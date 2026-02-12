DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Promo Art Finds The Man Without Fear Back In Black

Marvel Studios is partnering with Carl's Jr. to promote Daredevil: Born Again in Guatemala and Mexico, and some new promo art featuring Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear has been revealed today.

We've had a trailer for Season 2, so there's nothing too major here; however, that new black costume looks better every time we see it. Set photos and merchandise have confirmed that it's Season 1's red suit painted black, explaining the long-overdue addition of the "DD" logo.

Matt Murdock has worn a black suit on several occasions over the years, including in Netflix's Daredevil; there, it was a homemade suit inspired by Frank Miller and John Romita Jr.'s Daredevil: Man Without Fear.

This one, however, appears to be based on what the lawyer and vigilante donned in Charles Soule and Ron Garney's Daredevil comic run.

During a recent interview, Marvel Television executive Brad Winderbaum said that Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will find Matt Murdock in a "completely different reality" as he "[fights] the power in a massive way."

He added, "If Season 1 was about Wilson Fisk's rise to power, season two is about the trappings of power and how hard it is to hold on to that power once you have it. When power is your only motivation. It's one thing for like a bunch of people to point in Kingpin's direction and say that guy's bad, but it's another thing to get everybody on the same page."

Addressing Krysten Ritter's return as Jessica Jones for a team-up with the Man Without Fear, Winderbaum teased, "What's really fun about that character is the time jump from the last time we saw her. It's been a while. So, we're reestablishing this character and catching the audience up to what the hell she's been up to. That is filled with a lot of very cool surprises."

Check out this new Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 promo art in the X post below.

New Promotional Art Of Daredevil For DAREDEVIL BORN AGAIN SEASON 2 By Carl's Jr. Of Guatemala And Mexico pic.twitter.com/5z84Te21sI — Leonardo (@Leonard3459326) February 11, 2026

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

Returning to the series are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn. This season also marks the long-awaited return of Krysten Ritter as fan-favourite Jessica Jones and introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles.

Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ on March 24.