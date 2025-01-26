Rumored Update On DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 3 Plans And Some Big Season 2 Surprises - Possible SPOILERS

Daredevil: Born Again is rumoured to get a third season on Disney+ but we now have an update which sets expectations in check. Meanwhile, the same insider claims there are big cameo plans for season 2...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 26, 2025 08:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

When Daredevil: Born Again was first announced, it was hyped up as an 18-episode series. That's since been split into two 9-episode seasons, with production on season 2 set to begin before the first batch of episodes premiere on Disney+. 

There's already been a great deal of chatter online about potential season 3 plans, meaning the show would match the number of seasons Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear appeared in on Netflix. 

Setting expectations in check is scooper Daniel Richtman who has claimed today that Daredevil: Born Again season 3 has not yet been greenlit. Unsurprisingly, it sounds like a final decision hinges on how well the first and second seasons perform on the streamer. 

Richtman has also said, "Season 2 will feature surprise cameos." He doesn't have details on who those will be, though Elodie Yung's Elektra, Mike Colter's Luke Cage, and Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones must be among the most likely candidates. 

It's worth noting that when Daredevil: Born Again was originally conceived, it was only a loose follow-up to Daredevil. The creative overhaul added several characters from the Netflix series, though it was probably too late to enlist some of the heavy hitters mentioned above. 

All signs point to Daredevil factoring into Avengers: Doomsday, while rumours that he and Peter Parker will team up in Spider-Man 4 persist. In the meantime, Cox's vigilante will share the screen with Hudson Thames' web-slinger in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

In a recent interview, Cox promised what sounds like some explosive scenes between Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin of Crime Mayor of New York City. 

"I believe you have to be really careful when and how you bring these two people into the same room because we have to feel like when they meet, it is an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object," the actor teases. "It has to feel like it could and will explode. The more you bring us together with no consequence, the less that illusion can maintain itself."

"There's actually an episode later on in the season where in an original draft we had a conversation, and I brought this up. I said, 'I worry that if you tell the story that we can have a conversation and walk away from it at this stage, we lose a lot of stakes,'" Cox added, hinting at what sounds like a physical confrontation. "So they found a really cool way to not have us do that."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

