IRON FIST Star Jessica Henwick Breaks Silence On DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Return Rumors

When we last saw Jessica Henwick's Colleen Wing, she'd defeated Davos and become the new Iron Fist. With Danny Rand on a mission to find Orson Randall, Colleen was left to protect New York in his absence.

The character hasn't been seen since, and rumours have swirled that Marvel Studios plans to introduce a new Iron Fist (likely the Lin Lie version, with Danny potentially serving as his mentor). Leaving Colleen on the shelf, however, would be a major misstep.

The actress recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter, and the trade asked her outright which episode of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 she will appear in.

"I’m not on Daredevil: Born Again," Henwick replied with a laugh. "I did, however, go and hang out on set, and I had a great time. I can say that the new season is going to be incredible. It’s incredible. Seeing Charlie in the suit was so nostalgic and fun. He’s just so perfect in that role."

"What a great guy, what a great show. I’m really excited for the fans," she continued. "They’re going to be happy. And fans of the Netflix shows will be very happy."

So to recap, Henwick has visited the set and seen enough to share her belief that it will please fans...but claims not to be in the series. Yeah, we're not buying it! After all, we've repeatedly heard that Mike Colter is returning as Luke Cage in Season 2, bringing us one step closer to a full-blown Defenders reunion.

We spoke with the Iron Fist star in 2020, and Henwick confirmed that, before Netflix pulled the plug on its Marvel TV series, there had been discussions about a Daughters of the Dragon show.

"There had been very light discussions about Daughters of the Dragon happening, which I would have loved because working opposite Simone [Missick] was such a dream, and I think she’s so talented and perfect for the role."

"I do remember some very vague discussions, but you keep your fingers crossed and never know what’s going to happen in this industry," she continued. "I’m just glad I got to play such an incredible arc with Colleen, and I feel very happy that we ended on such a high note for her."

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ on March 24.