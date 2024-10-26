VISION Star Paul Bettany Reveals When New Series Begins Filming & Gives His Take On AGATHA ALL ALONG

Paul Bettany will return as Vision for a new Disney+ series (the show was previously known as Vision Quest, but this is not its official title), and the actor has now shared some updates on the project during an interview with THR.

Though he declined to discuss any plot details, Bettany did reveal that shooting is set to commence next year.

“We’re cooking up something that I’m really excited about,” he said, before adding that he couldn't say much more because “snitches end up in ditches.”

Bettany was also asked about current MCU Disney+ series, Agatha All Along, which is a spin-off of WandaVision.

“I love it. I love it and I’m so proud of [showrunner] Jac Schaeffer and I am going to watch again because there’s so much for me to learn moving forward into my contribution.”

The untitled Vision project has been described as "the third part of a trilogy that started with WandaVision and continues in Agatha All Along."

We found out earlier this year that the show had been revamped, with Star Trek: Picard executive producer Terry Matalas now on board as showrunner.

Matalas' work on Picard is said to have "greatly impressed the top brass at the studio. Marvel chief Kevin Feige, an avowed Trekkie, even recently appeared with Matalas on a two-hour episode of the Star Trek podcast Inglorious Treksperts.”

In addition to Bettany, Avengers: Age of Ultron's James Spader set to reprise his Ultron role ("it’s unclear whether Ultron will be returning as a robot or in human form"). There's been no mention of Elizabeth Olsen's potential involvement, but the series will take place after the events of WandaVision, "as ghost Vision presumably explores his new purpose in life."

The finale of WandaVision revealed that the Vision we'd been spending time with over the course of the season was actually one of Wanda's constructs, but the real, "White Vision" was rebuilt by S.W.O.R.D. and programmed to track down and kill the Scarlet Witch. This version of the character away to parts unknown towards the end of the episode after declaring himself to be the "true Vision."

As for Wanda, last we saw of the powerful sorceress, she was laying waste to the Illuminati and bringing a mountain down on top of herself in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Picard actor Todd Stashwick is also on board as "an assassin who is on the trail of android and the technology he possesses."

Previous rumors claimed that Vision's children, Vin and Viv, would make their MCU debuts in the show, but we have no idea which - if any - ideas from Jac Schaefer's incarnation of the series will carry over. Euphoria alum Javon Walton is rumored to be up for the role of "Teen" (most likely Speed), and we have also heard that Kerry Condon and James D'Arcy will appear as their respective characters, F.R.I.D.A.Y and Jarvis.