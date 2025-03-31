DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Hot Toys Figure Reveals Our Best Look Yet At The Man Without Fear's New MCU Suit

Daredevil: Born Again hasn't given us a lot of costumed action thus far, but a newly revealed Hot Toys figure offers a detailed look at the Man Without Fear's new red suit for the MCU. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Mar 31, 2025 05:03 AM EST
Hot Toys has finally unveiled its Daredevil: Born Again 1/6th scale action figure, offering a detailed look at the Man Without Fear's new costume.

This was featured in the show's season premiere when the hero squared off with Bullseye but was put to one side by Matt Murdock until he finally relented and suited up against to battle Muse. In the weeks ahead, we expect to see plenty more of this striking red costume. 

The only thing missing is, of course, the classic "DD" logo. Fortunately, set photos for season 2 have provided a positive update on that front (you can learn more by clicking here). 

Here's the official description of the figure, which is set to drop between April and September 2026, according to current estimates.:

Inspired by Charlie Cox’s classic portrayal as Daredevil, this 1/6th scale figure, based on his look in Daredevil: Born Again, features a newly developed Matt Murdock head sculpt, a new cowled head with interchangeable lower faces, a finely tailored Daredevil suit with weathering details to replicate his suit after combats, his iconic Billy Clubs in different styles for alternative display options, a damaged Daredevil cowl with one horn broken, his iconic pair of sunglasses. and a figure stand.

Overall, this is another fantastic figure from the Hong Kong-based company. The Matt Murdock headsculpt looks perhaps a little off from certain angles, but let's face it: is anyone going to be displaying this thing with the glasses in place of the hero's cowl? 

You can take a closer look at Hot Toys' take on Daredevil in the Instagram gallery below. 

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review"Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Six episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+. 

ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 3/31/2025, 5:38 AM
Why the glasses? Other than that, pretty incredible
Fogs
Fogs - 3/31/2025, 5:46 AM
@ProfessorWhy - cause he's blind?
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 3/31/2025, 6:00 AM
@Fogs - Matt Murdock wears the glasses, not Daredevil. This is a Daredevil figure. I just can't picture DD removing the cowl and pulling the glasses out of his special spectacle pocket.... since there would be no purpose
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 3/31/2025, 6:07 AM
@ProfessorWhy - You do know that you don't need to put the glasses on him right? It's an option.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 3/31/2025, 6:15 AM
@Urubrodi - I'm just talking about a picture. You do know that, don't you?
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 3/31/2025, 6:17 AM
@ProfessorWhy - The same picture shows him with and without glasses. I know it's Monday, go get some coffee mate.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 3/31/2025, 6:21 AM
@Urubrodi - I'm well caffeinated, thanks. My point is Daredevil doesn't carry the specs. Not a big deal....as I stated, I think it's great overall. The hair is bad, and the glasses are a silly addition. May as well give him a briefcase
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 3/31/2025, 6:25 AM
@ProfessorWhy - I mean I get it that wouldn't make sense. But it's one of those countless options that action figures provide. You can just throw the glasses away.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 3/31/2025, 6:29 AM
@Urubrodi - were shoplifting hairs, as we basically agree, but the point of these sculpts is the realism.... the hair should be mussed, the glasses shouldn't be there
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 3/31/2025, 6:29 AM
@ProfessorWhy - *splitting, not shoplifting, lol
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 3/31/2025, 5:58 AM
Undeniably a great costume that admittedly doesn’t even need the double D’s to look as clean as it does
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 3/31/2025, 6:07 AM
@KwisatzHaderach - Well it would look even better with the logo though
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 3/31/2025, 6:18 AM
@Urubrodi - it would look better. I'd go with red on red as well
Gambito
Gambito - 3/31/2025, 6:14 AM
Yeah the Charlie sculp is BAD
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 3/31/2025, 6:17 AM
@Gambito - looks like he pulled off the cowl, brushed his hair and put on his glasses
breakUbatman
breakUbatman - 3/31/2025, 6:25 AM
I'm not a fan of how bright this costume is, the belt clasps forming an alternate take on the double D is a nice touch.

@JoshWilding have you considered posting the Neflix costume within this article for comparison? Granted looking it up is a mere matter of seconds but it's nice when you find everything in one place.
breakUbatman
breakUbatman - 3/31/2025, 6:26 AM
@breakUbatman - *The Hot Toys Netflix costume version I meant to say

