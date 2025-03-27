DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Hi-Res Set Photos Reveal New Black Suit With DD Logo, Intriguing Design Twist

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Hi-Res Set Photos Reveal New Black Suit With DD Logo, Intriguing Design Twist

New hi-res photos from the set of Daredevil: Born Again fully reveal the Man Without Fear's black costume, the iconic "DD" logo, and an interesting story reason for why the hero is now back in black...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 27, 2025 06:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is still shooting in New York, and another round of set photos has just hit social media. These gorgeous hi-res shots showcase the Man Without Fear's new black suit and, at long last, give him those big 'ol double-Ds. 

Fans have wanted to see Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock wear a suit with the "DD" logo on it since Netflix's Daredevil launched in 2015. When the hero entered the MCU in 2021, the hope was that Marvel Studios might add it to the costume. 

That didn't happen either in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law or what we've seen from Daredevil: Born Again season 1 thus far. However, it appears the studio listened to the fans and, as a result, has finally given Daredevil his logo. 

Upon closer inspection, we see that Matt is still wearing his red costume. However, it's been painted black - there are glimmers of red shining through - and whoever was responsible for the paint job must have decided to leave "DD" nice and clear on his chest. 

This feels like it's another stepping stone to Daredevil's classic red suit, logo and all. As for why he's currently all in black, chances are it's to go incognito with Mayor Fisk and his Anti-Vigilante Task Force attempting to hunt him down. 

You can take a closer look at Daredevil's new suit in the X posts below. 

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review"Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Six episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+. 

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Video Reveals Closer Look At The Black Suit... With DD Chest Emblem!
Related:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Video Reveals Closer Look At The Black Suit... With DD Chest Emblem!
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Director On How Overhaul Changed Punisher And Whether Matt Was Willing To Kill [SPOILER]
Recommended For You:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Director On How Overhaul Changed Punisher And Whether Matt Was Willing To Kill [SPOILER]

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 3/27/2025, 6:13 AM
Then comes Wilding and doubles down on the spoilers, damn this site could use with some moderators.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/27/2025, 6:21 AM
@Urubrodi - If this is a spoiler then I'm Doctor Doom.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/27/2025, 6:21 AM
But I'm not RDJ is.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/27/2025, 6:21 AM
(spoiler)
theprophet
theprophet - 3/27/2025, 6:18 AM
dawg that one with the fire.....they [frick]in cooked
XtremeXFan
XtremeXFan - 3/27/2025, 6:24 AM
that looks really cool, cant wait for season 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder