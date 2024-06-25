DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Crew Gift Shows The Man Without Fear Watching Over New York City

Back in April, the news broke that Daredevil: Born Again had wrapped filming. It felt like a bigger deal than usual because shooting had originally kicked off early last year, only to be paused when Marvel Studios decided to fire the creative team and overhaul a series which seemingly wasn't working.

Some original footage and ideas will make it into the new version, though we're unlikely to ever know what the previous iteration of this Daredevil follow-up looked like. However, based on what we've heard, Foggy Nelson, Karen Page, and Bullseye were absent, as was the Man Without Fear's costume for much of the 9-episode revival.

It feels like the show is now heading in the right direction, and while an official Daredevil: Born Again sneak peek is no doubt still months away, a crew gift has surfaced online which sees the Man Without Fear's shadow loom large over New York.

It's a unique piece of imagery which seemingly pays homage to Daredevil's Catholicism with smoke bearing a resemblance to a halo hovering above the hero's head. Needless to say, this series is bound to continue exploring Matt Murdock's inner turmoil.

Recently addressing his future as 'ol Hornhead, Cox said, "My knees are not what they were ten years ago, nor is my back. It's a really physically demanding show, which I love. We wouldn't have it any other way. It's kind of what makes it what it is."

"There will definitely come a time where I am not able to do it anymore, but for right now, [we'll] just keep doing the best job we can and loving it. I feel incredibly grateful to still be making the show, and hopefully we've got another 10 years in us."

Check out this new look at Daredevil: Born Again in the X post below.

New crew merchandise from ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’. pic.twitter.com/eScjCLFeK4 — Daredevil Updates (@DDevilUpdates) June 25, 2024

Specific plot details haven't been revealed for Daredevil: Born Again, but we can piece together a rough idea from set photos and plot leaks. Matt Murdock will be defending White Tiger in court, The Kingpin is New York City Mayor, and The Punisher is hunting down corrupt cops using his logo.

The show stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Margarita Levieva, Michael Gandolfini, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Wilson Bethel, Jeremy Earl, and Ayelet Zurer.

It was recently confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Disney+ next March.