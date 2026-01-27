DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Trailer Breakdown: 6 Biggest Reveals And Possible Spoilers

Earlier today, Marvel Studios released the first trailer for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. The action-packed sneak peek has given us a taste of what's to come when the Disney+ series returns this March, and we're now taking a closer look at the biggest reveals. When we last saw the Man Without Fear, he'd assembled a ragtag group of do-gooders to fight back against Mayor Wilson Fisk and his Anti-Vigilante Task Force. Now, we have a better idea of what that war will look like. From a couple of huge returns to an unexpected team-up and some major status quo shifts, Daredevil's return looks set to be a game-changer for the street-level corner of the MCU. Chances are, what we see here will also impact Spider-Man: Brand New Day, remember. You can read through our Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 trailer breakdown by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

6. Matt Murdock, Missing Matt Murdock isn't "missing"; he's in hiding with Karen Page. At the end of Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Mayor Fisk sent his Anti-Vigilante Task Force to kill the lawyer, so we don't believe concerned citizens are the ones putting up these posters. Fisk can't brand Murdock a criminal with no proof, so he's obviously looking to flush out his foe in a different way. It's a clever ploy, and we see that the villain's propaganda is working, as the AVTF continue patrolling the streets to keep New York's citizens "safe." This all feels very real-world-inspired...



5. Jessica Jones Returns We've known for a while that Krysten Ritter would reprise her role as Jessica Jones in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, and her dynamic with the Man Without Fear clearly hasn't changed much. The MCU's take on the P.I. is also plenty powerful and will see a lot of action in the show. Matt enlisting one of his fellow Defenders to try and help turn the tide against Mayor Fisk is hopefully setting the stage for a full-blown Defenders reunion. Depending on how Season 2 ends, we'd put money on Luke Cage—and maybe Iron Fist—showing up in Season 3. For now, though, Jessica is expected to play a similar role here to what we saw from The Punisher in Season 1.



4. Bullseye Team-Up Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 set photos hinted that the Man Without Fear might reluctantly team up with Bullseye, and this shot from the trailer appears to show the hero lending "Dex" a helping hand. The enemy of my enemy is my friend, eh? In fairness, Bullseye was manipulated into killing Foggy by Vanessa Fisk. That should make it slightly more palatable for Matt to put aside his differences with the former FBI agent if it means taking down the Mayor, and it certainly looks like Dex is enjoying his freedom. While you can't quite see it here, set photos have confirmed that Bullseye will don a far more comic-accurate costume.



3. Daniel Blake, Mr. Charles, The Kingpin That shot of someone wearing a Kingpin mask is likely connected to the resistance fighting back against the AVTF. Beyond that, we see Mayor Fisk enjoying his newfound power, and Daniel Blake realising that serving the villain means getting his hands extremely dirty. Also intriguing is our first proper look at Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles. We still think that's a fake name being used to hide his true identity, but your guess is currently as good as ours when it comes to whether he's playing a criminal or a cop in the Disney+ series. Whatever the case may be, we know that he'll be a major problem for Fisk.



2. Foggy Nelson...Lives? As noted, Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 opened with Foggy Nelson being gunned down by Bullseye. This could be a flashback, but there is precedent in the comics for Matt's best friend dying and coming back to life...on multiple occasions. In Mark Waid's run, Matt let the world think Foggy had died of cancer to protect him. In Chip Zdarsky's time writing Daredevil, 'ol Hornhead rescued his friend from Hell. And in Ed Brubaker's, he was "killed" in prison, only for us to learn he'd secretly been placed in Witness Protection. For this series, we'd put our money on option three.

