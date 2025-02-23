DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Confirmed To Release Next Year

The second season of Daredevil: Born Again is already gearing up to enter production, and Marvel's Brad Winderbaum has now confirmed that the series will be back on our screens in 2026...

By MarkCassidy - Feb 23, 2025 04:02 PM EST
Daredevil: Born Again is finally set to premiere on Disney+ next month after a number of setbacks, revamps and production delays, Marvel Television is wasting very little time in returning to the mean streets of Hell's Kitchen to get the ball rolling on season 2.

There were rumors that production on the second season of Marvel's revival series was scheduled to commence in late February, and star Charlie Cox recently confirmed that cameras will start rolling before the season 1 premiere.

Now, Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Brad Winderbaum, has revealed that Born Again season 2 will be with us at some point next year.

That is the plan," said Winderbaum when asked if the show will eventually become an annual release during an interview with Screen Rant. "Season 2 will come out next year, and then hopefully season 3 and season infinity after that. I think this world is extremely rich, and there are many stories to be told on the streets of New York. It's certainly something very fundamental to Marvel, going back to the earliest days of publishing with Stan and Jack and Steve and the original Marvel bullpen. It's New York through New York, and the fact that we're able to shoot here and tell a story about New York made by New Yorkers is just fundamental to the series."

It's obviously way too early to tell what storyline season 2 will follow, but Muse is expected to be involved as a recurring villain. Winderbaum has also hinted that the Man Without Fear's fellow Defenders could return at some point.

“I can't say much, but I'll tell you that it's so exciting to be able to play in that sandbox. Obviously, we don't have the unlimited storytelling resources like a comic book. If you can draw it, you can do it. It's dealing with actors and time and the massive scale of production in order to build a cinematic universe, especially on television. But I can just say that all those variables taken into account, it is certainly something that is creatively extremely exciting and that we are very much exploring." 

A recent rumor claimed that at least one Defender will appear in season 2, and we'd say it'll most likely be Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

HAWKEYE Star Tony Dalton Officially Joins DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN; Special Look Reveals Action-Packed Footage
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 2/23/2025, 4:17 PM
Excellent
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/23/2025, 4:20 PM
Another Jonathan Majors absent series ..meh ...just give up Feige ...Liefield Is rigth you aré done Bro .game over Man game.over
Nemesis17then
Nemesis17then - 2/23/2025, 4:22 PM
Maybe next time put a spoiler on the headline. We all thought Daredevil was going to bite the dust this season….🫥
RolandD
RolandD - 2/23/2025, 4:45 PM
@Nemesis17then - I presume this is a joke except there’s nothing to laugh at here. ?
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 2/23/2025, 4:26 PM
Season 2 should be Daredevil: The Man Without Fear, and give us the all red with DD on it
Forthas
Forthas - 2/23/2025, 4:29 PM
Daredevil represents the genius of Kevin Feige. Instead of going reboot crazy like DC does, he just retooled a fan favorite show and looks to be brining the fans what they want. Why Marvel is the runaway success it is today!


Say YES to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) ... say NO to Stupidity, Extremism, and Ignorance (SEI) and Childish Reactionary Tantrums (CRT).
RolandD
RolandD - 2/23/2025, 4:47 PM
@Forthas - Except they almost did do a reboot on this, but so happy that they did not. This and the DC movie that you can’t stop trashing are my two biggest wants for the genre this year.
Forthas
Forthas - 2/23/2025, 5:05 PM
@RolandD -

"This and the DC movie that you can’t stop trashing..."

You know if Zack Snyder becomes involved in the DCU, it is an admission that this film is in trouble.

Say YES to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) ... say NO to Stupidity, Extremism, and Ignorance (SEI) and Childish Reactionary Tantrums (CRT).
RolandD
RolandD - 2/23/2025, 5:15 PM
@Forthas - I sure as hell hope that’s not the announcement that is coming this week. I say we take him back as a cinematographer only. Leave the writing and directing to the big boys who don’t have to have things be all dark and edgy. I absolutely am not totally against dark and edgy, but certain characters shouldn’t be.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 2/23/2025, 4:32 PM
LET'S [frick]ING GOOOOO

RolandD
RolandD - 2/23/2025, 4:49 PM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - cool! It took me a moment to realize where you got the eye. I know some things are going to be different, but I loved the opening for the show, both the visuals and the theme song so I hope they stay or we at least get them in a modified form but not a complete do over.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 2/23/2025, 4:57 PM
@RolandD - I read somewhere (https://comicbookmovie.com/tv/marvel/daredevil/daredevil-born-again-rumor-reveals-new-details-about-the-opening-credits-and-theme-tune-a216250#gs.k01xqb) that they intended to keep the intro music, but change the visuals for 'a statue of Daredevil that breaks down and build back up'. I'm more attached to the music than the visual, so this suits me fine.

