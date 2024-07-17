THE ACOLYTE Spoilers: 7 Unanswered Questions After The Finale (And How They Set Up Season 2)

THE ACOLYTE Spoilers: 7 Unanswered Questions After The Finale (And How They Set Up Season 2)

The season (series?) finale of The Acolyte arrived on Disney+ earlier today, but we've been left with some big unanswered questions, many of which set the stage for a potential second season. Check it out!

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Jul 17, 2024 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars

The Acolyte has been nothing if not divisive, but make no mistake about it, the latest Star Wars TV series is an important addition to the wider franchise.

While today's season finale addressed many of the biggest questions we had heading into the episode, it also created some new ones and left a handful to be addressed in a future story. With any luck, despite the noise online, a second season is in the works at Lucasfilm!

In this feature, we've rounded up all the main unanswered questions we have after watching "The Acolyte" (yes, that is the finale's official title). Plus, we delve into how they could be addressed and what all this means for Star Wars moving forward. 

Join us on this deep dive into The Acolyte by clicking on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below. 
 

7. What's The Deal With Darth Plagueis?

GSq-Qyh-JXMAAr-Ijr

We don't even have to wait 15 minutes before Darth Plagueis shows up. As Qimir and Osha leave the unnamed planet, the Sith Lord - who doesn't appear to be a young Muun at this point in the timeline - is shown watching them from The Stranger's cave. 

In the Expanded Universe, Plagueis murdered his master, Darth Tenebrous, on a cortosis-rich world called Bal'demnic. Now, it seems safe to say that's where The Stranger - and potentially his Master - call home. 

Regardless of whether Plagueis is stalking Qimir from afar or The Acolyte's secret big bad, he's likely here to further his goals when it comes to immortality. His EU counterpart was obsessed with cheating death and creating life, so where better to start than with Mae and Osha?
 

6. Is The Stranger "Real"?

w7r7xchtt5pjwkw5cn78hx

This is a pretty wild theory and one which hadn't occurred to us until today's finale. During this episode, The Stranger vanishes and reappears on at least two occasions, and while that might just be a sign of how powerful he is, what if he isn't real? 

In the Star Wars sequels, Rey and Kylo Ren both use Force projection powers, as does Luke Skywalker when he battles his nephew in The Last Jedi. What if the monstrous Plagueis is doing the same, using Qimir as a front to manipulate Mae and Osha? 

This could explain why he appears to grow angry when Osha refuses The Stranger's offer to become his pupil. The main problem with this is we've seen Qimir physically interact with those around him!
 

5. Will Mae Remember Her Past?

2frw485p63rg88k67kqctq4r

The Stranger wipes Mae's mind to stop the Jedi from discovering where he and Osha are. Now, she remembers nothing beyond the age of 8 when the Jedi inadvertently killed her mother and the coven she was so committed to. 

That gives Mae a fresh start, all while her "twin" embraces the Dark Side as Qimir's new Acolyte. Vernestra Rwoh clearly believes she can be of use, though, and we'd bet on Mae's memories returning.

After all, what Qimir did to her can't be entirely foolproof and could fade with time. Osha also seems pretty adamant that they'll one day reunite, though we have a bad feeling that neither of them is getting a happy ending. 
 

4. Can Vernestra Rwoh Be Trusted?

kxvhkmwxg3hv8rnp6sp4r9z

Some feel that The Acolyte has depicted the Jedi as "villains." That's an overly simplistic view of what the series has done; instead, we're simply seeing how the Order's arrogance eventually led to their downfall, just as Senator Rayencourt predicts. 

Vernestra Rwoh covers up what happened on Brendok and allows everyone to believe Sol was a killer to protect the Jedi and stop the Senate from investigating them and potentially interfering in how they choose to police the Galaxy.

We believe Rwoh has good intentions, but the fact she once taught Qimir raises a whole new set of questions. She claims he turned to the Dark Side, but that scar on his back suggests the Jedi violently attacked him. Are we looking at another Luke Skywalker/Kylo Ren situation?
 

3. Is There ANOTHER Sith Master?

d8b03f24c1419234de7cf08891882cc8

Qimir never explicitly states that he's a Sith and seeks an Acolyte, not an apprentice. He also wants the Power of Two, something that could be altogether different from the Rule of Two (which means there can only be two Sith at any one time). 

With that in mind, it's possible Plagueis is his Master and Qimir is now looking to betray him and use the Force how he sees fit. Alternatively, Tenebrous may be alive and Emperor Palpatine's future Master has been sent there to kill a potential usurper. 

Until we get a second season, there are lots of ways to read this ending. Disney has established that more than just the Jedi wield the Force, so that could extend to the Dark Side as well. The simplest answer is that Qimir is Plagueis' pupil several decades before the Muun finds Palpatine!
 

2. Why Was Kylo Ren's Theme Used?

KYLO-REN-800x

Kylo Ren's theme has been used sporadically throughout the second half of The Acolyte, leading to theories The Stanger may be the founder of the Knights of Ren. That's still possible, though we now think it's because his Master betrayed him just as Luke did to Ben Solo years later.

Lucasfilm has played deliberately coy when it comes to The Stranger's identity. Qimir was a cover, and while Vernestra knows who he really is, there has to be a reason why we've been told so little about him. 

