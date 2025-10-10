MONSTER Season 4 Starring Ella Beatty As Lizzie Borden Begins Production; ED GEIN's Charlie Hunnam To Return

Monster: The Ed Gein Story just premiered on Netflix this week, and the streamer has announced that the fourth season of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s crime anthology series has now entered production in Los Angeles.

Ed Gein star Charlie Hunnam is actually set to return for the fourth season of the Emmy-winning series (though not as the same character, obviously), which will focus on notorious (alleged) axe-murderer Lizzie Borden, who will be played by Ella Beatty (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You).

Hunnam will play Lizzie's father Andrew Borden, with Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread, Corsage) as Bridget Sullivan, Rebecca Hall (Christine, Passing) as Abby Borden, Billie Lourd (American Horror Story, The Last Showgirl) as Emma Borden and Jessica Barden (The End of the F***ing World, Dune: Prophecy) as Nance O’Neill. Max Winkler (Monster: The Ed Gein Story, Flower) will direct the first episode.

You've met Ed Gein, now meet Lizzie Borden. Ella Beatty will play one of history’s most notorious women in the fourth instalment of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s MONSTER, now in production.



Like previous seasons, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Ed Gein has sparked some controversy for the perception that it glamorizes these killers and their brutal crimes while somewhat downplaying the impact on the victims and the survivors.

“I never felt like we were sensationalizing it," Hunnam told THR in a recent interview. "I never felt on set that we did anything gratuitous or for shock impact. It was all in order to try to tell this story as honestly as we could. … What I would hope and feel really confident in is that it was a very sincere exploration of the human condition and why this boy did what he did.”

Borden was accused of the 1892 murder of her father and stepmother in Massachusetts. Though she was eventually acquitted, the case attracted nationwide attention and Borden remains a pop culture fascination to this day, appearing in various movies, novels, and even comic books over the years.

The fourth installment of Monster is the latest addition to a growing list of Netflix shows and movies being filmed in Los Angeles, including Monster: The Ed Gein Story as well as upcoming Nobody Wants This S2, Beef S2, Lincoln Lawyer S4, Nemesis, Worst Ex Ever S2 and films The Rip and Animals.

