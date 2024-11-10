PEACEMAKER Season 2 First Official Teaser Spotlights Frank Grillo As Rick Flag Sr.

HBO/Max has released a new promo featuring footage from a number of the streamer's upcoming shows, and it includes our first glimpse of the second season of Peacemaker.

It's a very brief teaser, but it highlights John Cena as the returning Christopher Smith (he's in his season 1 costume here) having a beer with his allies, Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) taking out a bunch of goons in a pool hall, and our first look at Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr.

Grillo will voice Flag in the animated Creature Commandos series, before making his live-action debut as the character in Superman. In Peacemaker, he will be seeking revenge against Smith for the murder of his son in The Suicide Squad.

Season 2 plot details are still under wraps, but there's a lot of speculation that the story will be at least partially set in an alternate universe.

Though the photo has since been removed, a mural was recently spotted on set featuring Cena's Peacemaker (wearing a slightly different costume), his father in his White Dragon outfit, and a mysterious third character who many believe will turn out to be Christopher's brother, Keith.

We do know that Robert Patrick is set to return as Augee Smith despite being killed off in the season 1 finale, and the characters somehow finding themselves in a different part of the DC Multiverse would explain Gunn's comments about season 1 not being part of the DCU.

Rather than simply pretending certain events (the Justice League cameos in the season 1 finale, for example) didn't happen, Gunn might be planning to bring Peacemaker and the supporting characters into a whole new reality.

"Peacemaker explores the continuing story of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of executive producer James Gunn's 2021 film The Suicide Squad – a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it!"

Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller are the series' executive producers. Co-executive producer John Cena and consulting producer Stacy Littlejohn are also involved in the production of the show.

Peacemaker is set to return to our screens in the later half of 2025.