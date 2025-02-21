Angela Bassett Reflects On Losing Oscar For BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER: "I Thought I Was Deserving"

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Angela Bassett has reflected on losing the "Best Actress" Oscar to Jamie Lee Curtis in 2023, admitting that she felt deserving of the prestigious award. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 21, 2025 05:02 AM EST

In 2023, it seemed a given that Angela Bassett would win the "Best Actress" Oscar for her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Instead, the award went to Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The decision baffled movie lovers, with the prevailing theory being that the Academy didn't take Bassett's performance seriously because it was in a VFX-laden comic book movie produced by Marvel Studios.

Talking to Town & Country Magazine, the actor recalled her stoic reaction to Curtis' win going viral on social media and addressed both the loss and online commentary that followed. 

"I found it interesting," she said. "Interesting that I wouldn’t be allowed to be disappointed at an outcome where I thought I was deserving. I love applauding people. But in that moment ... No, I have put in: put in the time, put in good work over time. I didn’t think that was a gift. I thought it was a given."

Bassett was deserving and, honestly, it should have been a given following her powerful, moving performance in the Black Panther sequel. Acknowledging that an actor in a Marvel blockbuster delivered an award-worthy turn may have been a step too far for the snobbish Academy, of course.

Talking to Oprah last year about losing the Oscar, Bassett said, "I was gobsmacked! I was. I thought I handled it very well. That was my intention, to handle it very well. It was, of course, a supreme disappointment, and disappointment is human. So I thought, yes, I was disappointed and I handled it like a human being."

She added that handling the loss with grace was important "for myself and for my children who were there with me."

"There are going to be these moments of disappointment that you’ll experience, but how do you handle yourself in the midst of them?" Bassett continued. "We’re going to smile, we’re going to be gracious, we’re going to be kind, we’re going to party anyway."

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star received an Honorary Oscar last year for her contributions to the film industry. We aren't expecting Bassett to return as Ramonda in Black Panther 3, but it's possible she'll appear in the Ancestral Plane. 

That movie doesn't have a confirmed release date but is officially in the works with Ryan Coogler set to direct and Denzel Washington attached to star. 

Let us know your thoughts on Bassett's remarks in the comments section below.

Related:

Recommended For You:

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/21/2025, 5:35 AM
She wasnt , now give that Oscar to Emilia Pérez or bust
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 2/21/2025, 5:35 AM
Handle it how you want, but it’s been anything but stoic. This article and the quotes provided prove that.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/21/2025, 5:38 AM
In an alternate universe she played Storm and won an Oscar.

User Comment Image
tylerzero
tylerzero - 2/21/2025, 5:41 AM
@DarthOmega -

I always thought she would've been perfect. Her > Halle
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/21/2025, 5:44 AM
@tylerzero - Apparently she was approached but they couldn't reach an agreement financially. Damn shame. But maybe it wasn't much of a loss seeing as how Storm had such minor roles in those films.

They could have just called those Films Wolverine and friends.
Repian
Repian - 2/21/2025, 5:45 AM
They'll give her an Oscar for playing Michelle Obama or a similar role. The academy likes it.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/21/2025, 5:47 AM
She was okay in Wakanda Forever. But Jamie Lee Curtis was really good in Everything, Everywhere, All At Once.

She should have won for Tina: What's Love Got To Do With It. But then again Holly Hunter was pretty good in the Piano.
Personally I think her performance in Tina is one of the all time greats, so she should have won that over Holly Hunter. The Piano was a better film, but Basset gave a better performance.

The fact is that being nominated means that you are deserving. Everyone who is nominated is deserving. Then it all just comes down to a vote.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 2/21/2025, 5:54 AM
Good actress, she did well with what she had in the film.... But it wasn't really her most breathtaking or spectacular performance and this response kinda seems entitled.
Like trying to be mature but the delivery kind of betrays the claims of grace and stoicism.
Ghoul
Ghoul - 2/21/2025, 6:01 AM
@Slotherin - pretty much this exactly. Well said

