WHAT IF...? Season 3 Finale Images Reveal Cameos From Apocalypse, Sabretooth, And More X-MEN Variants

In the season 3/series finale of What If...?, Uatu joins forces with the Exiles - Captain Carter, Kahhori, Byrdie, and Storm - to battle a trio of villainous Watchers named the Eminence, Incarnate, and Executioner.

The trio overpowers the heroes and, in the process of attempting to wipe them from every reality, several of their respective Variants can be seen briefly on screen.

Thanks to @Cryptic4KQual, we now have some hi-res screenshots showcasing some of those characters. There's a Storm who became Black Panther, for example, along with a Byrdie who appears in both duck form and as a member of the Nova Corps.

Kahhori is particularly interesting as there are Apocalypse, Captain America, and X-Men Variants of the Native American superhero who was created specifically for What If...? In Captain Carter's case, we see Sabretooth, Elektra, Deathlok, and Valkyrie.

Somewhere along the line, it seems What If...? went from exploring how one minor change can have huge ramifications for a reality to "What If Thanos had Wolverine claws?" (you can see that in our previous cameo breakdown) How else do you explain Peggy Carter becoming a Union Jack-wearing Sabretooth?

Ultimately, that doesn't feel like the best direction to take this series or the Multiverse in and it could explain why fans walked away mostly unhappy with the Marvel Animation TV show's send-off.

Take a closer look at these What If...? season 3 finale screenshots below and let us know your thoughts on these Variants in the comments section.

"A disappointing end to one of the Multiverse Saga's best ideas," we said in our recent review, "What If...? season 3 has its moments but fails to take full advantage of its premise, resulting in a silly, superfluous, and shallow final batch of episodes."

The series features an impressive voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic MCU roles. Season 3 features fan-favourite characters like Captain America/Sam Wilson, The Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes, Hulk/Bruce Banner, The Red Guardian, Captain Peggy Carter, Agatha Harkness, Shang-Chi, Storm the Goddess of Thunder, and numerous others.

Episodes of What If...? season 3 are directed by Bryan Andrews and Stephan Franck and are written by Matthew Chauncey, Ryan Little, and A.C. Bradley.

Executive producers are Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, and Bryan Andrews, with co-executive producer Matthew Chauncey, and producers Danielle Costa, Carrie Wassenaar, and Alex Scharf.

All episodes of What If...? are now streaming on Disney+.