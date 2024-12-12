BLACK PANTHER 3: Denzel Washington Called Ryan Coogler To Apologize For Revealing His Part In The Movie

Denzel Washington recently revealed that Ryan Coogler had written him a role for the still not officially-confirmed Black Panther 3, but he realized that he jumped the gun shortky after...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 12, 2024 06:12 PM EST

Though we have been hearing rumors that Marvel Studios is developing a third Black Panther movie for quite a while, the project still hasn't been officially announced. Even so, we got some pretty concrete confirmation that the threequel is in the works last month when the legendary Denzel Washington revealed that he has a role in the film.

During an interview with the Today Show, the Gladiator II star mentioned that director Ryan Coogler is writing a role for him specifically, although he didn't disclose any more details.

The news was widely circulated, and Washington clearly realized that he'd let the cat (no pun) out of the bag a little prematurely.

“Ryan’s a genius,” Washington said during an appearance on Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast. “I called him and apologized for talking about the movie, and right there sitting with him was his beautiful wife. He’s still Ryan, humble and full of ideas. Whatever he writes, I’ll read.”

There's been a lot of speculation about who Washington might play in the film, but there's a chance Coogler created a brand-new character that wasn't previously introduced in the comic books.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever served as a fitting tribute to T'Challa and the late Chadwick Boseman while establishing Shuri (Letitia Wright) as the new Panther and introducing an entire aquatic civilization. The mid-credits scene also featured the debut of T'Challa's son, who will almost certainly take over as Wakanda's King and protector someday.

So, it's fair to say the movie set-up quite a few things that could potentially be explored in a next movie.

During a 2022 interview with the New York Times, Coogler admitted that he'd be glad to stay on this franchise for "as long as folks will have me."

"I feel blessed that I have the opportunity to work on these movies, bro. When I got asked to do the first one, it was like a moving train. I thank God every day that I was able to jump on it and meet these people, these actors, and to meet Chadwick during some of the last years of his life. I’ll do it as long as folks will have me. But I think it’s bigger than just me or Joe. Between the first and second movie, we made $2 billion at the box office, which is what matters the most to corporations. So I hope that it continues, man. I hope people are still making movies about Wakanda long after we’re gone."

Are there any particular Marvel Comics characters you'd like to see Denzel Washington play in Black Panther 3? Drop us a comment down below.

McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/12/2024, 6:42 PM
Appreciate the update, Mark.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 12/12/2024, 6:50 PM
He apologized and then brought it up again to remind everyone that he is in fact in the movie
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 12/12/2024, 6:58 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - well he was probably asked about it 😂
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 12/12/2024, 7:02 PM
@MarkCassidy - He forgot about Bucky a second time

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/12/2024, 6:51 PM
It could be an original character or one inspired by the comics as the MCU has done in the past…

However after seeing him as Macrinus in Gladiator 2 , I want him as the MCU version of Achebe and the main villain of BP 3.

User Comment Image
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 12/12/2024, 7:00 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I doubt he’s the main villain because Coogler decided to write the roll after speaking to Washington. I assume he’ll probably be a flashback character, possibly the first Black Panther. He’ll be someone that adds to the movie but doesn’t necessarily push it along.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/12/2024, 7:02 PM
@WruceBayne - perhaps but it seems like he told him he was writing a character that he wanted him to play which means he’s likely crafting to his strengths as an actor moreso.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 12/12/2024, 7:05 PM
@TheVisionary25 - that could also be the case. I’m sure we’ll hear who he’s actually playing real soon.
Razorface1
Razorface1 - 12/12/2024, 6:53 PM
Why tf is he randomly mentioning how attractive cooglers wife is
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 12/12/2024, 7:00 PM
Feige must be pinching himself. Never thought I'd see Denzel in any CBM.
User Comment Image
WeaponXCII
WeaponXCII - 12/12/2024, 7:01 PM
Any chance that Washington’s reveal costs him the role? I know that Marvel enjoys their secrecy.
EarlChai
EarlChai - 12/12/2024, 7:01 PM
Admittedly, “Legendary actor Denzel Washington taken out by Marvel snipers” would have been a hilarious headline. 😂
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 12/12/2024, 7:05 PM
Shame we never got him for Blue Marvel.
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 12/12/2024, 7:32 PM
He’s a seasoned vet- - shouldn’t he know not to do that? Is he getting too old? Did Coogler trust him enough not to make him sign an NDA? And not just trust him but outright expect him not to? Kinda strange

