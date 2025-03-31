DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Hot Toys Figure Reveals Our Best Look Yet At The Man Without Fear's New MCU Suit

Hot Toys has finally unveiled its Daredevil: Born Again 1/6th scale action figure, offering a detailed look at the Man Without Fear's new costume.

This was featured in the show's season premiere when the hero squared off with Bullseye but was put to one side by Matt Murdock until he finally relented and suited up against to battle Muse. In the weeks ahead, we expect to see plenty more of this striking red costume.

The only thing missing is, of course, the classic "DD" logo. Fortunately, set photos for season 2 have provided a positive update on that front (you can learn more by clicking here).

Here's the official description of the figure, which is set to drop between April and September 2026, according to current estimates.:

Inspired by Charlie Cox’s classic portrayal as Daredevil, this 1/6th scale figure, based on his look in Daredevil: Born Again, features a newly developed Matt Murdock head sculpt, a new cowled head with interchangeable lower faces, a finely tailored Daredevil suit with weathering details to replicate his suit after combats, his iconic Billy Clubs in different styles for alternative display options, a damaged Daredevil cowl with one horn broken, his iconic pair of sunglasses. and a figure stand.

Overall, this is another fantastic figure from the Hong Kong-based company. The Matt Murdock headsculpt looks perhaps a little off from certain angles, but let's face it: is anyone going to be displaying this thing with the glasses in place of the hero's cowl?

You can take a closer look at Hot Toys' take on Daredevil in the Instagram gallery below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Six episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+.