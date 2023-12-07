ECHO First Reactions Are In: "Fans Of Netflix’s DAREDEVIL Are Going To Love It"

The first two episodes of Marvel Studios' Echo screened for a handful of critics in the U.K. tonight, and the first reactions have now been shared online...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 07, 2023 10:12 PM EST
The first two (or three, depending on who you ask) episodes of Disney+'s Echo screened in the UK tonight, and the first reactions have now been shared online.

Though only a handful of critics have weighed in so far, initial verdicts are mostly positive, and it sounds like Marvel Studios' Hawkeye spin-off is going to be every bit as dark and violent as we've heard.

There's some criticism of the pacing and creative decisions, but based on these Tweets, fans of Netflix's Daredevil should be very happy. 

Have a look at the reactions below, and we'll update as soon as more are shared.

Echo will be Marvel's first TV-MA rated show, and it will also be the first project under a new banner known as Marvel Spotlight, which takes its name from an anthology comic book series that debuted back in 1971 and was the origin of beloved Marvel characters like Ghost Rider and Spider-Woman.

“Marvel Spotlight gives us a platform to bring more grounded, character-driven stories to the screen, and in the case of Echo, focusing on street-level stakes over larger MCU continuity," said Head of Streaming Brad Winderbaum. "Just like comics fans didn’t need to read Avengers or Fantastic Four to enjoy a Ghost Rider Spotlight comic, our audience doesn’t need to have seen other Marvel series to understand what’s happening in Maya’s story.”

"Marvel Studios presents Echo in which Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) struggles to reconnect with her Native American roots while balancing aspirations tied to a life of crime as successor to the brutal legacy of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) aka Kingpin," reads the most recent synopsis. "In the first episode, we are introduced to Maya Lopez and her struggles."

In addition to Cox, D'Onofrio and Cox (Charlie), the show will also star Chaske Spencer as Henry, Tantoo Cardinal as Chula, Graham Greene as Skully, Cody Lightning as Cousin Biscuits, Devery Jacobs as Bonnie, and Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez.

The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez (Cox), whose ruthless behaviour in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.

All five episodes of Echo will stream on Disney+ and Hulu on January 10, 2024.

Itwasme - 12/7/2023, 10:18 PM
People love it so very clearly this must be bad.
worcestershire - 12/7/2023, 11:01 PM
@Itwasme - some folks on here might miss your sarcasm lol. Well I’m glad the first two episodes are good, but what about the remaining episodes. I never trust reviews about tv shows that only review the beginning episodes, review the whole season or your opinions are invalid. Either way, I’m excited for this show!
garu - 12/7/2023, 10:18 PM
not surprised, it looks good. I'll check it out
MCUKnight11 - 12/7/2023, 10:19 PM
Anyone see the big Blade news?
DocSpock - 12/7/2023, 10:21 PM
@MCUKnight11 - What Blade news??
MCUKnight11 - 12/7/2023, 10:24 PM
@DocSpock - Third person action adventure video game from Bethesda.
Th3Batman - 12/7/2023, 10:32 PM
@MCUKnight11 - Marvel's been killing it with their gaming division, unlike DC which refuses to do anything with its brands. Next year will mark the 9th anniversary of Batman Arkham Knight. How can they have gone 9 years without putting out a proper Batman game ? They refuse to develop game in-house, and the refuse to license them out like Marvel's been doing. WB is truly the worst thing to happen to the DC brand.
MCUKnight11 - 12/7/2023, 10:34 PM
@Th3Batman - We also have Wolverine, Iron man, black panther and WW2 to look forward too. Shame about DC. Hate to say it, but I think after KTJL and monolith WW...
bobevanz - 12/7/2023, 10:34 PM
@MCUKnight11 - ?si=IaIuupa08VwzvLgU
DocSpock - 12/7/2023, 10:44 PM
@MCUKnight11 -

COOOL!
worcestershire - 12/7/2023, 11:02 PM
@bobevanz - hot damn!

@RohanPatel @MarkJulian @MarkCassidy @JoshWilding
HeavyMetal4Life - 12/7/2023, 10:22 PM
Really looking forward to seeing this, trailer was great.
DocSpock - 12/7/2023, 10:22 PM


I am totally amped for this.

This mean looking chick gives me a violent boner.
OriginalGusto1 - 12/7/2023, 10:48 PM
@DocSpock - You get a violent boner every monday.
DrReedRichards - 12/7/2023, 10:22 PM
These half-reviews of partial seasons need to stop.
Jago - 12/7/2023, 10:29 PM
Meh.
GhostDog - 12/7/2023, 10:32 PM
I mean cool but stop doing reviews of a few episodes. Do it once season is done.
Th3Batman - 12/7/2023, 10:33 PM
If I remember correctly, people also liked the first episode or two of She-Hulk and Secret Invasion.
EskimoJ - 12/7/2023, 11:07 PM
@Th3Batman - She-Hulk ended up being a good watch (until the finale).

Secret Invasion ended up being complete schlock.

Seems like the perfect case of... see for yourself.
TheLobster - 12/7/2023, 10:34 PM
Cautiously excited.
bobevanz - 12/7/2023, 10:36 PM
Two episodes out of how many? Tell me how it ends, which is usually bad lmao. Who cares, this is the real news! AHHHHHH
https://deadline.com/2023/12/mash-special-fox-alan-alda-mike-farrell-1235654585/
worcestershire - 12/7/2023, 11:04 PM
@bobevanz - exactly, how do you do a review of the show based on two episodes, dumb. Also, damn you must be old lol
OrgasmicPotatoe - 12/7/2023, 10:38 PM
Classic early reactions. Not to say it's impossible, but you just KNEW someone was going to say "'Member Netflix Daredevil ?" Trailer looked good tho, so I'll give it a shot.
asherman93 - 12/7/2023, 10:49 PM
It seems to be a recurring thing this year that the perception for each MCU installment vacillates between “Marvel’s DOOMED!” and “Marvel’s SAVED!”
BruceWayng - 12/7/2023, 10:53 PM
I had no intention of watching this but I’m definitely going to check it out and give it a chance. I just don’t love the actress they picked to play Echo. It doesn’t seem like she has much range as an actor and just uses the one look/face in every scene.

Not to mention she really doesn’t look anything like Echo. When I think of Echo from the comics I think of her with more of a sleek/slender build and a sexier look vs having a more masculine build and being more of a brawler.

Kelsey Asbille, Jamie Joy, Julia Jones and Q'orianka Kilcher were all better picks IMO. And if they wanted someone younger then Amber Midthunder would have been a great pick based on how she handled herself in “Prey”.
mountainman - 12/7/2023, 10:54 PM
Shaky storytelling and pacing in a MCU show? That doesn’t sound like the norm at all!

Of course it’ll be great just like that old stuff we all used to love. I am surprised we didn’t hear how game changing it was.
ThorArms - 12/7/2023, 10:55 PM
I'll watch
AnthonyVonGeek - 12/7/2023, 11:10 PM

Early reactions are always positive.