It's worth noting that Darth Tenebrous, Plagueis' Master, also had a second, unofficial apprentice, "Darth" Venamis. We don't think that's Qimir, but as we're referring to EU storytelling, who knows how those characters will be reinterpreted? It may explain Plagueis' apparent anger!
 

1. Where Is This All Leading?

q97444tkqm42r4fbj2vv9t

Tenebrous also coveted immortality and, when Plagueis killed him, he secretly transferred his "maxi-chlorians" into his apprentice. With his consciousness hidden in his fellow Sith's body, the plan was to lay in wait and eventually possess the Chosen One. 

However, his plan backfired when Palpatine - during the events of The Phantom Menace - murdered Plagueis, leaving him trapped in a Force purgatory of sorts. Many years later, the Emperor utilised a similar power to transfer his mind into a series of unsuccessful clone bodies. 

The Acolyte appears to be setting the stage for a Sith Lord to study Mae and/or Osha so they can create the Chosen One, a.k.a. Anakin Skywalker. That makes this his origin story and an exploration of how, decades later, Palpatine will use that to rise to power. 
 

THE ACOLYTE Finale Addresses The Sith Lineage And How The Show Ties Into STAR WARS Movies - SPOILERS
Related:

THE ACOLYTE Finale Addresses The Sith Lineage And How The Show Ties Into STAR WARS Movies - SPOILERS
THE ACOLYTE Season Finale Recap - More Shocking Revelations And A Big Return As [SPOILER] Finally Debuts
Recommended For You:

THE ACOLYTE Season Finale Recap - More Shocking Revelations And A Big Return As [SPOILER] Finally Debuts
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/17/2024, 12:10 PM
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/17/2024, 12:16 PM
Darth Plagueis is 15 years old in this show hahahaha if you liked this series that's fine, as a lifelong star wars fan: [frick] this show!
MrDandy
MrDandy - 7/17/2024, 12:31 PM
By far the WORST live action Star Wars property imo. Some cool lightsaber fights, but some of the worst writing I have ever seen. And that is saying a lot for this franchise of ups and downs.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/17/2024, 1:44 PM
@MrDandy - Agreed. This show make 'The Last Jedi" look like "Empire" in comparison. It's that bad!
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/17/2024, 12:31 PM
Yeah, I figured they'd drop the ball with Plagueis since the pacing for this show has been shit from jump, I knew they weren't gonna have time to do anything with him. Outside of Jedi Kung Fu and a Yoda cameo this was felt like a total dud of a finale.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 7/17/2024, 12:32 PM
I can think of about 50 more big plot holes and questions beyond what is asked here. And all are unlikely to be answered. I will be shocked if this gets a season 2 and if it does, it will be with a greatly reduced budget.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/17/2024, 12:32 PM
Kylo’s theme being placed in hindsight at few points could be because regardless of whether Qimir is the founder of the Knights of Ren or not , he does share certain similarities with Kylo especially in regards to how he’s trying to seduce Osha to the dark side like the former would do to Rey so it could be just a thematic link i feel.

Also it’s evident that the show is bridging the gap to TPM and showing how the downfall of the Jedi Order began which lead to Palpatine gaining power.

I was very surprised by Mae losing her memory but it does allow us as manipulative as it might be by Vernestra to see her possibly join the Jedi Order or the light atleast and basically reverse roles with Osha because otherwise I don’t think she would have joined.

Anyway , hope we get more since I liked the show overall!!.
marvel72
marvel72 - 7/17/2024, 12:37 PM
7.No one gives a shit
6.No one gives a shit
5.No one gives a shit
4.No one gives a shit
3.No one gives a shit
2.No one gives a shit

And....

1.No one gives a shit
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/17/2024, 12:48 PM
Most of your lists are 7 these days.

You're not even trying anymore, are you?

As a reader, it's kinda soul crushing to see you phone it in like this.

If you're not trying, then what's the point of me trying?

You know what makes it worse? You're meant to be the big Star Wars guy, and this is all you could muster.

I'm in an existential tail spin right now, buddy.
Ojeet78
Ojeet78 - 7/17/2024, 12:52 PM
This insane need to retroactively fill in the gaps or serve as a prequel to the Skywalker saga is hurting the franchise in my opinion. I appreciate the lore cause I've been a fan of the extended universe and legends but I wonder if people with a tertiary view of Star Wars are enjoying this.
I'd really like to see them explore more from what happened in the sequel trilogy. New worlds, cults, alliances etc. Maybe I've grown jaded from all the jedi, sith stuff.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/17/2024, 1:00 PM
@Ojeet78 - considering this is apparently the second most successful SW show behind Ahsoka , I think the GA might.

I would like post sequel trilogy content though since that is uncharted territory
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/17/2024, 1:35 PM
@Ojeet78 - I'm a casual SW fan (for lack of a better word).

A lot of this extended universe stuff is going completely over my head - I was aware of Thrawn before he popped up in Ahsoka, but he's pretty much the exception to that.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/17/2024, 12:52 PM
Did anybody notice the VFX on the lightsabers? Or was there even any? They looked like the Force FX lightsaber toys 🤣
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 7/17/2024, 1:17 PM
Was it everything you hoped and dreamed?
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 7/17/2024, 1:37 PM
This show….
User Comment Image
Spoken
Spoken - 7/17/2024, 1:45 PM
Just a few more weeks, and talks of this show will just die and wither.

Been fun reading the comments though I'll say that, but overall I'm glad its over. Show did nothing but divide the fanbase even further.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder