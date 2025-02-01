WHAT IF...? Season 3 Concept Art Highlights Spider-Man And Ghost Rider Variants That Didn't Get An Episode

WHAT IF...? Season 3 Concept Art Highlights Spider-Man And Ghost Rider Variants That Didn't Get An Episode

What If...? season 3 concept art offers a detailed look at the Spider-Man and Ghost Rider Variants teased in the finale's closing moments. We also have a closer look at Earth's Mightiest (animated) Heroes.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 01, 2025 08:02 AM EST
Filed Under: What If

What If...?'s third and final season received a mixed response from fans and didn't exactly conclude the animated series in a way that left people wanting more. 

Interestingly, we did get a last-minute sequence showcasing all manner of Variants that failed to make the cut. Among them were a Maestro-like Hulk, Thanos-erine (the Mad Titan x Wolverine), an Ironheart Punisher, a samurai Ghost Rider, and six-armed Spider-Man. 

The latter two are highlighted in newly released concept art shared by Joey Vazquez on X

Spider-Man is complicated given the character's ties to Sony Pictures (it still feels like a miracle that we even got to see Peter Parker in What If...? season 1's "Marvel Zombies" episode). Why didn't this badass Ghost Rider make the cut? After all, we know the rights to the anti-hero returned to Marvel Studios several years ago.

It's probably because Marvel Studios wants to put its own spin on the Spirit of Vengeance first...and that may happen as soon as Avengers: Doomsday if recent rumours are to be believed.

Awkwardly, Mahershala Ali's Blade will suit up as Moon Knight in the Marvel Zombies spin-off long before making his live-action debut as the Daywalker due to the Blade movie's continued delays. 

Take a closer look at Spider-Man and Ghost Rider below. 

Vazquez also shared his designs for that fun opening sequence from the premiere featuring Saturday morning cartoon versions of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. He's also revealed his early takes on the monstrous Mega-Hulk. 

The series features an impressive voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic MCU roles. Season 3 features fan-favourite characters like Captain America/Sam Wilson, The Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes, Hulk/Bruce Banner, The Red Guardian, Captain Peggy Carter, Agatha Harkness, Shang-Chi, Storm the Goddess of Thunder, and numerous others.

Episodes of What If...? season 3 are directed by Bryan Andrews and Stephan Franck and are written by Matthew Chauncey, Ryan Little, and A.C. Bradley.

Executive producers are Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, and Bryan Andrews, with co-executive producer Matthew Chauncey, and producers Danielle Costa, Carrie Wassenaar, and Alex Scharf.

"A disappointing end to one of the Multiverse Saga's best ideas," we said in our review last year"What If...? season 3 has its moments but fails to take full advantage of its premise, resulting in a silly, superfluous, and shallow final batch of episodes."

All episodes of What If...? are now streaming on Disney+. 

What If...?: Five Episodes Of Marvel's Massive Multiversal Misstep That Shouldn't Be Overlooked
Related:

What If...?: Five Episodes Of Marvel's Massive Multiversal Misstep That Shouldn't Be Overlooked
WHAT IF...?'s Final Episode Might Have Introduced The MCU's Most Dangerous DEADPOOL Variant
Recommended For You:

WHAT IF...?'s Final Episode Might Have Introduced The MCU's Most Dangerous DEADPOOL Variant

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Batmangina
Batmangina - 2/1/2025, 8:06 AM
WHAT IF? They made less dogshit content and actually read the comics first?
Stretcho616
Stretcho616 - 2/1/2025, 8:06 AM
What If’s What If’s seem more interesting than the Captain Carter hyper-fixation 🗿
AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/1/2025, 8:09 AM
OFF TOPIC

New Captain America: Brave New World (30 Second Spot 2)
AC1
AC1 - 2/1/2025, 8:17 AM
Damn that Samurai Ghost Rider is awesome
dragon316
dragon316 - 2/1/2025, 8:20 AM
Never fan of what if series mega hulk lokk like Godzilla
dragon316
dragon316 - 2/1/2025, 8:21 AM
@dragon316 - finally love see todd McFarland Spider-Man eyes back love that style and for venom

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder