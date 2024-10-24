LOKI Season 2, HAWKEYE, And More Are Heading To 4K SteelBook With A Long List Of Deleted Scenes

Disney has revealed that four all-new collector's editions of Disney+ Original Series from Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios will be available on 4K UHD on December 3. Once again featuring SteelBook packaging, exclusive concept art cards, and never-before-seen bonus content, these go up for pre-order on October 31.

This time, we're getting Marvel Studios' Loki - The Complete Second Season, Marvel Studios' Hawkeye - The Complete First Season, Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Complete Third Season, and Star Wars: Ahsoka - The Complete First Season.

Like the Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios Collector’s Editions released earlier this year, each of these new releases will boast brand-new box art designed by popular artist Attila Szarka.

The Mandalorian and Ahsoka aren't getting any deleted scenes, but there are plenty for Loki and Hawkeye. In the latter's case, it appears a lot was left on the cutting room floor, including flashbacks featuring characters like Kate Bishop, Maya Lopez, and Clint Barton.

In Clint's case, we're going to revisit a pivotal moment in his childhood; with rumours swirling that an eventual Hawkeye season 2 will feature his brother, Trickshot, it should be worth keeping a close eye on how that scene plays out.

Here's a full breakdown of what to expect when these are released in December:

Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Complete Third Season

The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

Bonus Features

Honoring the Magistrate: A Tribute to Carl Weathers — Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni pay tribute to Carl Weathers, the unforgettable talent behind Greef Karga.

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni pay tribute to Carl Weathers, the unforgettable talent behind Greef Karga. Galactic Legacy: The Creatures and Droids of The Mandalorian — Discover the secrets of Season Three’s memorable creatures and droids with the artists who bring them to life.

Discover the secrets of Season Three’s memorable creatures and droids with the artists who bring them to life. Forging the Covert: Part Three — Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and the filmmakers explore the expanding world of Season Three’s Mandalorian warriors.

Star Wars: Ahsoka - The Complete First Season

Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

Bonus Features

Ahsoka: Legacy — Join cast and crew for a look at developing Ahsoka's live-action series.

Join cast and crew for a look at developing Ahsoka's live-action series. Path of the Apprentice — Explore the dynamic of Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka within the world between worlds.

Explore the dynamic of Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka within the world between worlds. Ghosts of the Past — Go deep with a spotlight on Ahsoka's allies: Sabine, Hera, Ezra and Chopper.

Go deep with a spotlight on Ahsoka's allies: Sabine, Hera, Ezra and Chopper. Darkness Rising — Uncover the secrets of Ahsoka's foes.

Marvel Studios' Hawkeye - The Complete First Season

Marvel Studios' Hawkeye is an original series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) - a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan - to unravel a criminal conspiracy.

Bonus Features

A Tale of Two Hawkeyes — Discover how the cast and crew extended the Hawkeye legacy, bringing together Clint Barton and new character Kate Bishop.

Discover how the cast and crew extended the Hawkeye legacy, bringing together Clint Barton and new character Kate Bishop. Gag Reel — Take a look at some of the hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Hawkeye.

Deleted Scenes

Follow the Trail — Young Kate leaves behind clues for a scavenger hunt.

Young Kate leaves behind clues for a scavenger hunt. At The Stake — Clint reluctantly celebrates with a group of fans in the city.

Clint reluctantly celebrates with a group of fans in the city. Burning of the Suit — Clint burns the Ronin suit.

Clint burns the Ronin suit. Kate’s First Day at Work — Kate uses her awkward first day at work to her advantage.

Kate uses her awkward first day at work to her advantage. Ice Cream — Little Maya finds out her dad can't pick her up from practice.

Little Maya finds out her dad can't pick her up from practice. Detour — Clint and Kate find an unmarked car in front of her apartment.

Clint and Kate find an unmarked car in front of her apartment. Friends? — Little Maya and Little Kazi meet for the first time when their fathers do business together.

Little Maya and Little Kazi meet for the first time when their fathers do business together. You Never Miss — Clint's relationship with his mom is revealed through childhood memories. Clint and his mom attempt to rob a convenience store, which ends up a disaster.

Clint's relationship with his mom is revealed through childhood memories. Clint and his mom attempt to rob a convenience store, which ends up a disaster. Moira Comes Home — Moira chases Clint and Kate out of her apartment.

Moira chases Clint and Kate out of her apartment. Old Friend — Clint prepares a familiar weapon.

Clint prepares a familiar weapon. Sorry — Maya and Clint have a moment of understanding after a battle.

Maya and Clint have a moment of understanding after a battle. Until It’s Done — Eleanor takes a trip to have dinner. A shocking insight is revealed.

Eleanor takes a trip to have dinner. A shocking insight is revealed. Boomerang — Clint and Kate gather supplies at a sporting goods store to build trick arrows.

Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye — Peer behind the scenes of the show with Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, and the rest of the cast and crew.

Marvel Studios' Loki - The Complete Second Season

Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season one finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

Bonus Features

Loki Through Time — Travel through over a decade of Loki’s timeline with Tom Hiddleston, Kevin Feige and more as they dive deeper into the villainous yet lovable character that fans can’t get enough of in the Loki series.

Travel through over a decade of Loki’s timeline with Tom Hiddleston, Kevin Feige and more as they dive deeper into the villainous yet lovable character that fans can’t get enough of in the Loki series. Gag Reel — Take a look at some of the fun moments on set with the cast and crew of Loki Season 2.

Deleted/Extended Scenes

What Would You Like? — Distraught after the events of season 1, Sylvie leaves the Citidel at the End of Time and finds an escape in a McDonalds in 1982.

Distraught after the events of season 1, Sylvie leaves the Citidel at the End of Time and finds an escape in a McDonalds in 1982. Key Lime Break — Loki and Mobius share a moment savoring a key lime pie in the TVA lunchroom.

Loki and Mobius share a moment savoring a key lime pie in the TVA lunchroom. Roll Call — Loki names off all the people who have spoken ill of him in the past, including a few recognizable names. Mobius tries to comfort him.

Assembled: The Making of Loki Season 2 — Join the cast and crew of Loki Season 2 as they pull back the curtain on Loki’s Iatest MCU adventure.