Ha, that eye tease has been living rent free in my head since 2018, I was SOOOO bummed when they canceled the show. Now they're all back and I just finished season 3, so I'm pumped for more Wilson Bethel Bullseye !
RolandD
RolandD - 2/23/2025, 5:08 PM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - Me too about Wilson Bethel coming back in the role. I would find absolutely acceptable if they do different visuals, but I’d hope that they keep the same style, but yeah, I definitely want the music to stay. Even though it was a little cheesy and self-referential, I kind of thought it was cool when Matt played some of that on the piano in The Defenders.
RolandD
RolandD - 2/23/2025, 5:11 PM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - I am actually totally OK with that but like we said, I’m glad the music is coming back.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 2/23/2025, 5:21 PM
@RolandD - Ha, I don't remember that from Defenders. Self-referential stuff can be alright, like how Matt drops the 'Man Without Fear' line in his speech at Father Lantom's funeral.

I liked that they gave Elektra her outfit in Defenders, I hope Elodie Yung gets to come back. Hopefully in S2.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 2/23/2025, 4:36 PM
Way faster than expected, but maybe I got used to there being 2-3 years between seasons, while a year was standard back when season were 20+ episodes.
RolandD
RolandD - 2/23/2025, 4:50 PM
@bkmeijer1 - New shows in the fall, repeats played during the holidays because nobody’s watching the TV then and repeats in the summer. For those few youngsters here that’s how TV used to be.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/23/2025, 4:36 PM
Keep it cooking
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/23/2025, 4:37 PM
Makes sense given their new apparent television model of doing ongoing shows that are released annually…

That has its pros & cons aswell like anything but it’s a step in the right direction imo in a day & age where it can take these big streaming shows 2 years or so to come out with a season.
RolandD
RolandD - 2/23/2025, 4:51 PM
@TheVisionary25 - it helps that they’re only practical effects used in the show. If there was anything that wasn’t just a practical effect it sure got by me. That will make it easier to produce on an annual basis.
Polaris
Polaris - 2/23/2025, 4:55 PM
@RolandD - The funny thing is it takes them a year to film and release cgi heavy movies too. Like isn't spider-man filming this summer amd releasing july 26??
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/23/2025, 5:01 PM
@Polaris - July 31st

Also yes as of now
RolandD
RolandD - 2/23/2025, 5:05 PM
@Polaris - The new Batman movie begins filming this year and won’t be out until 27. I think it’s not filming until later this year though.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 2/23/2025, 4:42 PM
LeBronStan
LeBronStan - 2/23/2025, 4:42 PM
Finally. They are treating their TV shows like TV shows instead of elongated movies.
RolandD
RolandD - 2/23/2025, 4:52 PM
@LeBronStan - That’s what they’ve been saying recently and I’m down for that.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/23/2025, 4:49 PM
Love to hear this. this pleases me and i can't f*cking wait. he deserves this and hope his show is amazing
Polaris
Polaris - 2/23/2025, 4:52 PM
Thank God.

It's crazy that waiting 2-3 years for a (short) season has become the new normal.
RolandD
RolandD - 2/23/2025, 4:54 PM
In my humble opinion, the Netflix version of Daredevil is one of the best properties of comic book adaptations out there. I think it was damn good TV of any genre. I’m hoping we have more of that with this show. I’ve seen no mention of him, but I wouldn’t be disappointed to see more of Turk Barrett as well.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/23/2025, 5:17 PM
@RolandD - agreed , it was really good!!.

Also I’ll take more Turk Barrett anyway I can get him…

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/23/2025, 5:14 PM
I hope in Born Again S2 that we start to get more costumed baddies for Matt show up out of the woodwork…

As much as I like DD Netflix , they had Kingpin in S1 & The Hand in S2 follow by Fisk again & Bullseye.

They had said Muse starts a ripple that reverberates into the next season so I wonder if one of them is the likes of Mr Fear & such coming out etc.

grif
grif - 2/23/2025, 5:17 PM
lol yeah right
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/23/2025, 5:31 PM
Must be confident

View Recorder