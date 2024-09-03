WWE Superstar Damian Priest Reveals Why BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Role Was "Taken Away" From Him

If you're a pro wrestling fan, then chances are you'll be all too aware of how much better off WWE is without Vince McMahon. The former Chairman sold the company to UFC owner Endeavor last year and was eventually forced out following a lawsuit which saw the billionaire accused of various acts of heinous sexual abuse.

Not only is the quality of WWE programming now infinitely better, but its wrestlers are considerably happier.

Damian Priest is a former member of The Judgement Day and, at this year's WrestleMania, cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase to become World Heavyweight Champion. Born in New York City to a Nuyorican family, but raised in Dorado, Puerto Rico, there were rumblings a few years ago that he was set to star in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Asked about that by Chris Van Vliet, Priest confirmed he'd boarded the project...only for WWE to rob him of the opportunity of a lifetime (based on what's happened in the past, this was almost certainly McMahon's doing).

"It's a long story, but basically...it got taken away from me. Not by Marvel," Priest revealed. "Yeah, [I had the role]." Asked whether he'd still like to be part of the MCU, he added, "It would be cool. It's funny because now, I'm busier than ever. Come what may, I'm good with it."

"Maybe I do something like that, I go a different route and I'm not sitting here with you [after] winning a world championship at WrestleMania. I don't know if that happens. Look, and I said this before, I live a certain way now that I can't look in regret. I can't think about stuff that didn't work out my way. I've got to think about what's next and what I can do positively for myself."

Priest added, "It didn't work out. It's not the end of the world. The movie was great, though."

Watching the video, he's clearly disappointed and it's easy to see why. We'd imagine the role was Attuma, Namor's right-hand man and a character who, despite not having much to say, played a key role in the movie (and was featured heavily in the marketing campaign).

Outside of Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista, wrestlers haven't had much luck in the MCU. Becky Lynch was supposedly cut from Eternals, while her husband, Seth Rollins, may or may not make it into Captain America: Brave New World next year.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ranks among Marvel Studios' best movies, and is an emotional, uplifting, tour de force of a blockbuster," we said in our review when the movie was released in 2022. "Letitia Wright delivers a powerhouse performance, while Angela Bassett’s majestic work will leave you reeling."

