DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 May Be Facing A Delay As Disney Removes March 4 Release Date From Site

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 May Be Facing A Delay As Disney Removes March 4 Release Date From Site

Some bad news may be in store for Daredevil: Born Again’s second season, as Disney has removed its March 4 release date from its press site.

News
By DanielKlissmman - Nov 26, 2025 04:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil
Source: The Direct

Daredevil: Born Again achieved what once seemed impossible: It canonized Netflix's Marvel entire TV-series slate into the MCU. The show left viewers on a big cliffhanger, with Matt Murdock assembling a team of people to fight back against Mayor Wilson Fisk. Born Again Season 2 is expected to be even bigger than its predecessor, featuring the return of Wilson Bethel's (fully costumed) Bullseye and, of course, Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones. 

Studios had made a habit of waiting years between seasons of prestige TV, with significant examples being The Last of Us and Loki. Luckily, that seemed to stop when Marvel revealed it would focus on giving future show seasons annual releases. Born Again was the start of that. Having come out in March 2025, its second season was given a premiere date of March 4, 2026.

Fans were happy to know they wouldn't have to wait long to get more of the Man Wihtout Fear in their lives. Unfortunately, the series might be in line for a delay. As noticed by The Direct, Disney has removed the March 4 date from the Daredevil: Born Again section on its press site, which originally stated: "Debuts on Disney+ March 4, 2026." Now, the series only says: "Debuts on Disney+ 2026."

There's currently no explanation for this change. Officially, Season 2 is still expected to come out in March of next year. On Disney+, Born Again features this message: "Season 2 Coming March 2026." 

image host

On Marvel's official site, the release date remains listed as "March 2026." That points to the possibility of everything going as planned for the show. 

So, is the season getting delayed or not? While that's impossible to answer definitively with so little information available, it's a possibility. The release date is still shown on certain platforms, but its removal from Disney's press site could indicate an imminent delay. Press sites are very specific about the details they provide, and Disney taking down the March 4 date could be the first in a series of dominoes that eventually leads to an official announcement of the series getting pushed back. 

Delaying it would be a surprise, given that, unlike its predecessor, development on Season 2 seemed to be going smoothly. Unlike the show's first season, which experienced a creative overhaul, the second season was filmed seemingly without incident. Furthermore, an official image of Matt's new black costume came out not too long ago, which also seemed to point to development going well. 

In September, during an interview with Agents of Fandom, Marvel Head of Television Brad Winderbaum stated that Daredevil: Born Again was planned to release every March for the foreseeable future: "[We've] embraced a traditional development cycle. [...] We're like a normal studio, developing more than we make, and only putting forward what we think is the best stuff. And stuff that can [sustain] multiple seasons. You know, like Daredevil: Born Again is an annual release every March for as long as people enjoy the show." 

As it stands, Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again is still scheduled to come out on March 4, 2026. 

What do you think about the release date for Born Again Season 2 being removed from Disney's site? Is the show getting pushed back? 

About The Author:
DanielKlissmman
Member Since 8/28/2021
Daniel Klissmman is an entertainment journalist who's written for Movie Pilot, CBR.com, Cinemark and AMC Theatres. He loves superheroes with a passion and really wishes he'll one day get to hang out with Moon Knight.
X-MEN: AGE OF REVELATION INFINITY Writer Leaves X Following Release Of Controversial Magik Comic
Related:

X-MEN: AGE OF REVELATION INFINITY Writer Leaves X Following Release Of Controversial Magik Comic
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Charlie Cox Has An Interesting Response To Theories Foggy Nelson Is Still Alive
Recommended For You:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Charlie Cox Has An Interesting Response To Theories Foggy Nelson Is Still Alive

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/26/2025, 4:14 PM
OOF
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/26/2025, 4:25 PM
Interesting…

Honestly , March 4th was the date S1 came out this year which was a Tuesday while it’s a Wednesday in 2026 so if they plan to have it stay on the former then I could see them making the date the 3rd or the 9th tbh.

If it was a placeholder date then they could just be getting ready to announce the official one soon hence March 4th no longer being there.

Anyway , can’t wait to see S2 soon since I thought DD:BA season 1 was solid!!.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder