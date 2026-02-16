The Man Without Fear Returns (And So Does Jessica Jones) In DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 TV Spot

A new 30-second promo for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has been released, and it hypes up the Man Without Fear's MCU return (and he's joined by a familiar face from Netflix).

By JoshWilding - Feb 16, 2026 05:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

A new Daredevil: Born Again TV spot has been released, reminding fans about the Man Without Fear's MCU return ahead of Season 2's highly anticipated launch next month.

Despite major changes behind the scenes during Season 1's production, Marvel Studios and Marvel Television have managed to make good on their promise that this series would receive a yearly release.

That's become a rarity for high-concept series in recent years, with a three-year gap now the norm for many shows. Not only does that hurt their momentum, but it's also a source of frustration for many people. Fortunately, Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is also scheduled for release just one year after Season 2.

While this sneak peek is relatively light on new footage, it focuses mostly on Daredevil's team-up with Jessica Jones. Krysten Ritter last played the character in Jessica Jones Season 3, which first streamed on Netflix in 2019.

Last year, Charlie Cox teased, "Just by the nature of who Jessica is and who Matt is, they both give as much as they get. I'm not sure we were aware of it when we were shooting it. So we've been really waiting for this opportunity for so long now to put these two on screen together and have more fun with them."

Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum has said that Jessica's role in Season 2 is comparable to the amount of screentime Jon Berthal had as The Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again's first batch of episodes. That suggests she'll only appear in a handful of episodes, though there have been rumblings about a Jessica Jones Special Presentation or new series.

Cox noted, "We both talked about it being important to play some of the hits, as it were, make sure that we have that same dynamic. Tongue in cheek, take the piss out of each other, but also get down to business and make sure that we're serving the story appropriately."

Watch this new Daredevil: Born Again TV spot in the player below.

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

Returning to the series are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn. This season also marks the long-awaited return of Krysten Ritter as fan-favourite Jessica Jones and introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles.

Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ on March 24.

