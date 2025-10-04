DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Producer Says Season 2 Will Be "A Singular Vision In A Way That Season 1 Is Not"

Daredevil: Born Again was a big hit with critics and seemed to go over pretty well with fans (though viewership numbers suggest it wasn't quite as popular with more casual viewers), but the series did come in for some criticism from those that felt that the changes relating to the much-discussed creative overhaul were a little too apparent in certain episodes.

As we know, Born Again was originally envisioned as a full reboot before showrunner Dario Scardapane was brought on to bring it more in line with the Netflix show. The pilot and finale were completely repurposed, and one episode, in particular - the divisive "With Interest" - felt tonally at odds with the rest of the season.

While speaking to Collider, producer executive producer Jesse Wigutow promised that season 2 will feel like more of a "singular vision."

"We are in the process. It's so fresh in my mind. I'm looking at cuts and thinking about, 'What can we improve?' I think it's a singular vision in a way that Season 1 is not. Season 1 is, to your point, not hodgepodge, but it was jigsawed together. We came up with a new pilot and we came up with a new finale, and that's kind of what you're speaking to there, the clarity of those two things, which I thought worked, and I think Season 2 has the same. There is clarity of vision. The showrunner has been awesome and really has a point of view that we've executed on. Nothing's perfect, but I do think Season 2 is quite good, and I think it's going to be very satisfying."

Wigutow was also asked if he could share any hints about what fans can expect from the second season.

"It’s not a whole lot I can say, obviously, in terms of specifics, but it is a very big portrait that we're telling, a big New York City story, crime, politics. Obviously, we have Mayor Fisk and all of the palace intrigue around him inside City Hall. All of it, I think, is really awesome. What I take away most from the season — and we're just going through cuts now, we're about to embark on Season 3 — is that we told this really big story, it got very wide, and then we kind of drive it in the finale to really what matters most. I think what people care about are these two characters and the conflict that they're in, how deeply they hate each other, and how deeply they need each other. We really carve out all the stuff around them that we've built up, and it's just the two of them, face-to-face, in a really, I think, satisfying climax."

After Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) declared martial law with the help of his anti-vigilante task force in the season 1 finale, Matt Murdock decided to fight back by assembling a team of his own. The line-up was lacking a bit of muscle, but we know that Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) will be joining the fray in season 2.

Which other characters will ultimately make up Murdock's "army" remains to be seen, but we'd say Luke Cage (Mike Colter) is a strong possibility.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.