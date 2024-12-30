WHAT IF...? Season 3 Finale Images Reveal Cameos From Apocalypse, Sabretooth, And More X-MEN Variants

In the finale of What If...?, we see alternate versions of Captain Carter, Kahhori, Byrdie, and Storm, and new screenshots offer a closer look at fresh takes on the likes of Apocalypse and Sabretooth...

By JoshWilding - Dec 30, 2024 11:12 AM EST
Filed Under: What If

In the season 3/series finale of What If...?, Uatu joins forces with the Exiles - Captain Carter, Kahhori, Byrdie, and Storm - to battle a trio of villainous Watchers named the Eminence, Incarnate, and Executioner. 

The trio overpowers the heroes and, in the process of attempting to wipe them from every reality, several of their respective Variants can be seen briefly on screen. 

Thanks to @Cryptic4KQual, we now have some hi-res screenshots showcasing some of those characters. There's a Storm who became Black Panther, for example, along with a Byrdie who appears in both duck form and as a member of the Nova Corps. 

Kahhori is particularly interesting as there are Apocalypse, Captain America, and X-Men Variants of the Native American superhero who was created specifically for What If...? In Captain Carter's case, we see Sabretooth, Elektra, Deathlok, and Valkyrie. 

Somewhere along the line, it seems What If...? went from exploring how one minor change can have huge ramifications for a reality to "What If Thanos had Wolverine claws?" (you can see that in our previous cameo breakdown) How else do you explain Peggy Carter becoming a Union Jack-wearing Sabretooth?

Ultimately, that doesn't feel like the best direction to take this series or the Multiverse in and it could explain why fans walked away mostly unhappy with the Marvel Animation TV show's send-off. 

Take a closer look at these What If...? season 3 finale screenshots below and let us know your thoughts on these Variants in the comments section.

Gf92u-Dv-Wo-AA439-P
Gf937-V7-Xs-AAjqf-D
Gf93-o-XEAAP7-F3
Gf94-Jl2-Wg-AASVHP
Gf94z-BYWYAAKh-ON
Gf95-G6-MWIAAXGK5
Gf95n-FVXMAAnody
Gf96-Z5u-Wo-AAJRX0
Gf95v4c-XEAAOJNZ
Gf951-Ec-XAAAp-y2

"A disappointing end to one of the Multiverse Saga's best ideas," we said in our recent review"What If...? season 3 has its moments but fails to take full advantage of its premise, resulting in a silly, superfluous, and shallow final batch of episodes."

The series features an impressive voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic MCU roles. Season 3 features fan-favourite characters like Captain America/Sam Wilson, The Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes, Hulk/Bruce Banner, The Red Guardian, Captain Peggy Carter, Agatha Harkness, Shang-Chi, Storm the Goddess of Thunder, and numerous others.

Episodes of What If...? season 3 are directed by Bryan Andrews and Stephan Franck and are written by Matthew Chauncey, Ryan Little, and A.C. Bradley.

Executive producers are Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, and Bryan Andrews, with co-executive producer Matthew Chauncey, and producers Danielle Costa, Carrie Wassenaar, and Alex Scharf.

All episodes of What If...? are now streaming on Disney+. 

Beau DeMayo Tears Into WHAT IF...? And Season 3 Writer Who Will Soon Take Charge Of X-MEN '97
Vigor
Vigor - 12/30/2024, 11:33 AM
Hard for me to finish this season. I dosed off during an episode and kept waking up to more mediocrity and dosing off again. But these images of the finale variants are pretty cool. Reminds me of alternate skins in a fighting game
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 12/30/2024, 11:35 AM
So has Peggy Carter been erased from every universe now? Because that kinda soft reboots a lot of universes.

And somebody probably ought to tell the Russos because I think they were planning on revisiting the Cap and Peggy timeline from the end of Endgame.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/30/2024, 11:35 AM
Wtf is with the hard on this show has for Captain Carter?? Hope to never see this character again.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 12/30/2024, 11:40 AM
@MisterBones - Stolen Valor, they want Caps audience without earning them.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 12/30/2024, 11:36 AM
Cameos of characters that look way more interesting than what we got..
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 12/30/2024, 11:39 AM
Were men not allowed in this shit show?
marvel72
marvel72 - 12/30/2024, 11:42 AM
@HashTagSwagg - Makes you wonder and they say the MSHEU isn't a thing.
Vigor
Vigor - 12/30/2024, 11:43 AM
@HashTagSwagg - all the bad guys in the finale are old white bald men. The heroes are women.

AGENDA DETECTED!

/s
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 12/30/2024, 11:46 AM
@marvel72 - Someone tried to tell me a couple weeks back that they stopped doing the gender swaps after season 1 yet Literally every male variant here is just a gender swap and of course they don't swap the OG female characters because
Vigor
Vigor - 12/30/2024, 11:47 AM
@marvel72 - I just think some creatives have preferences. Hollywood is left leaning. We all know that. so you can start there with that knowledge

I know if I could personally make a marvel show, it'd be about a minority. But that's because that's what I care to see as I too am a minority. Does that mean I'm pushing an agenda or MSHEU? should I be forced to make a story of a white guy to avoid pissing off a right leaning snowflake ?

I think as america becomes more diverse in make up and thought, you will naturally see more diverse productions
marvel72
marvel72 - 12/30/2024, 12:12 PM
@Vigor - You could have had two men two women, you could have used popular characters from season 1-3 but they went with two characters no one gives a shit about,I guess Captain Carter is sort of popular and Storm is just great very popular member of The X-Men.

But they decided to make the team all women.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 12/30/2024, 12:12 PM
@TheVisionary25 - That Wolverine cover looks like it was drawn by my best friend in the 8th grade. That was the thing that always kept me from reading What If more as a kid, the art was always just SO BAD.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/30/2024, 11:48 AM
This show is like asking AI prompts what would look good.. good [frick]ing riddance to this waste of time.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 12/30/2024, 11:50 AM
Why are the What If creators so obsessed with Peggy Carter, Howard The Duck and Darcy. If there is anyone out there who is still trying pretend like this show is good and that Marvel isn’t done-can you please explain to me how you reconcile this creative decision continuing to occur
PatchesOhulihan
PatchesOhulihan - 12/30/2024, 11:52 AM
Haven't watched yet, but why is Axel Rose in this show?
Gambito
Gambito - 12/30/2024, 11:53 AM
Beau was right all along!!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/30/2024, 11:55 AM
I feel like what I find more frustrating then the show itself is people mischaracterizing What If?…

Sure , the comic itself has dealt with one change but it’s also done wild & weird premises of “what if this character became this” & such.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Anyway in regards to the season , this might be the weakest one for me with 2 being the best…

I’m mixed on the interconnected story aspect with The Watcher in that I don’t think it was necessary but I also enjoyed delving into him more and the repercussions of his actions

It’s not one of my favorites but I also don’t hate it as others seem to.

Overall i enjoyed the show overall personally but like any anthology , some stories were stronger then others.
Ironnick
Ironnick - 12/30/2024, 12:00 PM
I wish Josh would stop writing about a show he doesn’t like. He writes a whole article about the various cameos and Easter eggs in a scene, just to go “anyway it’s just stupid and I hate it.”
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 12/30/2024, 12:11 PM
@Ironnick - he’s the biggest hater on this site, well next to grif and nolanbutt… those dudes hate on everything.

