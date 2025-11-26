DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 May Be Facing A Delay As Disney Removes March 4 Release Date From Site

Daredevil: Born Again achieved what once seemed impossible: It canonized Netflix's Marvel entire TV-series slate into the MCU. The show left viewers on a big cliffhanger, with Matt Murdock assembling a team of people to fight back against Mayor Wilson Fisk. Born Again Season 2 is expected to be even bigger than its predecessor, featuring the return of Wilson Bethel's (fully costumed) Bullseye and, of course, Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones.

Studios had made a habit of waiting years between seasons of prestige TV, with significant examples being The Last of Us and Loki. Luckily, that seemed to stop when Marvel revealed it would focus on giving future show seasons annual releases. Born Again was the start of that. Having come out in March 2025, its second season was given a premiere date of March 4, 2026.

Fans were happy to know they wouldn't have to wait long to get more of the Man Wihtout Fear in their lives. Unfortunately, the series might be in line for a delay. As noticed by The Direct, Disney has removed the March 4 date from the Daredevil: Born Again section on its press site, which originally stated: "Debuts on Disney+ March 4, 2026." Now, the series only says: "Debuts on Disney+ 2026."

There's currently no explanation for this change. Officially, Season 2 is still expected to come out in March of next year. On Disney+, Born Again features this message: "Season 2 Coming March 2026."

On Marvel's official site, the release date remains listed as "March 2026." That points to the possibility of everything going as planned for the show.

So, is the season getting delayed or not? While that's impossible to answer definitively with so little information available, it's a possibility. The release date is still shown on certain platforms, but its removal from Disney's press site could indicate an imminent delay. Press sites are very specific about the details they provide, and Disney taking down the March 4 date could be the first in a series of dominoes that eventually leads to an official announcement of the series getting pushed back.

Delaying it would be a surprise, given that, unlike its predecessor, development on Season 2 seemed to be going smoothly. Unlike the show's first season, which experienced a creative overhaul, the second season was filmed seemingly without incident. Furthermore, an official image of Matt's new black costume came out not too long ago, which also seemed to point to development going well.

In September, during an interview with Agents of Fandom, Marvel Head of Television Brad Winderbaum stated that Daredevil: Born Again was planned to release every March for the foreseeable future: "[We've] embraced a traditional development cycle. [...] We're like a normal studio, developing more than we make, and only putting forward what we think is the best stuff. And stuff that can [sustain] multiple seasons. You know, like Daredevil: Born Again is an annual release every March for as long as people enjoy the show."

As it stands, Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again is still scheduled to come out on March 4, 2026.

What do you think about the release date for Born Again Season 2 being removed from Disney's site? Is the show getting pushed back?