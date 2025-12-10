AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Season 2 Trailer And Poster Adds Toph To The Aang Gaang

As we first reported on Toonado.com, Netflix has debuted the first teaser trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2, and the "Gaang" is back, with Aang (Gordon Cormier), Katara (Kiawentiio), and Sokka (Ian Ousley) now joined by Earthbender, Toph (Miya Cech).

The series also features Dallas Liu, Elizabeth Yu, Ty Lee, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Maria Zhang, and Daniel Dae Kim, and revolves around Aang, the young Avatar, as he learns to master the four elements (Water, Earth, Fire, Air) to restore balance to a world threatened by the terrifying Fire Nation.

This sneak peek is very much in line with the beloved Nickelodeon series of the same name, and shows Aang, Katara and Sokka watching Toph compete in an earthbending competition. Later, we find Zuko's sister Azula (Elizabeth Yu) bending lightning, teasing her continued evolution as she masters that dangerous ability.

The introduction of Toph Beifong has been a long time coming for Avatar: The Last Airbender fans. She's often underestimated due to her blindness and small stature, but as the teaser shows, her unique fighting style and seismic strength are not to be trifled with.

In Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2, after a bittersweet victory saving the Northern Water Tribe from the invading Fire Nation, Avatar Aang, Katara and Sokka regroup and set off on a mission to convince the elusive Earth King to aid in their battle against fearsome Fire Lord Ozai.

Netflix renewed the show for two seasons after the first batch of episodes launched on the streaming platform. Those have been filmed back-to-back, with Season 2 and 3 now in post-production. The former launches in 2026, and we'd bet on the latter following in 2027.

"When we started working on Season 2 we gathered three forces: integrity, hope, and joy," Executive Producer and Writer Christine Boylan said when production wrapped. "And here we are almost three years later wrapping the end of production with an immensely talented and devoted team that met those ideals and exceeded them."

"I am eternally grateful to be part of this important, hilarious, action-packed team who is bringing this epic live-action story to the world."

You can see the first teaser trailer and poster for Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 below.