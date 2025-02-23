DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Confirmed To Release Next Year

Daredevil: Born Again is finally set to premiere on Disney+ next month after a number of setbacks, revamps and production delays, Marvel Television is wasting very little time in returning to the mean streets of Hell's Kitchen to get the ball rolling on season 2.

There were rumors that production on the second season of Marvel's revival series was scheduled to commence in late February, and star Charlie Cox recently confirmed that cameras will start rolling before the season 1 premiere.

Now, Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Brad Winderbaum, has revealed that Born Again season 2 will be with us at some point next year.

That is the plan," said Winderbaum when asked if the show will eventually become an annual release during an interview with Screen Rant. "Season 2 will come out next year, and then hopefully season 3 and season infinity after that. I think this world is extremely rich, and there are many stories to be told on the streets of New York. It's certainly something very fundamental to Marvel, going back to the earliest days of publishing with Stan and Jack and Steve and the original Marvel bullpen. It's New York through New York, and the fact that we're able to shoot here and tell a story about New York made by New Yorkers is just fundamental to the series."

It's obviously way too early to tell what storyline season 2 will follow, but Muse is expected to be involved as a recurring villain. Winderbaum has also hinted that the Man Without Fear's fellow Defenders could return at some point.

“I can't say much, but I'll tell you that it's so exciting to be able to play in that sandbox. Obviously, we don't have the unlimited storytelling resources like a comic book. If you can draw it, you can do it. It's dealing with actors and time and the massive scale of production in order to build a cinematic universe, especially on television. But I can just say that all those variables taken into account, it is certainly something that is creatively extremely exciting and that we are very much exploring."

A recent rumor claimed that at least one Defender will appear in season 2, and we'd say it'll most likely be Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.