ECHO First Reactions Are In: "Fans Of Netflix’s DAREDEVIL Are Going To Love It"

The first two (or three, depending on who you ask) episodes of Disney+'s Echo screened in the UK tonight, and the first reactions have now been shared online.

Though only a handful of critics have weighed in so far, initial verdicts are mostly positive, and it sounds like Marvel Studios' Hawkeye spin-off is going to be every bit as dark and violent as we've heard.

There's some criticism of the pacing and creative decisions, but based on these Tweets, fans of Netflix's Daredevil should be very happy.

Echo will be Marvel's first TV-MA rated show, and it will also be the first project under a new banner known as Marvel Spotlight, which takes its name from an anthology comic book series that debuted back in 1971 and was the origin of beloved Marvel characters like Ghost Rider and Spider-Woman.

“Marvel Spotlight gives us a platform to bring more grounded, character-driven stories to the screen, and in the case of Echo, focusing on street-level stakes over larger MCU continuity," said Head of Streaming Brad Winderbaum. "Just like comics fans didn’t need to read Avengers or Fantastic Four to enjoy a Ghost Rider Spotlight comic, our audience doesn’t need to have seen other Marvel series to understand what’s happening in Maya’s story.”

"Marvel Studios presents Echo in which Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) struggles to reconnect with her Native American roots while balancing aspirations tied to a life of crime as successor to the brutal legacy of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) aka Kingpin," reads the most recent synopsis. "In the first episode, we are introduced to Maya Lopez and her struggles."

In addition to Cox, D'Onofrio and Cox (Charlie), the show will also star Chaske Spencer as Henry, Tantoo Cardinal as Chula, Graham Greene as Skully, Cody Lightning as Cousin Biscuits, Devery Jacobs as Bonnie, and Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez.

The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez (Cox), whose ruthless behaviour in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.

All five episodes of Echo will stream on Disney+ and Hulu on January 10, 2024.