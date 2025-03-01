DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Rumor Points To The Return Of Two Key Characters - SPOILERS

Ahead of the two-episode premiere of Daredevil: Born Again next week, a new rumor doing the rounds online points to the return of two key characters for the currently in-production second season.

Possible spoilers follow.

According to MTTSH, both Frank Castle/The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) and Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter/Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) will be back for season 2 of Born Again.

Previous rumors have claimed that the Man Without Fear taking revenge on Bullseye by killing the assassin is the event that leads to him hanging up the costume. Is it possible that Matt - and the viewers - will simply believe Dex is dead, only for him to return later on?

As for Castle, his return wouldn't exactly be a surprise, especially following the recent news that the ultra-violent vigilante will be getting his own Disney+ Special Presentation in 2026.

Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Brad Winderbaum, recently confirmed that Born Again season 2 will also be with us at some point next year.

That is the plan," said Winderbaum when asked if the show will eventually become an annual release during an interview with Screen Rant. "Season 2 will come out next year, and then hopefully season 3 and season infinity after that. I think this world is extremely rich, and there are many stories to be told on the streets of New York. It's certainly something very fundamental to Marvel, going back to the earliest days of publishing with Stan and Jack and Steve and the original Marvel bullpen. It's New York through New York, and the fact that we're able to shoot here and tell a story about New York made by New Yorkers is just fundamental to the series."

You can see Bullseye in action against the Devil of Hell's Kitchen in the clip below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.