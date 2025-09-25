PEACEMAKER: A Shocking Fan-Theory Has Seemingly Been Confirmed Ahead Of Tonight's New Episode - SPOILERS

The sixth episode of Peacemaker season 2 hits HBO Max later on tonight, and a newly-released synopsis for the hour gives a lot more away than it really should have...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 25, 2025 12:09 PM EST
Last week's episode of Peacemaker concluded with Chris Smith deciding to leave his world behind in an attempt to make the alternate dimension he's been spending so much time in his permanent home.

Though Peacemaker clearly feels that his old life has nothing left to offer after the events of "Back to the Suture," his friends want him back, and the promo for the next episode revealed that the 11th Street Kids manage to access the portal door and follow Smith into the other reality.

Possible spoilers ahead.

The prevailing theory has always been that this dimension is actually some kind of Nazi universe (possibly Earth-X), which would explain why it seems to be populated solely by white people. HBO Max has now released a new synopsis for tonight's episode, and yeah, we're struggling to think of any other explanations after reading this.

It always seemed likely that something would turn out to be off with this reality, as James Gunn has previously revealed that the final few episodes will focus on Chris coming to the realization that the grass is not always greener.

Critics were only provided with the first five episodes for review purposes, and Gunn recently explained why.

"I am the one who's keeping the three episodes away from everybody because there are too many surprises in those last three episodes," he revealed. "Especially 6 and 8, they are just crazy, my favourite things I've ever done of anything." 

Check out the teaser for Peacemaker season 2, episode 6 below.

Peacemaker season 2 follows Chris Smith, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

"The new season follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost.

In season 2, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.”

PEACEMAKER: The 11th Street Kids Enter A New Dimension In Episode 6 Teaser - Possible SPOILERS
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/25/2025, 12:45 PM
It ws my fist thought when they mentioned the freedom fighters he killed
kseven
kseven - 9/25/2025, 12:46 PM
What's right is giving up a happy relationship with your family, loved ones, and girlfriend just to not be called racist?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/25/2025, 12:47 PM
@kseven - well, yeah. being a racist is a terrible thing
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/25/2025, 12:51 PM
@lazlodaytona - only if you are really into shooting people just for speaking their minds
kseven
kseven - 9/25/2025, 1:01 PM
@lazlodaytona - giving up true love and a happy relationship with your family where they are all alive is a lot to ask to give up for it though.

The system expecting people to make these sacrifices to uphold its abstract set of values is actually pretty insane.

If Chris were black and went to Wakanda, would this kind of moral dilemma be presented to him?
JackDeth
JackDeth - 9/25/2025, 1:07 PM
@kseven - I think you're forgetting the worst part. Living in a world surrounded by racists is kind of a deal-breaker. Racism is pure evil and those who perpetuate it are not right in the head. It's not a safe place to stay, no matter what color you are.
kseven
kseven - 9/25/2025, 1:22 PM
@JackDeth - you'd let your mom, dad, girlfriend, friends, children, and presumably any other loved ones die just to not be around racists though?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/25/2025, 1:23 PM
@Malatrova15 - wtf? Get new meds for all our sakes
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/25/2025, 1:31 PM
@kseven - I completely understand your point and I don't dismiss it.
It'd be hard to deny a world that's perfect for you but has some seriously troubling issues.
Not sure what I'd do in his shoes.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/25/2025, 12:46 PM
Well let's just F'n hope so.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/25/2025, 12:48 PM
ITS not Stocking Is the World as Charlie Kirk would want It , what a wonderful homage to His memory
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/25/2025, 12:52 PM

Season 1 was pretty good.

But luckily, Gunn is doubling down the racism thing. Ugh. Season 2 sucks.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/25/2025, 1:01 PM
@DocSpock - exactly ..dont know why this lib directors hate racism so much
McMurdo
McMurdo - 9/25/2025, 12:52 PM
Season 2 has been pretty bad thus far.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 9/25/2025, 1:01 PM
@McMurdo - LOL, sure it has.

User Comment Image
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 9/25/2025, 1:00 PM
Oh yay more rich white entitled celebs who tweet about touching children are using their platform to preach and tell us how to behave.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 9/25/2025, 1:28 PM
@kseven - Those aren’t HIS loved ones. They’re the loved ones of the man he killed and then pretended to be.
kseven
kseven - 9/25/2025, 1:34 PM
@FrankenDad - they are his loved ones in a different reality. He's lost them in his own.
SirReginald
SirReginald - 9/25/2025, 1:31 PM
I mean everyone looks healthy, there’s less rap, graffiti, and loans with high interest rates….
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 9/25/2025, 1:32 PM
Did you guys run the Jon Boyega story yet? I could've missed it
TheLobster
TheLobster - 9/25/2025, 1:34 PM
I mean everyone knew this was coming right? lol

There’s no way this wasn’t going to be the case cause Gunn has nowhere else he could go unless he wanted to close the door on Peacemaker altogether. Anyways - excited to see Judo die tonight hahah
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 9/25/2025, 1:34 PM
It would be hilarious if the twist actually doesn’t have anything to nazis but in actuality it’s just a town with no minorities that feels like utopia

