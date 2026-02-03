DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Promo Art Revealed Along With Big Season 3 Filming Update

The first promo art for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has been revealed, spotlighting the Man Without Fear, his new costume and "DD" logo, and the shadow of The Kingpin, which looms large over Matt Murdock.

This comes after yesterday's Funko Pop reveals, and as the show's March launch draws near, we can surely expect more merchandise to find its way online.

As of now, we've seen nothing to indicate that Disney and Marvel Studios have plans for Wonder Man merch. MCU fans have taken to social media to make it clear they want to see more of Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery on store shelves, so we'll have to wait and see whether it happens as attention shifts to 'ol Hornhead.

In related news, @DaredevilShots has done some digging and learned that Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is scheduled to begin filming on March 6th.

Casting is underway, and the series is seeking "White and Asian Dangerous Criminals," "Intimidating Officers," and "Criminal Gang Members" of any ethnicity.

Recently, Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum said that Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will find Matt Murdock in a "completely different reality" as he "[fights] the power in a massive way."

He added, "If Season 1 was about Wilson Fisk's rise to power, season two is about the trappings of power and how hard it is to hold on to that power once you have it. When power is your only motivation. It's one thing for like a bunch of people to point in Kingpin's direction and say that guy's bad, but it's another thing to get everybody on the same page."

Weighing in on Krysten Ritter's return as Jessica Jones for a team-up with the Man Without Fear, Winderbaum teased, "What's really fun about that character is the time jump from the last time we saw her. It's been a while. So, we're reestablishing this character and catching the audience up to what the hell she's been up to. That is filled with a lot of very cool surprises."

Check out this new promo art in the X post below.

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

Returning to the series are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn. This season also marks the long-awaited return of Krysten Ritter as fan-favourite Jessica Jones and introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles.

Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ on March 24.