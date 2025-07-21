PEACEMAKER Season 2 Won't Retcon DCEU Elements In The Way We're Expecting According To James Gunn

We thought we knew how the second season of Peacemaker would go about retconning certain aspects of season1, but James Gunn has now confirmed that it won't happen in the way fans are expecting...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 21, 2025 03:07 PM EST
Last year, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn clarified some confusing comments he made about the first season of Peacemaker, which he said he didn't view as being canon with the new DCU despite the upcoming second season being firmly established as part of the burgeoning shared movie and TV universe.

While speaking to IGN, Gunn revealed that "almost all" of Peacemaker season 1 is canon, with one notable exception.

"In Creature Commandos, you'll hear them talk about things that happened in [The] Suicide Squad or Peacemaker,” Gunn explained. “Well then, those things automatically become canon.”

“The truth is almost all of Peacemaker is canon with the exception of Justice League," added Gunn. "Which we will kind of deal with in the next season of Peacemaker."

As expected, the sequence featuring members of the Justice League showing up way too late to save the day in the season finale is the one aspect that will not carry over to the second season or the wider DCU - but it doesn't sound like this is going to be retconned in the way we expected.

The Quantum Unfolding Storage Area is an extradimensional room that was created by Christopher Smith's (John Cena) father Auggie, aka White Dragon (Robert Patrick). This "pocket dimension" tech will likely explain why Peacemaker appears to encounter an alternate universe version of himself in the trailer, but it won't be used to retcon the Justice League's appearance in the season 1 finale.

"People are realizing that Peacemaker Season Two is about two dimensions, and that’s really the core of the show," Gunn explains to Rolling Stone. "But it’s not as if one of these is old DCEU and one’s DCU. That’s dealt with in a different way, very upfront in a season where most everything in Season One is canon and some things are not. And in fact, I did a podcast with [actors] Steve Agee and Jen Holland. And we did every episode of Peacemaker, and in those episodes, I talk about what’s canon and what’s not. I basically chip off little things from Peacemaker Season One that aren’t canon, like Aquaman. But most of the stuff is canon."

How the old version of the League is wiped from DCU canon remains to be seen, but it's entirely possible that Smith and his allies encountering those characters simply won't be brought up!

Gunn recently revealed that we pick up "roughly" two years after the events of season 1, with Peacemaker attempting to be taken seriously by the superhero community.

"We come into season 2 with Peacemaker knowing that he saved the world from the Butterflies," Gunn says. "He thinks he's a big star now, and he should be a real superhero. And we see at the very beginning of episode 1 that he's meeting with the group of superheroes from Superman, and he's basically interviewing for membership in the group. But they just mock him the entire time, so he's not taken seriously."

"He's still considered a punchline among all of the other metahumans, so he's starting the season in a bad place," he adds. "As are all of our heroes, all of the 11th Street kids — well, everybody but Vigilante [Freddie Stroma], who just always seems to be okay with everything."

"The new season follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost."

SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/21/2025, 3:23 PM
It's a full reboot, except it isn't
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 7/21/2025, 3:24 PM
Yeah, there's a bit of ambiguity there but I'm sure people will be reasonable about it.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/21/2025, 3:24 PM
Um, most of PM S1 is cannon, The Suicide is mostly not cannon .....

....and what about Blue Beatle? That film was actually pretty good.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/21/2025, 3:26 PM
I suspect the whole season was reverse-engineered from Harcourt’s spectacular death scene.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/21/2025, 3:28 PM
This is going to be one of those times where you just go with it and not think too hard about the details.
AdamBrash3ar
AdamBrash3ar - 7/21/2025, 3:29 PM
huh?
TheIronDuck
TheIronDuck - 7/21/2025, 3:45 PM
The twist will be the Peacemaker variant is from the Clooney DC verse from The Flash after credit and not the old dceu because the flash messed with Keaton's timeline spaghetti repeatedly in an attempt to go home so the next Universe over would have been the last failed attempt before the current one.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/21/2025, 3:46 PM
Yeah , it seems like it’s honestly what I expected…

Most of Peacemaker S1 will have happened the same way it did in the DCEU with the exception of certain things that tied into the wider universe like the Justice League showing up since the show was still mostly standalone till then.

It’s likely Chris encountering another version of himself and his world will tie into his ongoing redemption arc as he becomes more of a hero so it will be a device to explore his character rather then moving characters from one universe to another.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/21/2025, 3:47 PM
I'll Never forgive James Gunn for what he did to Vigilante. One of my favorite DC titles back in the '80s with a surprising shocking twist as a finale.

I swear, I think Gunn actually HATE the characters in the comics and just used them in movies and show to make them look stupid to appease his own twisted sense of "humor". And I wouldn't mind so much if it was actually funny, but it's not. Just sad.

User Comment Image

The version on Arrow was closer to the comic version than Gunn's version.

Hopefully when this "Gunnverse" has passed it's time, we'll get a more comic accuate story version in a live action movie or show.
noname
noname - 7/21/2025, 4:08 PM
@Nomis929 - What happened in that story and why was it so great?
narrow290
narrow290 - 7/21/2025, 4:17 PM
@Nomis929 - He was my favorite character in season one
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/21/2025, 4:34 PM
@narrow290 - Did you read his classic comic book run in the '80s?
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/21/2025, 4:37 PM
@noname - in the comic book version, Adrian Chase (the second Vigilante for DC) was a NYC district attorney in New York City who became vigilante after his wife and children were killed by a gang boss by a bomb meant for him.

But the book was more than just a revenge story ala the Punisher or Jon sable, it was series that explored the consequences when someone take revenge and a life.

He is deeply troubled over of his actions and the pain brought to others. One time though, Chase almost stopped being the his Vigilante identity beat an ex-convict who turned out to be innocent.

Eventually, He becomes ever more conflicted over the violence he engaged in and the harm he has caused to those around him and becomes increasingly mentally unstable, going back and forth with paranoia and remorse for his actions, he even murdered innocent cops who get in his way.

The guilt culminates in him committing suicide, although it looked like he was going to get reconciled with what he had done. Man it was such a shock cause it look like it was going to be a happy ending and he would continue as a more of a hero than vigilante but it didn't. man I was shocked, Suicide was really rare in comic back then. I think only Jean Grey had did it before him.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Gunn took a real serious issue about a comic book character and turn him into a sideman "joke".
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/21/2025, 4:02 PM
Harcourt imagined them there
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/21/2025, 4:04 PM
phucking hell
User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 7/21/2025, 4:14 PM
@harryba11zack - The only funny thing in the film!
Forthas
Forthas - 7/21/2025, 4:16 PM
“The truth is almost all of Peacemaker is canon with the exception of Justice League."

TRANSLATION:

My friends and family needed work so I had to renege on what I stated earlier about rebooting the universe. Sorry suckers!
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 7/21/2025, 4:30 PM
@Forthas

You are the Mad Men meme brought to life, lmao.

User Comment Image
narrow290
narrow290 - 7/21/2025, 4:18 PM
Who cares? I mean, really? the only ones complaining are haters and there is no pleasing them
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 7/21/2025, 4:36 PM
Gunn should just devote an entire decade and billions of dollars to explore the DCU multiverse through a bunch of really really bad movies, ultimately diluting the brand and turning both hardcore fans and normies away from the IP

Then maybe as a last ditch effort he can bring back a famous fan favorite actor like Keaton or Bale to play a big baddie like Joker in two massively over budgeted projects in an attempt to claw back any remaining audience goers who he hasn’t completely turned off by constantly telling them how racists and sexist they are for wanting to see movies based on characters that they actually like who played by actors that actually look the part.

