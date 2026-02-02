DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Funko Pops Answer A Big Question About The New Black Suit

We're just shy of two months away from Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's Disney+ premiere, and the first merchandise for the show has found its way online today.

As you can see below, two Funko Pops are being released featuring the Man Without Fear's updated black costume. We first saw this badass new look for the vigilante in set photos published last year, but fans quickly noticed that the suit looked different from scene to scene.

Eventually, we deduced that the black costume is the red one worn by Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1. It's just been painted black, with the red bleeding through over time (this also explains how the classic "DD" logo has been added).

Now, thanks to Funko, it's been confirmed that the black and red version is Daredevil's "battle-damaged" look. It's a very cool design and makes for an even cooler Pop collectable.

Hot Toys is releasing a Daredevil: Born Again figure based on Season 1, but we'll be sure to keep you updated if a version featuring this suit—seemingly inspired by Charles Soule's Daredevil run—follows.

"I don’t want to oversell it. I do happen to think it’s some of the best writing we’ve ever had on this show," Charlie Cox said of Season 2 last year. "I am sure everyone always says that. I texted the showrunner, Dario, the other day and was like, 'Obviously, we’re still halfway through shooting it, but huge, huge credit to what you’ve pieced together here.'"

"He’s done something which I’m really excited about, which is that he’s fleshed out characters that in the previous iteration of the show often get left behind," the actor added. "So, it feels much more like an ensemble than it’s ever felt."

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

Returning to the series are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn. This season also marks the long-awaited return of Krysten Ritter as fan-favourite Jessica Jones and introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles.

Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ on March 24.