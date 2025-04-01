DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Episode 7 "Art For Art's Sake" Recap - Daredevil vs. Muse Round 2!! - SPOILERS

Following last week's clutch rescue, tonight's episode opens in the Mayor's officer, where Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) learns that the young survivor, Angela del Toro (Camila Rodriguez), is claiming Daredevil (Charlie Cox) was the one who saved her - a revelation that seems to genuinely surprise Fisk. He clears the room and contemplates his next move... cue the opening credits!

Angela is recovering in the hospital, haunted by nightmares of her near-fatal encounter with Muse.

Meanwhile, Matt is shown back at his apartment, recalling the previous night's events. As he washes blood from his hair, his shower is interrupted by Heather (Margarita Levieva), and the two share a private moment.

Cut to the next morning in their bedroom: Heather questions Matt about his mysterious late-night comings and goings - and where he's getting all these bruises. He tries to downplay her suspicions, but she pushes back, telling him to stop burying his trauma. The tension breaks when they exchange “I love yous,” a major milestone for them, and he gently touches her face as the scene ends.

At work, Matt is confronted by Cherry (Clark Johnson), who's upset that Matt has resumed his activities as Daredevil. Matt argues that the city needed him, especially with a serial killer of Muse's caliber on the loose. Cherry storms out, reminding Matt he's on his own this time. Matt counters that there was once a time when Cerry, still on the roce, needed "the Devil" to do what the cops couldn't.

Back in Fisk's office, he and Buck Cashman (Arty Froushan) discuss Daredevil's apparent return. Neither can wrap their head around why he'd resurface now. Buck hints that Daredevil going after Muse may not be the worst thing, but Fisk is obviously still angry about Murdock costing him his criminal empire and is more keen on for revenge. It also becomes clear he has bigger plans for Buck, though he keeps them close to the vest for now.

We then cut to the hospital, where Matt visits Angela and her aunt, Soledad (Ashley Marie Ortiz). He hopes to learn more about Muse, and while Angela's memory is hazy, she does recall how obsessed he was about his sketches of a certain face.

Elsewhere, Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer) meets with Luca (Patrick Murney), who voices dissatisfation with how Mayor Fisk has been running things. He hints at wanting a change in leadership.

We then head to our weekly therapy session, where Heather meets with her patient Bastian Cooper (Hunter Doohan), who shares a story from his eighth birthday. Heather tries to delve into the pressures his parents placed on him, but Bastian grows uneasy.

At the same time, Det. Angie Kim (Ruibo Qian) briefs Mayor Fisk on evidence found at the crime scene, identifying Bastian Cooper as a prime suspect. She's not certain, but is confident that he's Muse, which means Dr. Glenn is in extreme danger.

With the cat out of the bag, we learn that Cooper is skilled in taekwondo - explaining his formidable fighting ability last week - and may have killed his coach, a crime never fully investigated. As Heather probes deeper, Bastian becomes increasingly ominous, a nosebleed finally signally his unraveling.

"We can't hide from ourselves, it's only when we embrace who we are, we can truly be free."

He uses his blood to draw Muse's mask, terrifying Heather, and then reveals his true self. When she tries to flee, he throws her against a wall and knocks her out.

Meanwhile, Daredevil revisits Muse's lair and finds the sketches Angela mentioned earlier. He uses his heightened senses to feel the paint, making a chilling realization when he recognizes Heather's face in the pattern. He races to her office.

Officer Powell (Hamish Allan-Headley) also arrives at the same conclusion using facial-recognition software and alerts the Mayor, who sends his special task force to Dr. Glenn’s office.

Heather regains consciousness and finds herself tied up, face-to-face with Muse fully suited up holding a gun. As he starts to drain her blood, he hears the police sirens and attempts to accelerate the process. She starts to goad him, calling anyone who hides behind a mask a coward. Enraged, he tries to strangle her - just as Daredevil bursts through the window and begins to deliver a brutal beatdown.

In this jaw-dropping rematch, the hero and villain trade blow for blow, until Murdock once again gains the upper hand. However, just before Daredevil can finish him off for good, Glenn finds the gun and shoots Muse multiple times in the chest, killing him. She collapses from blood loss, and Daredevil stablizes her before escaping, just as Fisk's task force swarms the scene.

Sgt. Cole North (Jeremy Earl) admits to Fisk that the task force didn't actually stop Muse - he was already dead when they arrived on the scene. Fisk dismisses the detail, insisting they claim the victory as their own. North agrees, leaving Fisk alone to inspect the aftermath.

Shortly thereafter, BB Urich (Genneya Walton) meets with Daniel Blake (Michael Gandolfini) in Fisk's office, where Daniel chastises her for burning him before with her previous story. He warns her that if she wants her career to continue, she'll print that Fisk's task force is responsible for taking down Muse, not Daredevil. Reluctantly, she concedes.

Back at the hospital, Matt is at Heather's bedside when she wakes. She recalls Daredevil saving her, and vaguely remembers him possibly saying her name. At that moment, a news report airs: Fisk credits his own task force with stopping Muse and vows to crack down on all vigilantes.

We then see Vanessa giving Luca a location - Fisk's location! Has she betrayed her husband?

Luca sneaks into a restauarent where Fisk is dining and slowly draws his gun, only to be immediately shot in the head by a hidden Buck. Fisk thanks Buck and instructs him to ask Vanessa what she'd like for dinner. So, no - Vanessa is still firmly on Team Fisk.

Next week's episode promises to turn the screws on vigilantes and features a team-up you absolutely won't want to miss!

In our full season review, we said, "All in all, Daredevil: Born Again is a bloody masterstroke! Thanks to a riveting season-long narrative, a powerhouse performance from Charlie Cox, and some of the most jaw-breaking comic book action ever put on screen, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s darkest and most violent series is easily its best yet! The Devil is back and has never been more relentless in his pursuite of justice, so here's to hoping he doesn't go anywhere for a very long, long time."