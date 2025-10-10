PEACEMAKER: James Gunn Spoke To Ryan Reynolds About DEADPOOL Making A Cameo In The Season 2 Finale

The Peacemaker season 2 finale didn't include any major cameos, but the episode almost featured a surprise character appearance it's safe to say nobody would have expected.

Spoilers for the finale follow.

In "Full Nelson," Rick Flag Sr. uses Auggie Smith's stolen Quantum Unfolding Chamber tech to discover a dimension with a breathable atmosphere that he intends to use as a metahuman prison. Throughout the episode, we see his increasingly beleaguered team walk through the various doors in the chamber while encountering all manner of perils, including interdimensional imps and flesh-eating zombies.

James Gunn was asked if there were any other alternate universes he wanted to visit during a virtual press conference.

“I wanted them to open the door and see Deadpool in a room,” the filmmaker revealed. “I talked to Ryan Reynolds about it. But I would’ve had to go through some pretty, pretty big hoops to do that. He wanted to do it!”

“Oh, that’s all anybody’s gonna talk about now, is f*cking Deadpool in the other room. I should’ve never said it," he added.

Had things worked out, this would technically have marked the first ever live-action DC/Marvel crossover, but the fact that Gunn and Reynolds couldn't make it happen really isn't too surprising (the actor doesn't actually own the rights to Wade Wilson, after all).

Gunn also confirmed that DC Comics' Salvation Run will be an influence for this DCU storyline going forward, but fans shouldn't expect anything close to a direct adaptation.

“It really is about the concept,” he said. “The part that really spoke to me was the beginning of it, where Rick Flag Jr. and Amanda Waller [said], ‘[frick] it. Metahumans are a pain in the ass. They keep escaping. Let’s just get rid of them permanently.’ And of course, there are a bunch of repercussions about sending a bunch of bad guys to another dimension. In this case, kind of, you know, the sole person there right now is a good guy who has to survive on his own.”

Though we will see John Cena's Chris Smith again following this huge cliffhanger (Gunn remained tightlipped about a potential Man of Tomorrow or Supergirl appearance), Gunn does not have any current plans for a third season of Peacemaker.

“This is about the other stories in which this [cliffhanger] will play out,” he added. “Never say never. But right now, this is about the future of the DCU.”

Peacemaker season 2 follows Chris Smith, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

