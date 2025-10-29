PEACEMAKER Season 2 Concept Art Reveals Closer Look At Earth X Peacemaker And Captain Triumph Costumes

Peacemaker Season 2 took us to Earth X, a reality where the Nazis won World War II and, in the present day, controlled America. With that, Chris Smith realised that—inadvertently—killing his doppelganger and taking his place was a huge mistake.

The title character's friends ultimately managed to bring Chris home, though an unwitting Vigilante killed his best friend's father, who, iconically, was not a Nazi in this reality. His brother, Captain Triumph, however, was a little less virtuous.

There wasn't much in the way of costumed action in Peacemaker's second season, but we now have a new look at both Chris's Earth X costume and the Captain Triumph suit worn by Keith.

"I was lucky enough to have the opportunity to work with the awesome Michael Crowe, costume designer on Peacemaker season 2," concept artist Greg Semkow wrote on ArtStation. "These are the final designs for Peacemaker's new suit approved by James Gunn. Michael and I iterated through many different versions for the suit, various helmets and gloves."

He later added, "These are the final designs for Captain Triumph approved by James Gunn. This one was a lot of fun to explore with Michael, being that Captain Triumph in the comics had a radically different design, and we were going for something new. As with Peacemaker himself, we explored many different iterations, though I only have approval to share the final design."

It's a real shame we didn't get to see more of these costumes in Peacemaker Season 2, but that wasn't the story DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn wanted to tell here.

We'll probably be waiting a while to see Chris suit up as Peacemaker again, as he was left stranded in Salvation without his costume, weapons, and helmet. As for Captain Triumph, Gunn has suggested that he could return seeking revenge, but that appears to have been mostly inspired by fan demand rather than his current intention for the villain.

Hopefully, we'll get to see some alternate designs soon, though it doesn't sound like Semkow is currently allowed to share any of those early takes.

Check out this new Peacemaker Season 2 concept art below.

Peacemaker season 2 follows Chris Smith, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Season 2 stars John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows.

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Alethea Jones also direct.

In our review of Peacemaker season 2's first five episodes, we wrote, "Peacemaker season 2 feels like a wholly superfluous addition to the new DCU, and lacks the stakes and emotion that made season 1 so special. Fortunately, it’s buoyed by some fun surprises for fans and another exceptional turn from John Cena."

All episodes of Peacemaker season 2 are now streaming on HBO Max.