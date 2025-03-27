So Far, DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Is Built Around A Terrible Storytelling Method

EDITORIAL: Every episode is fun to watch, but removing character's core attributes just to five them back for seemingly no reason is a terrible way to tell a story.

By ChandlerMcniel - Mar 27, 2025 12:03 PM EST
Daredevil: Born Again is not a bad show. I want to start by making that very clear. While it certainly has its flaws, the biggest of which I’ll talk about momentarily, it’s a solid revival of the Netflix series that still differentiates itself from the original show enough to be unique and new. However, its main storytelling method and thematic elements thus far are not a good way to tell a story.

SPOILERS for episodes one through six of Daredevil: Born Again below.

Daredevil: Born Again has two protagonists, in a sense. Daredevil/Matt Murdock is the first. Kingpin/Wilson Fisk is the second. Both of them go through traumatic events that end up changing them fundamentally. In the first episode of Born Again, Matt Murdock’s best friend, Foggy Nelson, is murdered by Bullseye/Benjamin Poindexter. Why exactly Bullseye did this is unknown, but it definitely has something to do with Red Hook. Off screen and in a different show, Wilson Fisk is shot in the face, then has to spend a good bit of time recovering and, even after he was fully recovered, became a recluse of some sort doing something that hasn’t been clarified yet. 

Matt Murdock decides to no longer be Daredevil and Wilson Fisk decides to no longer be Kingpin. Murdock is just a law abiding lawyer and Fisk is just a law abiding mayor. The character’s have been stripped away of their darker halves and set out to be better people. 

Except, from the very first second this was even hinted at, everyone in the audience knew it wouldn’t last.

Slowly, the show has been giving us hints that the two of them never really changed with any sort of permanence. Matt keeps the horn Karen gives him. Fisk’s knuckles are bloody and bruised. Matt can’t help but physically put himself in harm’s way when someone needs saving. Fisk keeps Vanessa’s lover in a cell and eats delicious food in front of him to torture him. Matt suits up to go fight Muse. Fisk gives Vanessa’s lover an axe and forces him to fight him. Slowly, very, very slowly, they are both reverting back to who they were at the beginning of episode one.

The show is called Daredevil. Obviously, Daredevil is not going to permanently give up being Daredevil in a show called Daredevil. Wilson Fisk is the Kingpin. That’s who his character is. Obviously, he is going to return to it. 

What the director and writers of the show seem to be trying to do is go along with the classic theme of “people don’t change” or “you can’t hide from who you are” or any other number of categorical phrases. Stories with those themes, even though they are extremely common, can still be told very well, but there has to be a reason for it. A character must learn something other than they are who they are. There has to at least be a lesson of self acceptance taught or learned. Otherwise, taking away what makes a character who they are or changing them at their core just to make them go back to it is pointless.

So far, the point of taking away Daredevil from Matt Murdock and Kingpin from Wilson Fisk seems solely to be to take them away from the audience as a tool to build narrative suspense. The audience is supposed to think, “Oh my goodness, Matt is going to start being Daredevil again,” and “Fisk is back to being a criminal,” throughout every episode to just be let down. The audience, or, at least me, is left thinking, “Oh well. Maybe I’ll get what I came here for in the next episode.” I came to a show called Daredevil: Born Again to see Daredevil. Of course, I want Matt Murdock too, but not basically exclusively for six episodes straight. The same goes for Kingpin, although his story is much more entertaining. 

Again, Born Again is not a bad show, but there is a major flaw. There’s still three episodes left in season one, so hopefully there will be some sort of reason the characters were stripped of their defining characteristics other than to make the audience wonder when the characters they came for will actually be in the show. Taking away a character’s identity solely to just give it back without there being any sort of valuable lesson learned or development for that character is not a good way to tell stories. Once again, the show isn’t over yet, so this could still be done.

What are your thoughts on Daredevil: Born Again, so far? Let us know in the comments!

0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 3/27/2025, 12:40 PM
Show is ass that is all.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 3/27/2025, 12:42 PM
it's built around a terrible script
ARegularCrab
ARegularCrab - 3/27/2025, 12:44 PM
I'm enjoying it. Far more than I would reading anything this guy pumps out
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/27/2025, 12:45 PM
I gave up after episode 2 and so far that looks to have been a wise decision. I don't want this stink on these characters, she/He-Hulk and that Kate Bishop show along with Echo already did enough damage.
Brand0n
Brand0n - 3/27/2025, 1:25 PM
@HashTagSwagg - just say you’re a virgin who doesn’t like shows with female leads and get it over with. We get it bro.
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 3/27/2025, 12:47 PM
I liked She-Hulk better.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 3/27/2025, 1:03 PM
@theFUZZ008 - Ooo... That's saying something...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/27/2025, 12:49 PM
This seems like a pointless article right now since we still have 3 episodes left so the story isn’t over so that lesson could still be there but I have enjoyed the struggle so far of both Matt & Fisk trying to not succumb to their violent natures till this latest episode.

