PEACEMAKER: James Gunn Spoke To Ryan Reynolds About DEADPOOL Making A Cameo In The Season 2 Finale

Yes, you read that right. James Gunn has revealed that Ryan Reynolds was on board to appear as Deadpool in the season 2 finale of Peacemaker before things fell apart...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 10, 2025 10:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker
Source: Via Variety

The Peacemaker season 2 finale didn't include any major cameos, but the episode almost featured a surprise character appearance it's safe to say nobody would have expected.

Spoilers for the finale follow.

In "Full Nelson," Rick Flag Sr. uses Auggie Smith's stolen Quantum Unfolding Chamber tech to discover a dimension with a breathable atmosphere that he intends to use as a metahuman prison. Throughout the episode, we see his increasingly beleaguered team walk through the various doors in the chamber while encountering all manner of perils, including interdimensional imps and flesh-eating zombies.

James Gunn was asked if there were any other alternate universes he wanted to visit during a virtual press conference.

“I wanted them to open the door and see Deadpool in a room,” the filmmaker revealed. “I talked to Ryan Reynolds about it. But I would’ve had to go through some pretty, pretty big hoops to do that. He wanted to do it!”

“Oh, that’s all anybody’s gonna talk about now, is f*cking Deadpool in the other room. I should’ve never said it," he added.

Had things worked out, this would technically have marked the first ever live-action DC/Marvel crossover, but the fact that Gunn and Reynolds couldn't make it happen really isn't too surprising (the actor doesn't actually own the rights to Wade Wilson, after all).

Gunn also confirmed that DC Comics' Salvation Run will be an influence for this DCU storyline going forward, but fans shouldn't expect anything close to a direct adaptation.

“It really is about the concept,” he said. “The part that really spoke to me was the beginning of it, where Rick Flag Jr. and Amanda Waller [said], ‘[frick] it. Metahumans are a pain in the ass. They keep escaping. Let’s just get rid of them permanently.’ And of course, there are a bunch of repercussions about sending a bunch of bad guys to another dimension. In this case, kind of, you know, the sole person there right now is a good guy who has to survive on his own.”

Though we will see John Cena's Chris Smith again following this huge cliffhanger (Gunn remained tightlipped about a potential Man of Tomorrow or Supergirl appearance), Gunn does not have any current plans for a third season of Peacemaker.

“This is about the other stories in which this [cliffhanger] will play out,” he added. “Never say never. But right now, this is about the future of the DCU.”

Peacemaker season 2 follows Chris Smith, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

"The new season follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost.

In season 2, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.”

Who Was PEACEMAKER Season 2's Really, Really, Really Big Cameo And Did They Appear In The Finale? - SPOILERS
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 10/10/2025, 10:32 AM
As if it couldn't get any worse
lord22
lord22 - 10/10/2025, 10:35 AM
the final where nothing happened ?
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 10/10/2025, 10:37 AM
Why bother, he already turned Vigilante into Deadpool.

And I get that it would have been fun but you have a DCU where Superman hasn’t even interacted with Batman and Wonder Woman yet and an MCU where Wolverine has yet to meet Cap and Spidey. A cross company crossover is desperate and shouldn’t happen before every hero and villain have already met in their own universe first
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/10/2025, 10:39 AM
@Bucky74 - Reboot the WalletsClosed

🥸
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/10/2025, 10:38 AM
🙄😒

Why even say that Gunn?
Everybody and their mom knows that would never had happened.
Plus, that's a desperation move to make a pathetically bad season finale cooler with a random cameo. He woulda had more luck with trying to get Howard the Duck.
JoeInTheBox
JoeInTheBox - 10/10/2025, 10:41 AM
He should have had Ryan play a version of Deathstroke as a cameo. Have it come full circle.
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 10/10/2025, 10:43 AM
Eek that's pretty desperate 😬😮‍💨
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 10/10/2025, 10:44 AM
I might be the only one who liked... didn't love, but didn't hate ... the finale? I thought there was some really powerful character stuff in there, and I wasn't expecting any other big cameos after Hoult showed up as Luthor anyway.

Gunn definitely gets a bit too hokey and "lifetime movie" sometimes though. The stuff with the team walking around with big smiles plastered on their faces felt like a parody of a feelgood moment.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 10/10/2025, 10:47 AM
There is literally nothing else to talk about in that finale, at least a Deadpool cameo would have been mentionable to save that nothing burger of an episode.
FallenThomas
FallenThomas - 10/10/2025, 10:50 AM
Pointless and desperate. Gunn seems far more excited by this second rate character than any of the marquee hero projects he is supposed to be developing. Odd.

