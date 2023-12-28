Devery Jacobs Reveals Whether There's Any Link Between WHAT IF...?'s Kahhori And Her ECHO Character
WHAT IF...? Puts A Crazy New Spin On The MCU's History By Asking What If...Hela Found The Ten Rings?
Origame - 12/28/2023, 9:09 PM
Such a great design to...turn into a car and nothing else.
DrReedRichards - 12/28/2023, 9:15 PM
Way too pastel, and I actually loved that episode. At least make it transform into that sweet-ass ride!
GhostDog - 12/28/2023, 9:15 PM
This season is better than the first but they are still wasting the limitless potential of What If…

The stories feel like the writers took inspiration from a generic MCU Fan twitter account’s tweets.

