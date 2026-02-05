DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Cast Reveals Biggest Change For Season 2; Full List Of Directors Revealed

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 premieres next month, and there will be at least one big change behind the scenes. According to an official Disney listing, Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio are now credited as Executive Producers on the MCU TV series.

We also have a confirmed list of directors. Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead are returning for the first and second episodes, while Solvan "Slick" Naim (Snowfall, The Equalizer) is on board for the third and fourth chapters.

Angela Barnes, who directed three episodes of Ironheart, has been tasked with five and six, while Iain B. MacDonald (The Punisher, Twisted Metal) is tackling both the penultimate episode and Daredevil: Born Again's Season 2 finale.

In related news, Daredevil: Born Again stars D'Onofrio, Wilson Bethel, and Deborah Ann Woll recently appeared at Rhode Island Comic Con. The trio covered a wide range of topics during a 20-minute Q&A, including the biggest difference between working with Netflix and Disney+.

We've long heard that, under former Marvel Entertainment Chairman Ike Perlmutter's leadership, the original Marvel Television cut costs wherever possible. According to Woll, who plays Karen Page, that extended to the refreshments on set.

"For the first few weeks, we didn't even have name-brand soda," she laughed. "It was the third show on Netflix ever. Streaming was not a thing. People asked what I was doing on, and I'd say I was on a web series, because that's what it was at the time."

Looking to the future and Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Bethel teased, "For those of us who, when the first season dropped, were like, 'Oh, cool. Okay, this is dope, but it's not quite getting me where I was with the old show,' it'll make Season 2 of Born Again feel like the setup, and this is the payoff."

Agreeing with the Bullseye actor, The Kingpin himself chimed in to say, "You guys are in for quite an intense season. It is intense. It is not a light storyline." he added that it's "f***ing brutal."

The second season was more exciting for me," D'Onofrio continued. "We were able to Frankenstein the first season to get to the second season of the show we really wanted to make. Part of the first season is a bunch of stuff we had to live with because we shot it already. We did reshoot a lot. I would say 60%, but certain things we couldn't. The second season was the first time we were able to do the show that we wanted to do."

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ on March 24.