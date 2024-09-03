WWE Superstar Damian Priest Reveals Why BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Role Was "Taken Away" From Him

WWE Superstar Damian Priest has broken his silence on being cut from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but it wasn't Marvel Studios' decision. Instead, it was executives in the pro wrestling company...

By JoshWilding - Sep 03, 2024 01:09 PM EST

If you're a pro wrestling fan, then chances are you'll be all too aware of how much better off WWE is without Vince McMahon. The former Chairman sold the company to UFC owner Endeavor last year and was eventually forced out following a lawsuit which saw the billionaire accused of various acts of heinous sexual abuse. 

Not only is the quality of WWE programming now infinitely better, but its wrestlers are considerably happier. 

Damian Priest is a former member of The Judgement Day and, at this year's WrestleMania, cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase to become World Heavyweight Champion. Born in New York City to a Nuyorican family, but raised in Dorado, Puerto Rico, there were rumblings a few years ago that he was set to star in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Asked about that by Chris Van Vliet, Priest confirmed he'd boarded the project...only for WWE to rob him of the opportunity of a lifetime (based on what's happened in the past, this was almost certainly McMahon's doing). 

"It's a long story, but basically...it got taken away from me. Not by Marvel," Priest revealed. "Yeah, [I had the role]." Asked whether he'd still like to be part of the MCU, he added, "It would be cool. It's funny because now, I'm busier than ever. Come what may, I'm good with it."

ALSO READ: Netflix's Mr. McMahon Documentary Gets A Premiere
Date; Will Now Chronicle Vince McMahon's "Rise And Fall"

"Maybe I do something like that, I go a different route and I'm not sitting here with you [after] winning a world championship at WrestleMania. I don't know if that happens. Look, and I said this before, I live a certain way now that I can't look in regret. I can't think about stuff that didn't work out my way. I've got to think about what's next and what I can do positively for myself."

Priest added, "It didn't work out. It's not the end of the world. The movie was great, though."

Watching the video, he's clearly disappointed and it's easy to see why. We'd imagine the role was Attuma, Namor's right-hand man and a character who, despite not having much to say, played a key role in the movie (and was featured heavily in the marketing campaign). 

Outside of Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista, wrestlers haven't had much luck in the MCU. Becky Lynch was supposedly cut from Eternals, while her husband, Seth Rollins, may or may not make it into Captain America: Brave New World next year.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ranks among Marvel Studios' best movies, and is an emotional, uplifting, tour de force of a blockbuster," we said in our review when the movie was released in 2022. "Letitia Wright delivers a powerhouse performance, while Angela Bassett’s majestic work will leave you reeling."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now available on Disney+ and wherever you get your movies.

TheClungerine
TheClungerine - 9/3/2024, 1:36 PM
User Comment Image
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 9/3/2024, 1:51 PM
@TheClungerine - User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/3/2024, 1:38 PM
Yeah , it was definitely “Attuma”….

User Comment Image

I think Priest could have been more imposing due to his physical stature and voice but Alex Livanelli who is a stuntman/actor did the part well.

It’s unfortunate it didn’t work out at the time but the guy is a former World Heavyweight champion now amongst other accolades…

It’s amazing how “over” he’s gotten lately and how the crowds are behind him now , they have done a good job elevating him to the next level!!.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 9/3/2024, 1:38 PM
Priest - "Come what may, I'm good with it.", "...I live a certain way now that I can't look in regret.", "It didn't work out. It's not the end of the world."

Wilding - "He's clearly disappointed..."

What?
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 9/3/2024, 1:51 PM
He's come a long way since I saw "Punishment Martinez" at an ROH show back in 2017. I'm sure there'll be other opportunities, if he wants them.
Tpo81
Tpo81 - 9/3/2024, 1:58 PM
Powerhouse performance tsss
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 9/3/2024, 2:14 PM
Josh Wilding trying to talk about professional wrestling like he knows what the hell he's talking about is like... Josh Wilding trying to talk about anything else.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/3/2024, 2:16 PM
Guess Vince told him he couldn't come out to play.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 9/3/2024, 2:20 PM
For folk that don't care about wrestling, that's a fair amount of info to get through to get to the BP stuff.

I'm a wrestling nerd, and I found it tiresome.


"We'd imagine the role was Attuma"

Well, that's what folk thought 2 years ago.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 9/3/2024, 2:20 PM
Hate to give any praise under the circumstance, but McMahon did play a great fun villain.

User Comment Image
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 9/3/2024, 2:30 PM
@IAmAHoot - Art imitating life? ;-)
I still get entertainment out of his performances.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/3/2024, 2:38 PM
@IAmAHoot - him vs Stone Cold was legendary!!.

User Comment Image

View Recorder