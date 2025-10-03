HAWKEYE Star Hailee Steinfeld On MCU Return And Fans Quoting NSFW SINNERS Dialogue To Her

Hailee Steinfeld made her MCU debut in the Disney+ Hawkeye series as Kate Bishop, before returning for a brief appearance in The Marvels' post-credits scene with Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan.

The Captain Marvel sequel's stinger paved the way for a Young Avengers project (now believed to be a Champions series), but rumor has it that at least some of the heroes that will make up the team will show up in Avengers: Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars.

A more recent rumor claimed that Bishop will actually emerge as the leader of The Champions once they've been established as a team.

Steinfeld has played coy about a potential MCU return in previous interviews, and (mostly) remained tight-lipped when Variety asked about her name showing up on an IMDb listing for Champions (she claims she doesn't "know what that is").

"I saw that! You’re telling me anyone can just update IMDb now? Because part of me was like, 'Is this someone random just throwing stuff out? Or someone who knows something?' As for Marvel, I’m always waiting by the phone. I love that family. I’m so grateful to be a part of it. Anytime they need me, they know where to find me."

The Oscar-nominee also voices Gwen Stacy in the animated Spider-Verse movies, and is set to reprise the role for the third and final instalment, Beyond The Spider-Verse.

"We’re into it," she says when asked for an update on the threequel. "I wonder sometimes if anything ever gets scrapped, because I’ve said the word “Miles” in so many different ways and tones — they probably have a whole library. But the process is constantly changing. You never get the full script at the top. It evolves. And that makes it so crazy and fun to be a part of."

Finally, Steinfeld revealed that she has had certain lines of NSFW dialogue from Ryan Coogler's Sinners quoted to her on several occasions. If you've seen the movie, you should have a pretty good idea which ones (the asterisk key will get a bit of a workout here).

“I heard you loud and clear, but then you stuck your tongue in my c*oze and f*cked me so hard I figured you changed your mind.”

"Oh God. There have been a couple moments — people like to bring up certain lines in the movie, especially that one. That’s always…yeah, awkward. Like, I respect and appreciate you, but I know what the line is. You don’t have to tell me. Especially when someone nearby isn’t in the know, it can get weird fast."

We're 99% sure that Bishop will appear in at least one of the upcoming Avengers movies, but even if she doesn't, there's no way Steinfeld won't return to the role at some point.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America