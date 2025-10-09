Did Netflix Reach Out To Liam Hemsworth To Replace Henry Cavill As THE WITCHER Way Back In 2020?

Did Netflix Reach Out To Liam Hemsworth To Replace Henry Cavill As THE WITCHER Way Back In 2020?

An article that accompanied the new trailer for The Witcher season 4 has led to speculation that Netflix may have tried to replace Henry Cavill as Geralt a lot sooner than reported...

Oct 09, 2025
Netflix released the first full trailer for the fourth season of The Witcher earlier this week, and the Tudum interview that accompanied the teaser debut featured a very interesting piece of information that has since been removed from the article.

The third season of Netflix's fantasy adventure series was original Geralt of Rivia actor Henry Cavill's last, as the Man of Steel star announced his decision to part ways with the streamer's adaptation of the best-selling novels back in 2022.

We'd find out that Liam Hemsworth (The Hunger Games, Lonely Planet) was set to take over as Geralt shortly after, but it seems Netflix may have been planning to replace Cavill in the role a lot earlier than we realized.

Initially, the article stated that Hemsworth’s “journey began with a phone call in 2020” while he was at home in Australia.

“Initially, I was pretty hesitant and unsure,” said the actor. “It’s an odd thing to be asked to come in midway through a series like this and continue on as the lead character. But, as a fan of the video game, I felt like I could do something cool with it.”

The article was later amended to say 2022, but some fans are convinced that this wasn't simply a mistake that was rectified, as there's always been speculation that there may have been more to Cavill's departure than has been disclosed publically. This mainly seems to have stemmed from a rumor that Cavill didn't like the direction the series was being taken in, and wanted the overarching story to stick closer to the source material.

For what it's worth, showrunner Lauren Hissrich had the following to say about Cavill leaving the series in a recent interview.

"He had plans for other roles that he really wanted to commit himself to. And for us, you don’t want to hold someone and force them to be doing something that they don’t want to do. I think that’s why it felt like a really symbiotic decision."

"We never really had serious conversations about the show not continuing," she went on. "The show is bigger than one actor. It’s bigger than me. There’s a book series, there’s a video game. We are the third entry into this. So 'The Witcher' lives whether or not we go."

In The Witcher season 4, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies. As their paths diverge and their goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good.

The cast also includes Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, Freya Allan as Princess Cirilla of Cintra, Joey Batey as Jaskier, Laurence Fishburne as Regis, Meng’er Zhang as Milva, Sharlto Copley as Leo Bonhart, and James Purefoy as Skellen.

The Witcher season 4 premieres on Netflix on October 30.

UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 10/9/2025, 10:35 AM
I really don't think people care that much.

MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 10/9/2025, 10:42 AM
@UnderBelly - Some big fans of the previous seasons do... personally I thought it was crap from the beginning.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 10/9/2025, 11:04 AM
@MarkCassidy - I thought it was mid. Had a good couple first episodes but then just settled into mediocrity.

Cavill was fine but his voice felt forced. He looked the part though, but I just felt that since the first season it never strived to better itself. Looks liked the budget and talent didn't grow either, which is probably why they already cancelled it after season 5.

All that gives the impression that no one really cared for it. But you may be right regarding the hardcore fan base.
n1ghtw1ng2832
n1ghtw1ng2832 - 10/9/2025, 10:40 AM
This post just seems like someone trying to start shit for no reason. Lol. Also, so?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/9/2025, 11:03 AM

The show slipped in season 3. I barely finished it.

I won’t be watching anymore, and I doubt it will get past season 4.

Cavil was great for the role, but the writing in season 3 just went down the drain.
Baf
Baf - 10/9/2025, 11:05 AM
Wish Cavil was as passionate about sticking to the source material when he was Superman.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 10/9/2025, 11:20 AM
@Baf - why? did you want him to be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in that too?
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 10/9/2025, 11:41 AM
@Baf - To be honest I think he was, which is why he was trying to get a proper sequel off the ground and didn't show up for silly cameos. In fact I remember him being quite open on how he was dissapointed in Superman's arc in BvS, calling it a good Batman movie. Just too little to late.

MoS he was fortunate enough to be cast as an unknown so its not suprising he didnt slam some of the bad points in that movie.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/9/2025, 11:34 AM
I’m sure it was just a typo and that Liam was contacted back in 2022 rather then 2020 because if so then I doubt the creative team would have done 2 more seasons with Cavill since S1 came out in 2019…

Anyway I saw the trailer for S4 yesterday , Liam seemed fine in the role and the show itself looked kinda interesting with cool action so might catch up to see it (only watched S1 and thought it was ok).

User Comment Image

I know people love to form whatever narrative they want given their own feelings towards something but I wouldn’t be surprised if Cavill left to focus on Warhammer & other projects moreso then anything else!!.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 10/9/2025, 11:43 AM
This show has been unfaithful, insulting slop since S1

