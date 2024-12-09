THE SANDMAN: Tom Sturridge's Morpheus Returns In First Official Season 2 Image

We're still waiting on a premiere date for the second season of Netflix's The Sandman, but thanks to TV Line, we now have a first official look at star Tom Sturridge as the returning Lord of Dreams...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 09, 2024 05:12 PM EST
Filed Under: The Sandman

Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for the second season of The Sandman, but we do know that the DC Comics adaptation will return to our screens at some point in 2025.

Now, TV Line has shared our first official look at the returning Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), who appears to be preparing to face an unknown threat... with one hand behind his back (always the show-off).

Though official season 2 plot details have not been disclosed, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect, and a recently-released featurette spotlighted shots from two key sequences: The Endless family meeting that kickstarts the events of Season of Mists (and actually lays the groundwork for the entire saga), and the banquet Morpheus holds in his realm in an attempt to find the right person (well, deity, fairy, or demon) to take up a very important position.

Check out the image at the link below.

WhatsOnNetflix recently revealed the titles of the first six (of what is believed to be 12 in total) episodes.

The Song of Orpheus

More Devils Than Vast Hell Can Hold

Brief Lives

Family Blood

The Ruler of Hell

Season of Mists

If you've read the comic, these titles will make a lot more sense, but if this is indeed just the first of two volumes, it seems clear that season 2 will fully adapt both the "Brief Lives" and "Season of Mists" arcs, before possibly even moving on to "The Kindly Ones."

Have you watched The Sandman yet? You can check out our review here.

"There is another world that waits for all of us when we close our eyes and sleep — a place called the Dreaming, where The Sandman, Master of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), gives shape to all of our deepest fears and fantasies. But when Dream is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for a century, his absence sets off a series of events that will change both the dreaming and waking worlds forever. To restore order, Dream must journey across different worlds and timelines to mend the mistakes he’s made during his vast existence, revisiting old friends and foes, and meeting new entities — both cosmic and human — along the way."

The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge as Dream, Kirby Howell Baptiste as Death, Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian, Donna Preston as Despair, Stephen Fry as Gilbert, Mason Alexander Park as Desire, Charles Dance as black magician Roderick Burgess, and Sanjeeve Bhaskar as Cain. Joely Richardson plays Ethel Cripps, while David Thewlis takes on the role of her son John Dee, aka the deranged Dr. Destiny.

THE SANDMAN Season 2 Teaser Reveals First BTS Look At Thor, Loki, Shivering Jemmy, And More
