealed. "Especially 6 and 8, they are just crazy, my favourite things I've ever done of anything."

Check out the teaser for Peacemaker season 2, episode 6 below.

Peacemaker season 2 follows Chris Smith, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

