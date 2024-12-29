WHAT IF...? Season 3 Finale Spoilers: Here's A Closer Look At All Those Crazy Multiversal Variants

The final episode of What If...? ends with some jaw-dropping cameos and you can now take a closer look at the show's take on everyone from Ghost Rider to The Punisher (and even Deadpool) right here...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 29, 2024 10:12 AM EST
Filed Under: What If

In today's season 3/series finale of What If...?, Captain Carter makes the ultimate sacrifice (a decision which has upset many fans) and Uatu's story ends with him continuing to watch over the Multiverse. 

There was no post-credits scene and nothing to suggest there are now live-action plans for The Watcher. However, the show ended with a montage of Variants who we may or may not get to see on screen somewhere down the line. 

One we recognised instantly: the Moon Knight/Blade mashup who will appear in the upcoming Marvel Zombies animated TV series. Are there plans for the rest? We suppose the Jubilee/Silver Surfer combination could show up in X-Men '97 season 2; however, there's been speculation on social media about What If...? being followed by an Exiles series featuring these characters. 

Other highlights include a duck Variant of the Scarlet Witch, a Maestro-like Hulk, Thanos-erine, a samurai Ghost Rider, and a six-armed Spider-Man. There's even an Ironheart Variant who has become The Punisher. 

There are some fascinating concepts to be found here, most of which would have been far more fun to see in action than the Variants showcased in season 2 and 3's weaker episodes.

It's safe to say there likely wasn't time to tell stories with them or that these are among the characters who were off-limits when it came to full-blown roles in the show (for example, Blade was supposed to have debuted in live-action long before Mahershala Ali voices him in Marvel Zombies). 

You can watch the full sequence in the player below. 

And here's the moment Captain Carter sacrifices herself to stop the Eminence; as you can see, the sequence also offers a glimpse of the Exiles' Variants...

"A disappointing end to one of the Multiverse Saga's best ideas," we said in our recent review"What If...? season 3 has its moments but fails to take full advantage of its premise, resulting in a silly, superfluous, and shallow final batch of episodes."

The series features an impressive voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic MCU roles. Season 3 features fan-favourite characters like Captain America/Sam Wilson, The Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes, Hulk/Bruce Banner, The Red Guardian, Captain Peggy Carter, Agatha Harkness, Shang-Chi, Storm the Goddess of Thunder, and numerous others.

Episodes of What If...? season 3 are directed by Bryan Andrews and Stephan Franck and are written by Matthew Chauncey, Ryan Little, and A.C. Bradley.

Executive producers are Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, and Bryan Andrews, with co-executive producer Matthew Chauncey, and producers Danielle Costa, Carrie Wassenaar, and Alex Scharf.

All episodes of What If...? are now streaming on Disney+. 

bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/29/2024, 10:41 AM
I'm really bummed with didn't get to see more of Shang-Chi as Star-Lord. Think that would've been interesting. And also, it kinda implies Yondu was just taking random kids.

So would it stand to reason that Yondu did the same on all planets? Maybe that's why none of Ego's kids showed potential, since they weren't his to begin with. Yondu's just lazy.

