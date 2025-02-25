Okoye BLACK PANTHER Spin-Off Series Starring Danai Gurira Is No Longer Moving Forward

Last year, we got word that Marvel Television was developing an Okoye and the Midnight Angels Disney+ series, but Brad Winderbaum has now confirmed that the project has been shelved...

By MarkCassidy - Feb 25, 2025 08:02 AM EST

There have been reports of a number of Black Panther spin-off shows doing the rounds over the past couple of years. We know that the animated Eyes of Wakanda show is still on the way, but we now have confirmation that the project that was tentatively titled Okoye and the Midnight Angels will not be moving forward.

During an interview with the Pay or Wait YouTube channel, Marvel's Brad Winderbaum promised that we will see Danai Gurira as the highly-skilled Wakandan warrior again, but it won't be on the small screen.

“I think fans of Okoye are going to be excited to see her come back, but I don't think it's going to be in a television show. I can't say where and when, but I think there's a lot to look forward to.”

This probably won't come as much of a surprise, as there was talk of the Okoye series being folded into a separate World of Wakanda live-action series last year. We have no idea if that project is still in development, but we wouldn't count on it.

Gurira revealed that her character did originally have a scene setting up her future as a Midnight Angel towards the end of Wakanda Forever in a 2022 interview. "

[There's] another key one of mine, which is really my character saying bye to Shuri and she just catches her in Haiti unexpectedly, and Shuri's like, 'Are you going back to the Dora?' and my character says no," The Walking Dead alum recalled. "And she said, 'Where are you going to go?' and I was like, 'Wherever my blue suit takes me,' and she just walks off."

"[Coogler] was saying it's like that kung fu show, where the guy just walked the earth. She just walks off. We don't know where Okoye's going. And she's sort of letting go. She was fighting to keep that position, and then she lets it go. That's kind of her arc, that she lets go. And we don't know where that leads to."

We assume we'll see Okoye again in one of the upcoming Avengers movies along with pretty much every other principal MCU character. A third Black Panther movie is also in the planning stages, with director Ryan Coogler expected to return.

"I feel blessed that I have the opportunity to work on these movies," the filmmaker said last year. "When I got asked to do the first one, it was like a moving train. I thank God every day that I was able to jump on it and meet these people, these actors, and to meet Chadwick during some of the last years of his life. I’ll do it as long as folks will have me. But I think it’s bigger than just me or Joe. Between the first and second movie, we made $2 billion at the box office, which is what matters the most to corporations. So I hope that it continues, man. I hope people are still making movies about Wakanda long after we’re gone."

vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/25/2025, 8:42 AM
The only new thing moving forward are avengers 5 and 6 because they need to reboot
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/25/2025, 8:43 AM
Not surprised. They really cast their net so damn wide with Chapek, they need to reel it in and focus on story, writing and quality characters.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/25/2025, 8:44 AM
Lord.

Who knew this was even in the works?

Or was it just to show more proof that Marvel is finished?

For [frick]s sake
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 2/25/2025, 8:44 AM
These are the characters that make great supporting characters but in no way am I interested in seeing a film or series starring them. Same with a lot of supporting characters. Same goes for Wong, great supporting character but I don’t care to see him as a main character. Especially when Marvel Studios has been stingy with the main avengers cameos.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 2/25/2025, 8:46 AM
this was a thing? I love her as an actress, but a whole show about that character? probably a good call.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 2/25/2025, 8:47 AM
Oh darn we don’t get to see a woke black lesbian warrior love story.

They learned from the Acolyte. Lol
mountainman
mountainman - 2/25/2025, 8:50 AM
Outside of T’Challa, she was the next best character to come from that series. Definitely underutilized but I doubt a show focused on her would have been successful.

Seems like Marvel is just narrowing its focus and canceling all the random projects that had lined up.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/25/2025, 8:53 AM
Oh no! not the poster child for Avengers Endgame
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 2/25/2025, 8:55 AM
This is the sort of stuff that should be cancelled
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 2/25/2025, 8:56 AM
First time someone from Marvel confirms this was gonna be focused on Okoye. Wonder what type of projects are gonna come out of Coogler and his production company, Proximity Media, following Eyes of Wakanda. Back in '21-22 they were developing a bunch for Disney+, but Marvel's changing their TV policy (for good!). I actually think Wakanda lore/mythology TV corner could be interesting to co-exist with the main BP franchise, but it does feel like they wanna distinguish what belongs to the movies and to the TV side of things... and Wakanda is a cinematic corner. Would be funny if they end up reviving the Netflix shows, maybe reboot Clock & Dagger due to their Marvel Rivals popularity and maybe some of the ABC stuff... it would be just like the old days, only this time around, the characters can actually cross over to the movies.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/25/2025, 9:00 AM
@WakandanQueen - if so then give me a continuation of Agent Carter…

I need answers!!.

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/25/2025, 8:58 AM
Wait , was an Okoye series ever confirmed or this another rumor taken as fact?.

Winderbaum doesn’t really acknowledge if that was ever the case so I’m thinking it was likely the latter but if not then oh well , I’m cool with it.

If they were going through with it then I wished they kept the deleted scene Gurira is talking about of Okoye giving up her position and traveling the earth like Kung Fu as she goes around helping people which is a fun premise but since they aren’t or never were then I’m glad they didn’t.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/25/2025, 8:58 AM
Good, not every character needs a spin off.
Lokiwasright
Lokiwasright - 2/25/2025, 9:02 AM
Okay
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/25/2025, 9:02 AM
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/25/2025, 9:07 AM
This is the kind of shit that should have never been green lit lmao
SuperCat
SuperCat - 2/25/2025, 9:07 AM
