Okoye BLACK PANTHER Spin-Off Series Starring Danai Gurira Is No Longer Moving Forward

There have been reports of a number of Black Panther spin-off shows doing the rounds over the past couple of years. We know that the animated Eyes of Wakanda show is still on the way, but we now have confirmation that the project that was tentatively titled Okoye and the Midnight Angels will not be moving forward.

During an interview with the Pay or Wait YouTube channel, Marvel's Brad Winderbaum promised that we will see Danai Gurira as the highly-skilled Wakandan warrior again, but it won't be on the small screen.

“I think fans of Okoye are going to be excited to see her come back, but I don't think it's going to be in a television show. I can't say where and when, but I think there's a lot to look forward to.”

This probably won't come as much of a surprise, as there was talk of the Okoye series being folded into a separate World of Wakanda live-action series last year. We have no idea if that project is still in development, but we wouldn't count on it.

Gurira revealed that her character did originally have a scene setting up her future as a Midnight Angel towards the end of Wakanda Forever in a 2022 interview. "

[There's] another key one of mine, which is really my character saying bye to Shuri and she just catches her in Haiti unexpectedly, and Shuri's like, 'Are you going back to the Dora?' and my character says no," The Walking Dead alum recalled. "And she said, 'Where are you going to go?' and I was like, 'Wherever my blue suit takes me,' and she just walks off."

"[Coogler] was saying it's like that kung fu show, where the guy just walked the earth. She just walks off. We don't know where Okoye's going. And she's sort of letting go. She was fighting to keep that position, and then she lets it go. That's kind of her arc, that she lets go. And we don't know where that leads to."

We assume we'll see Okoye again in one of the upcoming Avengers movies along with pretty much every other principal MCU character. A third Black Panther movie is also in the planning stages, with director Ryan Coogler expected to return.

"I feel blessed that I have the opportunity to work on these movies," the filmmaker said last year. "When I got asked to do the first one, it was like a moving train. I thank God every day that I was able to jump on it and meet these people, these actors, and to meet Chadwick during some of the last years of his life. I’ll do it as long as folks will have me. But I think it’s bigger than just me or Joe. Between the first and second movie, we made $2 billion at the box office, which is what matters the most to corporations. So I hope that it continues, man. I hope people are still making movies about Wakanda long after we’re gone."