Given we know now that DD gets his logo in S2 , the lesson Matt could learn is that him essentially embracing being Daredevil and realizing how much he is truly needed in a time where “evil” is overpowering with Fisk’s regime…

Him donning that logo could be a taunt to Fisk that he’s owned being Daredevil even more and is basically a big middle finger to him.
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 3/27/2025, 12:58 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I’m sure the entire reason it’s titled born again is to do exactly what he’s complaining about
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/27/2025, 1:02 PM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - yep

It’s not only alluding to the show being revived but the characters also just being “born again” and perhaps with an even stronger commitment to who they truly are.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/27/2025, 12:53 PM
no shit.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 3/27/2025, 12:56 PM
I'm liking the show well enough, not as much as S1-3, but it's alright. But I do agree, I want to see more Daredevil in the show called DAREDEVIL. I like the Matt stuff as much as the next guy, but that's not who I show up for. Although, if it's gonna be constantly CGI'd like they love to do, maybe it's better we don't get much more.

I like Born Again, but S1-3 really shows you we had something special back then.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 3/27/2025, 12:56 PM
shocked. this show seems to have people completely divided. either you love or hate it, not much middle ground which doesnt make sense to me. personally i love the show so far and am enjoying the slow burn and build up while showcasing Cox and Vin as fantastic actors. i do get some of the hate ive seen but just didnt think it'd be so one side or the other. to each their own i suppose
ChandlerMcniel
ChandlerMcniel - 3/27/2025, 1:29 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - I'd say I'm actually right in the middle ground. I like it. I don't love it or hate it.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 3/27/2025, 1:51 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - For me action heavy every week gets tired fast more oft than not, there are some characters where that is exactly what you'd expect and it CAN work well but with one like DD the legal eagle, religious and political aspects can be MORE important to Matt's story than kicking butt whilst suited up.

As I said the other day, action heavy is fair for a DD film, not so much with a DD series as his human side is as important as his vigilante side unlike someone like Batman who may go around investigating a lot but ultimately even that is whilst he is Batman, few care about any time with Bruce.
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 3/27/2025, 12:59 PM
I think it was bad they hamstrung themselves to the old stuff cause you don’t have a choice but to do this type of story lol
Matchesz
Matchesz - 3/27/2025, 1:04 PM
Main storytelling red flag is a human character being shot in the eye and miraculously recovers after simply taking some time off. Tf kind of dumb shit is that
TDKRnry88
TDKRnry88 - 3/27/2025, 1:45 PM
@Matchesz - All the stuff Hawkeye & Black Widow survived in this same universe & that's too much? In a universe with magic & aliens? I dunno, man. Plus, I'm pretty sure it followed the comic, so blame the source material.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 3/27/2025, 1:51 PM
@TDKRnry88 - Hawkeye is deaf tho and his body is torn up, at least acknowledge it with a scar ? Idk phase 1 held itself to a higher standard I think and didnt copy everything from the comic they picked and chose only the good stuff
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/27/2025, 1:04 PM
MidDevil.

White Tiger's niece going down into a serial killer's lair with an iPhone is unhinged.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/27/2025, 1:05 PM
@McMurdo - just having an iPhone classes you as unhinged
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/27/2025, 1:09 PM
@AllsNotGood - yes or a Tesla
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/27/2025, 1:04 PM
I mean muse got zero buildup and wasn't fleshed out hardly
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/27/2025, 1:06 PM
I much prefer episodic series like the incredible hulk of the 80s
TheTyrantVirus
TheTyrantVirus - 3/27/2025, 1:06 PM
This is such a weird and bad take, and the comments are filled with bad takes to the point where I can't help but question reality. Like, I MUST be watching something different every week. Does my Disney+ account connect to a parallel universe's servers or something? If the original Netflix series didn't already exist, I'm certain that if it came out now it would be getting crapped on too because nobody likes anything anymore.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 3/27/2025, 1:13 PM
@TheTyrantVirus - Just read classic Daredevil (especially the run where the show derives its name). This ain't it.
TheTyrantVirus
TheTyrantVirus - 3/27/2025, 1:18 PM
@DrDReturns - Daredevil is my favorite Marvel character of all time. I may not have read some of the classic runs, but I read consistently from 2000 through 2017ish (just got way behind on comics reading, but I have been trying to catch up recently). So, I would say, this, in fact, is it.
ShellHead
ShellHead - 3/27/2025, 1:19 PM
@TheTyrantVirus - bro it's just this site full of joyless assholes that would rather having something to whinge about than actually engage with art honestly. When everything is "mid" it's a YOU problem
RolandD
RolandD - 3/27/2025, 1:26 PM
@TheTyrantVirus - I am in that parallel universe with you.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 3/27/2025, 1:31 PM
@TheTyrantVirus - ignore the trolls. They aren’t so much concerned with what they are watching as sticking it to Disney.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 3/27/2025, 1:33 PM
@TheTyrantVirus - You got me that this might reflect a modern (2000's era) Daredevil. I stopped collecting Marvel around 2006.
However, the name is definitely a reference to one of the greatest storylines of the character, and while Disney may be trying to be "meta" with the title there is no doubt that it alludes to a classic interpretation. Classic Disney bait-and-switch...

I feel like this has been nothing but a Disney-fied attempt: Creating new and needless characters, and elevating said characters to undermine longstanding comic characters. Goofiness at times. Shoddy CGI that could have been done with practical stunts. Pandering to modern political agendas. Removing any Catholic/religious plot (quintessential to Daredevil...).

It's just pretending to be Daredevil for big boys by having needless swearing an edgy violence. I have no complaints about violence. The comics can be at times and I watch horror movies ;-) I just find it be a shallow attempt at garnering the classic fanbase when you heavily market your product around the violence, as if that will make up for the poor writing, and you name it after such a beloved story arch.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 3/27/2025, 1:33 PM
@MrDandy - Can't it be both ;-)
POWERDUDE
POWERDUDE - 3/27/2025, 1:23 PM
This show is utter monotonous, turgid dogshite. I’ve always felt Charlie Cox was utterly bland in the role. I’ve never got the hype over the original series. Crap character, crap show.

Bring on the inevitable amazing Avengers DoomsDay & Secret Wars!!!!! Next!!!!
MrDandy
MrDandy - 3/27/2025, 1:30 PM
I’ve been really enjoying the show. Especially given its really rough production it is amazing it came out as good as it did. I am looking for a more tonally consistent season 2 under an actual showrunner.
Brand0n
Brand0n - 3/27/2025, 1:32 PM
The biggest thing holding the show back is the episode per week format vs releasing the entire season at once. I’m loving the show so far and I’m a huge fan of the original. But, the episode per week is hurting the shows ability to connect with those people with short attention spans who can’t let a story and drama build that need that instant gratification
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/27/2025, 1:39 PM
@Brand0n - I get that

But I do think it allows the show to be in the conversation moreso week to week and have people discuss/theorize which builds & maintains interest long term rather then people binge it and then move into the next.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/27/2025, 1:34 PM
NAH. So far this has been good, people are just WHINING because he's not constantly in costume whooping ass. Matt's chaotic personal life has always been just as much a part of him as the superhero stuff.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 3/27/2025, 1:37 PM
They really cut themselves at the knees by attaching themselves to the previously shot and written material pre-creative overhaul, which they admitted didn’t work. The writing relies on way too many conveniences sometimes. Honestly, they should have restart from scratch completely but it is what it is. The show is fine with moments of being damn good.

The pre overhaul aspects can still be felt. You can see that multiple creators/show runners have their fingerprints all over this and there’s not a consistency in the writing. Only saving grace of the show has been the instances of the clear influence of Phil Silvera and Cox and D’Onofrio elevating material. The show is very much like a new comic run, but one that’s riddled with an uneven essence. If you approach the show as a new comic run, then it kinda goes down a little bit easier. Netflix DD is like Frank Miller and Brubaker and this is very Waid snd Soule.

Season 2, without the weight of having to deal with any kind of overhaul, will be a real test.
RolandD
RolandD - 3/27/2025, 1:40 PM
@MisterBones - Well said.
TiberiousOmega
TiberiousOmega - 3/27/2025, 1:45 PM
I think the issue is the title “Born Again”. First they have to show him ending being Daredevil. No we are getting into the portion of the series where he is “Born Again”. It’s not a bad show, it’s just taking time to build up. My problem is I’m watching this and Invincible at the same time. Invincible is a much better show in my opinion.
1 2

