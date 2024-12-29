WHAT IF...? Season 3 Finale Spoilers: Here's A Closer Look At All Those Crazy Multiversal Variants

In today's season 3/series finale of What If...?, Captain Carter makes the ultimate sacrifice (a decision which has upset many fans) and Uatu's story ends with him continuing to watch over the Multiverse.

There was no post-credits scene and nothing to suggest there are now live-action plans for The Watcher. However, the show ended with a montage of Variants who we may or may not get to see on screen somewhere down the line.

One we recognised instantly: the Moon Knight/Blade mashup who will appear in the upcoming Marvel Zombies animated TV series. Are there plans for the rest? We suppose the Jubilee/Silver Surfer combination could show up in X-Men '97 season 2; however, there's been speculation on social media about What If...? being followed by an Exiles series featuring these characters.

Other highlights include a duck Variant of the Scarlet Witch, a Maestro-like Hulk, Thanos-erine, a samurai Ghost Rider, and a six-armed Spider-Man. There's even an Ironheart Variant who has become The Punisher.

There are some fascinating concepts to be found here, most of which would have been far more fun to see in action than the Variants showcased in season 2 and 3's weaker episodes.

It's safe to say there likely wasn't time to tell stories with them or that these are among the characters who were off-limits when it came to full-blown roles in the show (for example, Blade was supposed to have debuted in live-action long before Mahershala Ali voices him in Marvel Zombies).

You can watch the full sequence in the player below.

A montage of MCU variants with Star Lord with the 10 rings, Jubilee as the silver surfer, and Howard the Duck as Wanda.

And here's the moment Captain Carter sacrifices herself to stop the Eminence; as you can see, the sequence also offers a glimpse of the Exiles' Variants...

"BEHOLD, YOUR END…YOU WILL NOT JUST DIE…EVERY VERSION OF YOURSELF WILL BE ERASED FROM EVERY UNIVERSE."



"BEHOLD, YOUR END…YOU WILL NOT JUST DIE…EVERY VERSION OF YOURSELF WILL BE ERASED FROM EVERY UNIVERSE."

"A disappointing end to one of the Multiverse Saga's best ideas," we said in our recent review, "What If...? season 3 has its moments but fails to take full advantage of its premise, resulting in a silly, superfluous, and shallow final batch of episodes."

